Barry Robson says he has first-team squad ‘ready to go to war’ for Aberdeen – but talks up importance of Dons day job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Barry Robson says he has first-team squad ‘ready to go to war’ for Aberdeen – but talks up importance of Dons day job

By Sean Wallace
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 7:42 am
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

Interim boss Barry Robson insists he looked into the players’ eyes and saw they are willing to “go to war” for Aberdeen.

Early in his tenure as interim gaffer, Robson laid down a clear stipulation of the lengths the Dons squad must be willing to go to for the club.

He demanded this fighting mentality in the bid to lead the Reds out of a damaging crash in form which had sent the season into turmoil.

Robson inherited a squad who had dropped into the bottom half of the Premiership and suffered a humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen were in the mire and Robson demanded they scrap to haul themselves out.

Under the guidance of Robson and assistant Steve Agnew, the Dons have won three of their last four Premiership games.

Aberdeen can slash the gap on third-placed Hearts to just four points should they beat the Edinburgh club at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS

Robson insists the fight he demanded to resurrect the Reds is now there – because he has seen it in their eyes.

He said: “I saw it recently that the players really want to go to war for this club.

“I saw it in their eyes.

“At this stage in the season the players are really showing that.

“You can see they are running and fighting for their club.

“If they continue to do that they will do okay.

“You will win more games than you lose.”

The search for a new manager

It is now more than six weeks since Aberdeen axed Goodwin on January 28 following a 6-0 loss at Hibs.

Recently-appointed chief executive Alan Burrows is overseeing the hunt for Goodwin’s successor alongside director of football Steven Gunn and non-executive director Willie Gardner.

Chairman Dave Cormack is currently in the United States recovering from successful heart surgery.

Aberdeen have taken their time because the Pittodrie hierarchy are conscious the last two appointments did not work out.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

The Reds have sacked three manager in less than two years – with Stephen Glass axed in February 2022 and Derek McInnes dismissed in March 2021.

Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez is understood to be a serious contender for the vacant Pittodrie role.

Talks with chief executive Burrows

Robson has strengthened his own argument to land the role on a permanent basis by overseeing an upturn in form.

Following the recent 3-1 defeat of Dundee United at Tannadice, many of the 3,000-strong travelling Dons support chanted Robson’s name.

Robson recently met Burrows for talks, but insists little of the time was taken up with discussion on the managerial position.

Instead the focus was on the impressive work overseen by development phase manager Robson with the club’s youth academy.

Robson said: “The thing that we sat and spoke about most of all was how we’ve been building a model at the club for the last year three to four years

“And how far on we are with that.

“There is loads of stuff that we are implementing and I have presented to all the young coaches.

“Alan was really interested in that.

New Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows is pictured at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

“Most of the conversation was spent on the other things we do at the club which people tend to forget.

“I know the first team is the most important thing, but for me everyone seems to think I was just sitting in the background doing nothing.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of work that has gone in by me personally to make sure the model we are building here is in place, (and) where we will change up and revamp a few things.

“Alan was really interested to hear that.”

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Aberdeen built on developing youth

Aberdeen’s youth development system produced Calvin Ramsay, who was sold to Liverpool last summer in a deal that could be worth up to £8 million.

The Reds received £4.5m up front and could land a further £3.5m in achievable add-ons should Ramsay achieve certain milestones at Anfield.

This season, teenage winger Ryan Duncan has made a first-team breakthrough with Aberdeen.

Duncan, who has scored twice this season, recently penned a contact extension tying him to the Dons until summer 2026.

The 19-year-old has made 23 appearances this season.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan (left) and Dundee United’s Aziz Behich in action in the 3-1 win. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, teenage striker Alfie Bavidge has been in prolific goal-scoring form for the U18’s this season.

Robson handed Bavidge, 16, his first-team debut when coming off the bench in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell at Pittodrie on February 4.

