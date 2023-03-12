Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations

By Paul Third
March 12, 2023, 10:40 am Updated: March 12, 2023, 11:36 am
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has set himself the target of making a return to Pittodrie in May for the 40th anniversary celebrations of the club’s European Cup Winners’ Cup win.

Cormack, who is recuperating at home in the United States following triple heart bypass surgery, hopes he will be well enough to return to the Granite City for the festivities commemorating the 40th anniversary of the club’s win against Real Madrid in Gothenburg.

The Dons chairman made the announcement on Twitter after sharing a link for a gofundme page set up by fans group Ultras Aberdeen to raise funds for a display in honour of the Gothenburg Greats.

He tweeted: “Planning to make it home after recovery to take in the long weekend of Gothenburg 40th Anniversary celebrations. Looking forward to seeing the great display from the Ultras. Stand Free!”

Cormack has donated £1,000 while new chief executive Alan Burrows, who is leading the recruitment process for the new manager in the chairman’s absence, has also made a donation to help the Ultras smash their £4,000 initial target.

Donations are still being accepted with the scale of the planned tribute being determined by the final amount raised.

A gala dinner on May 11, the date of the famous 2-1 win against the Spanish giants, will kick-off the weekend of celebrations.

The Gothenburg Greats and the club will be presented with the freedom of the city by Aberdeen City Council in a ceremony at Pittodrie the following day.

The former players will return to the stadium on either Saturday, May 13 or Sunday, May 14 as guests of honour for the club’s home match in the Scottish Premiership.

The opponents will be confirmed after the split.

Donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/gothenburg-40th-anniversary-display

 

 

 

