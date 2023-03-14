Barry Robson says he has first-team squad ‘ready to go to war’ for Aberdeen – but talks up importance of Dons day job

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Interim boss Barry Robson insists he looked into the players’ eyes and saw they are willing to “go to war” for Aberdeen.

Early in his tenure as interim gaffer, Robson laid down a clear stipulation of the lengths the Dons squad must be willing to go to for the club.

He demanded this fighting mentality in the bid to lead the Reds out of a damaging crash in form which had sent the season into turmoil.

Robson inherited a squad who had dropped into the bottom half of the Premiership and suffered a humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen were in the mire and Robson demanded they scrap to haul themselves out.

Under the guidance of Robson and assistant Steve Agnew, the Dons have won three of their last four Premiership games.

Aberdeen can slash the gap on third-placed Hearts to just four points should they beat the Edinburgh club at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Robson insists the fight he demanded to resurrect the Reds is now there – because he has seen it in their eyes.

He said: “I saw it recently that the players really want to go to war for this club.

“I saw it in their eyes.

“At this stage in the season the players are really showing that.

“You can see they are running and fighting for their club.

“If they continue to do that they will do okay.

“You will win more games than you lose.”

The search for a new manager

It is now more than six weeks since Aberdeen axed Goodwin on January 28 following a 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Recently-appointed chief executive Alan Burrows is overseeing the hunt for Goodwin’s successor alongside director of football Steven Gunn and non-executive director Willie Gardner.

Chairman Dave Cormack is currently in the United States recovering from successful heart surgery.

Aberdeen have taken their time because the Pittodrie hierarchy are conscious the last two appointments did not work out.

The Reds have sacked three manager in less than two years – with Stephen Glass axed in February 2022 and Derek McInnes dismissed in March 2021.

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is understood to be a serious contender for the vacant Pittodrie role.

Talks with chief executive Burrows

Robson has strengthened his own argument to land the role on a permanent basis by overseeing an upturn in form.

Following the recent 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice, many of the 3,000-strong travelling Dons support chanted Robson’s name.

Robson recently met Burrows for talks, but insists little of the time was taken up with discussion on the managerial position.

Instead the focus was on the impressive work overseen by development phase manager Robson with the club’s youth academy.

Robson said: “The thing that we sat and spoke about most of all was how we’ve been building a model at the club for the last year three to four years

“And how far on we are with that.

“There is loads of stuff that we are implementing and I have presented to all the young coaches.

“Alan was really interested in that.

“Most of the conversation was spent on the other things we do at the club which people tend to forget.

“I know the first team is the most important thing, but for me everyone seems to think I was just sitting in the background doing nothing.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of work that has gone in by me personally to make sure the model we are building here is in place, (and) where we will change up and revamp a few things.

“Alan was really interested to hear that.”

Aberdeen built on developing youth

Aberdeen’s youth development system produced Calvin Ramsay, who was sold to Liverpool last summer in a deal that could be worth up to £8 million.

The Reds received £4.5m up front and could land a further £3.5m in achievable add-ons should Ramsay achieve certain milestones at Anfield.

This season, teenage winger Ryan Duncan has made a first-team breakthrough with Aberdeen.

Duncan, who has scored twice this season, recently penned a contact extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2026.

The 19-year-old has made 23 appearances this season.

Meanwhile, teenage striker Alfie Bavidge has been in prolific goal-scoring form for the U18’s this season.

Robson handed Bavidge, 16, his first-team debut when coming off the bench in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell at Pittodrie on February 4.

Robson said: “This club was built on bringing young players through and youth development.

“That’s what the hub of this club is.

“Alan knows that and that took an hour to go through that sort of stuff.

“I know the first team is the most important part, but a lot of things need to be right underneath that to make the first team work as well.”