Robson said: “This club was built on bringing young players through and youth development.

“That’s what the hub of this club is.

“Alan knows that and that took an hour to go through that sort of stuff.

“I know the first team is the most important part, but a lot of things need to be right underneath that to make the first team work as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen must beat Hearts to deliver a clear message to Scottish football…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen board will find it hard to ignore Barry Robson - if…
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
'We had a terrible run but now we are back': Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani aims…
Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Aberdeen Women let themselves down in 3-1 defeat to Motherwell, says forward Hannah Stewart
Aberdeen Women's Francesca Ogilvie in action against Glasgow Women at Pittodrie. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women find out post-split SWPL 1 fixtures with trip to Glasgow Women up…
Aberdeen Women will play in the bottom half of SWPL 1 following the league split. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Sophie Goodwin: Aberdeen Women's bottom-six position in SWPL 1 split is no bad thing…
Aberdeen's Mya Christie battles with Motherwell's captain Gill Inglis. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey believes there can be 'no excuses' after Aberdeen Women's 3-1 defeat to…
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full-time against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Captain Graeme Shinnie warns Euro bid rivals Aberdeen's fighting spirit is back
Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sets sights on Pittodrie return for Gothenburg celebrations
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women aim to go into SWPL 1 split on positive note, says Gavin…

Most Read

1
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
2
One vehicle was involved in the crash near Bucksburn roundabout on Monday night. Image: Google Maps.
Woman arrested following crash at Bucksburn roundabout
3
King George VI Bridge roadworks have been causing delays across Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Hour-long queues on first day of King George VI bridge works in Aberdeen
4
A single mother has raised concerns about plummeting down the council housing waiting list. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin single mum forced to flee emotional abuse told single bedroom with no space…
5
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Cleaners sent to tidy hoarder’s home find second haul of indecent images and videos…
6
A new petrol station could be built beside the AWPR at Stonehaven
Petrol station with potential Starbucks drive-thru could be built beside AWPR at Stonehaven
2
7
Aberdeen councillors Martin Greig and Ian Yuill - the council co-leader - have been accused of "sneaking" money to a charity they are involved with, which is working to buy the Holburn West Church. But both said their actions were backed by council legal chiefs. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson.
Claim senior Lib Dem councillors ‘sneaked’ through £250,000 grant for church buyout during brutal…
3
8
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
In full: All the schools closed on Tuesday March 14
9
The British Airways fight was diverted from Aberdeen to land in Liverpool, and passengers were asked to leave the plane at about 1.30am, without any accommodation secured for them by the airline operator. Image: Flight Radar
200 stranded at midnight after Aberdeen flight diverts to Liverpool
4
10
Darren Morrison admitted driving his pickup truck dangerously and at excessive speed before it collided with a wall. Image: DC Thomson.
Dangerous driver spared jail after fleeing scene of crash that left his cousin lying…

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Keith Findlay. Derek Leith leaving EY Picture shows; l-r Moray Barber and Derek Leith of the Aberdeen office of EY. Aberdeen. Supplied by EY Date; 24/07/2020
Change at the top at EY in Aberdeen: Derek Leith to quit firm after…
Miko Virtanen in action for Cove Rangers against Dundee. Image: SNS
Miko Virtanen out to repay faith of Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley
An artist impression of new heritage centre at Ardersier Port
Plans revealed for Ardersier Port heritage centre and cafe
Thomas MacDonald. Image: DC Thomson
Cruel thief stole dying grandfather's car and crashed it into ditch
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
Great Glen Distillery has been shortlisted for two awards. Image Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
Great Glen Distillery shortlisted for two start up awards
Northern Golf Club champion Cameron Johnstone. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Northern's Cameron Johnstone not putting pressure on himself to claim fourth club championship
The charity ploughing match will take place on Saturday at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?
Hugh Kennedy won the prestigious John Dennison award.
Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award

Editor's Picks

Most Commented