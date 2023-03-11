Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a ‘bad place’, insists interim boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a ‘bad place’, insists interim boss Barry Robson

By Sean Wallace
March 11, 2023, 10:30 am Updated: March 11, 2023, 10:35 am
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

From the crushing low of being in a “bad place as a club” in January, interim boss Barry Robson believes Aberdeen are now on the rise.

Robson is confident the Dons are “shaking off” the effects of a traumatic crash in form that culminated in Jim Goodwin being axed as manager.

Following Goodwin’ exit on January 28, Robson took over a struggling side with confidence at rock bottom.

He inherited a team still reeling from a Scottish Cup exit to sixth-tier Darvel – the worst result in the Dons’ 120-year history.

That disastrous defeat in Darvel was sandwiched between heavy away league losses to Hearts (5-0) and then Hibs (6-0), and the axe inevitably fell on Goodwin after a complete capitulation at Easter Road.

Aberdeen were on the rocks and Robson and assistant Steve Agnew were charged with  steadying the ship.

As the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a new manager, Robson has delivered with three wins from five games.

The Reds are back in the Premiership top six and the hunt for European qualification.

Robson said: “It wasn’t so long ago we were in a real bad place as a club, but we have managed to steady that.

“It looks like we are shaking that off.

“We are moving forward and starting to climb up the table again.

“We are starting to look like a team again.”

Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

‘They are looking more confident by the day’

Robson drafted in Agnew as his assistant in the bid to salvage the season.

Agnew has been No.2 at Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Hull City and West Brom.

He was also caretaker manager at Middlesbrough in the English top-flight for 11 games in 2017 until the end of the season.

Robson previously worked under Agnew when he was still a player and the 57-year-old coach was assistant to Gothenburg Great Gordon Strachan at Boro.

Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

The Dons squad had been rebuilt in the summer by former boss Goodwin at a cost in excess of £1.5million in transfer fees.

More than halfway through the season, 23 games into the league campaign, Robson and Agnew had to instill their own training methods and football philosophy.

Robson said: “We came in somewhere in the mid to end of the season and have a different type of coaching manner and training.

“We have had to drip that in quite slowly, but we have dripped it in.

“During that time we have been trying to implement our ideas and what we want to do.

“I must say the players have really enjoyed it and come through okay.

“We are starting to look a wee bit sharper and how we want it to look.

“The boys have been good. They have been at it and sharp.

“Wins breed confidence and I can see they are looking more confident by the day.

“And that is a pleasing thing for me.”

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Robson refuses to get carried away

Aberdeen are searching for a new permanent manager and were inundated with applications for the vacant post.

A short-list has been complied and the process is being overseen by recently-appointed chief executive Alan Burrows.

It is understood Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is as serious contender for the post.

The 48-year-old is a free agent, having left Japanese club Urawa Red Diamonds in January.

Rodriguez guided Urawa Red Diamonds to the Asian Champions League final, as well as Emperor’s Cup and Japanese Super Cup triumphs.

Aberdeen’s Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Robson underlined his own credentials by guiding Aberdeen to a first away Premiership victory since last October when winning 3-1 at Dundee United.

Victory came via an audacious solo goal from Duk and impressive strikes by Ross McCrorie and Marley Watkins.

For Robson, ending the away day woes was clear proof of the Dons’ resurgence.

But he is conscious there is still much more to be done to get a side that were struggling so badly firing on all cylinders again.

Robson said: “We had not won away from home since October and not won at Tanndice for seven years.

“All these things you have to think about.

“But we went down there and won, scoring three goals.

“When you get to this stage of the season, it is all about winning matches.

“But I think we have also performed well.

“We have won a few games with one of them away from home, but we can’t get carried away.”

 

