Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has set himself the target of making a return to Pittodrie in May for the 40th anniversary celebrations of the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win.

Cormack, who is recuperating at home in the United States following triple heart bypass surgery, hopes he will be well enough to return to the Granite City for the festivities commemorating the 40th anniversary of the club’s win against Real Madrid in Gothenburg.

The Dons chairman made the announcement on Twitter after sharing a link for a gofundme page set up by fans group Ultras Aberdeen to raise funds for a display in honour of the Gothenburg Greats.

He tweeted: “Planning to make it home after recovery to take in the long weekend of Gothenburg 40th Anniversary celebrations. Looking forward to seeing the great display from the Ultras. Stand Free!”

Cormack has donated £1,000 while new chief executive Alan Burrows, who is leading the recruitment process for the new manager in the chairman’s absence, has also made a donation to help the Ultras smash their £4,000 initial target.

Donations are still being accepted with the scale of the planned tribute being determined by the final amount raised.

A gala dinner on May 11, the date of the famous 2-1 win against the Spanish giants, will kick-off the weekend of celebrations.

The Gothenburg Greats and the club will be presented with the freedom of the city by Aberdeen City Council in a ceremony at Pittodrie the following day.

The former players will return to the stadium on either Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14 as guests of honour for the club’s home match in the Scottish Premiership.

The opponents will be confirmed after the split.

Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gothenburg-40th-anniversary-display