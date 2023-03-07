Chris Wilder setback for Aberdeen as former Sheffield United boss lands Watford job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have missed out on Chris Wilder with the 55-year-old appointed as new Watford manager.

Wilder has agreed a short term deal until the end of the season to take over at the Championship club.

It is understood the Dons had held informal talks with Wilder about succeeding Jim Goodwin.

Wilder has been out of work since leaving Watford in October.

Wilder to lead promotion charge

Watford turned to Wilder after sacking Slaven Bilic and his coaching staff with the team sitting ninth in the English Championship.

Watford are just four points off the play-off places.

A Watford statement said: “The Hornets are pleased to confirm the appointment of Chris Wilder as Head Coach on a contract until the end of this season.

“An experienced manager at both Premier League and Championship level, the 55-year-old has overseen successful promotion campaigns at several clubs; notably taking Sheffield United from League One to the top-flight in the space of three seasons.

“Wilder joins the Hornets with immediate effect and with 11 games remaining in the quest for promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.”