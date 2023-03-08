Aberdeen striker Duk on the radar of English clubs for summer transfer raid

Aberdeen’s Luis “Duk” Lopes is reportedly being monitored by a host of English clubs interested in a summer swoop for the striker.
The 23-year-old has netted 13 goals and pitched in with six assists since signing on at Pittodrie in the summer.
Duk was secured from Portuguese giants Benfica for around £400,000 on a deal until summer 2025.
Cape Verde international Duk netted a sublime solo goal to open the scoring in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday night.
👏 Duuuuuuuuuuuukkkkkkkk.#StandFree | #cinchPrem pic.twitter.com/L53AxISfED
His form has reportedly attracted the interest of clubs in England, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
Now the Dons could face a summer test to hold on to the fans’ favourite.
Fellow Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who has scored 17 goals, was also recently linked with Premier League strugglers Southampton.