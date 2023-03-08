Aberdeen striker Duk on the radar of English clubs for summer transfer raid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Luis “Duk” Lopes is reportedly being monitored by a host of English clubs interested in a summer swoop for the striker.

The 23-year-old has netted 13 goals and pitched in with six assists since signing on at Pittodrie in the summer.

Duk was secured from Portuguese giants Benfica for around £400,000 on a deal until summer 2025.

Cape Verde international Duk netted a sublime solo goal to open the scoring in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday night.

His form has reportedly attracted the interest of clubs in England, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Now the Dons could face a summer test to hold on to the fans’ favourite.

Fellow Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski, who has scored 17 goals, was also recently linked with Premier League strugglers Southampton.