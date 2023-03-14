Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football they are still alive and kicking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen can send a clear message to Scottish football they are still alive and kicking by beating Hearts.

Even though the Dons have no permanent manager at present and these are unstable times, they can show they are back on track by defeating the Tynecastle club on Saturday.

Hearts currently occupy third spot in the Premiership – but are only seven points ahead of Aberdeen.

That is despite the damaging run of form by the Reds since the return from the winter break which culminated in Jim Goodwin’s exit as manager.

Under the guidance of interim boss Barry Robson, the Dons have jumped back into contention for Europe.

It is far more positive now after the crushing lows of losing 6-0 to Hibs and 5-0 to Hearts in January.

If Aberdeen really want to be taken seriously this season, the opportunity is there against Hearts at Pittodrie.

Win that clash to slash the gap on the Edinburgh club to four points and it really is game-on in the race to finish third.

A win against Robbie Neilson’s Jambos will prove Aberdeen are more than capable of salvaging this season.

I have watched Hearts against Celtic and Rangers this season and they have been well beaten on a number of occasions.

Hearts lost 3-0 to Celtic at home in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at the weekend.

There is absolutely no reason for Aberdeen to be facing them with any notion of inferiority.

Hearts have maybe lost some of their impetus recently, whilst Aberdeen are gaining some momentum.

There is nothing in my mind to suggest the Dons cannot beat them on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s form at Pittodrie has been okay this season.

The main issue for me was how the Reds were going to turn around their damaging away form in the Premiership.

There were certainly signs in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice that they can do that.

Aberdeen showed the right spirit, determination and drive in a tough game against a side battling relegation.

That fight to get the three points was on show at Tannadice.

Hopefully securing the first away league win since October can be the catalyst to turn around their form on the road.

Ability and skill is all well and fine, but you need character and fight away from home.

Leaders are also needed and Graeme Shinnie has provided that.

Aberdeen were 10 points behind Hearts at the start of February and that gap can be slashed to just four on Saturday.

Despite troubled season where Goodwin was axed and the Reds suffered a terrible run of form, finishing third remains a possibility. That is proof of just how tight the league is.

There are a group of teams, including Aberdeen, all squeezed together below Celtic and Rangers.

Securing European qualification is vitally important for Aberdeen and they are certainly in the race to achieve that.

It is almost on the back of that win at Dundee United that optimism has been reignited as regards a charge for third.

If the attitude and performance shown against Dundee United can continue on the road, and added to the home form, then I am optimistic third is a possibility.

Confidence can be difficult to define and sometimes it can come from a hard-fought win.

Then everyone feeds off that and it becomes infectious and spreads through the team.

And suddenly all the players are looking forward to the next game and can’t wait until the whistle sets you off again.

I am sure the Aberdeen fans are hoping that is the case against Hearts.

It is a game that is set up to be something very special.

I am thoroughly looking forward to it and it offers a great opportunity for Aberdeen to turn their season around.

Clarity needed over managerial post

Aberdeen supporters deserve some clarity soon on exactly what is happening with the hunt for a new manager.

A new manager, if not interim boss Barry Robson, needs to be on board before the end of the season to get to know players’ strengths and weaknesses.

Game time is needed to assess players before the summer transfer window and the new season.

If a manager is not appointed until the close season, it will set him back as he will not have that knowledge of the players.

I don’t think the search for a new manager should be rushed as there is a process that needs to be followed.

However, I am surprised there have been no further developments.

Aberdeen do not want to procrastinate too long because everything is in place.

The new chief executive Alan Burrows is now on board.

And director of football Steven Gunn and other directors will have been working on the search for a new manager before his arrival.

The process of coming to a short-list of candidates doesn’t necessarily take that long.

Unless you are waiting on someone to finish a contract or become available.

Chief executive Burrows came in late to the situation as well, so you can give a little more grace to the managerial appointment.

However, I would hope it is not too long before we hear some positive news on the managerial front.

Aberdeen fans should enjoy Duk’s talent… while they can

Aberdeen could find it difficult to hold onto Luis “Duk’”Lopes if he continues his impressive form.

A host of English clubs are reportedly monitoring Duk with the view to a potential summer transfer window move.

That is a great position for Aberdeen to be in. To take someone who is unknown, give him a platform to shine and he delivers.

When you score spectacular goals like Duk, teams are going to sit up and take notice.

It is a situation you want as a club – for parties to be looking at your players.

In the meantime, Aberdeen supporters should enjoy what Duk is producing because it is top-quality striking.

When opposition players take to the field they will know Duk’s pace and skill will be a major telling point in the outcome of the game.

He scores goals and links well with fellow striker Bojan Miovski, which is a great partnership.

Duk doesn’t score ordinary goals as he is a player who thrives on the unusual in front of goalkeepers.

That is very exciting for supporters.

Duk is a rare talent who should be enjoyed.

He got off to a slow start following his arrival from Benfica until he got up to match fitness, but he has made a real impact since.

Duk is a really difficult opponent to pin down and at 23 years old is still young and developing.

It looks like Duk will develop into some player.

Aberdeen fans will be hoping that he is at Pittodrie for a while yet.