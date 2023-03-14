Starring for Aberdeen can propel loan star Jay Gorter’s career at Ajax, says Pittodrie legend Theo Snelders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Starring for Aberdeen can propel loan star Jay Gorter’s career at Ajax, says Pittodrie legend Theo Snelders

By Sean Wallace
March 14, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter celebrates during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

Pittodrie legend Theo Snelders insists loan star Jay Gorter can use Aberdeen to forward his career at Dutch giants Ajax.

Snelders reckons Pittodrie offers a vital platform for Gorter as he will learn from top keepers Kelle Roos and Joe Lewis.

Gorter was secured on loan from four-time European champions Ajax until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was drafted in late on transfer deadline day after first-choice keeper Roos suffered a thigh injury.

On his arrival, Gorter was pitched straight into the Dons starting line-up by interim boss Barry Robson, replacing last season’s No.1 Lewis.

Gorter has started the last four games, with three wins, as Aberdeen reignited a bid for European qualification under interim boss Barry Robson.

Roos, 30, has been sidelined for two months since suffering an injury in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers on January 15.

Former Derby County keeper Roos has returned to training.

However, interim boss Robson recently confirmed he will not be rushed back to action.

Goalkeeping legend Snelders said: “I saw Gorter a lot when he was at Go Ahead Eagles.

“He had a really good season and they won promotion.

“After that success at Go Ahead, he moved to Ajax.

“He showed a lot of potential at Go Ahead, but going from them to Ajax is a gigantic step.

“Gorter needs steps in between.

Aberdeen’s Jay Gorter. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“We always say get ‘flying hours’ where you learn through game time.

“If he wants to become the Ajax keeper, he needs a few steps in between before he is being considered.

“Aberdeen is a good step for him as he is getting game time at the moment.

“That will improve his game.”

Aberdeen’s Jay Gorter celebrates after going 1-0 up against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Gorter needs regular game time as Dutch football has changed since Snelder’s time

Gorter registered 25 clean sheets in the season Go Ahead Eagles won promotion to the Eredivisie (2020/21) – a league clean sheet record.

That form brought Gorter to the attention of Ajax, who swooped to secure him on a four-year contract until summer 2025.

Aberdeen’s Jay Gorter collides with Dundee United’s Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS

On the same day Gorter joined the Dons on loan, he penned a one-year contract extension at Ajax until June 30 2026.

Club legend Snelders starred for the Dons between 1998 to 1996, racking up 291 appearances.

Snelders won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double with the Dons in 1990 and is regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever keepers.

He said: “Gorter is young and has to kick-start his career.

“When I came to Aberdeen I was 24, but I had played nearly 200 games in the highest league.

“Twente were third in the Dutch league when I left them to move to Aberdeen.

“That year, PSV won the Champions League.

“And Holland won the European championship (1988), which shows that Dutch football was at quite a good level at that time.

“Now in Holland a lot of players are going abroad and the teams there are quite young.

“For Gorter, it is good to live abroad and playing for Aberdeen will not do his career any harm.”

International call-up for Gorter

Gorter made his Ajax first team debut in a 9-0 cup defeat of Excelsior Maassluis  in January last year.

The keeper has played three times for the Ajax first team.

Ajax goalkeeper Jay Gorter during a match against PSV Eindhoven last year. Image: Shutterstock

He started in a a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield earlier this season.

Previously, Gorter played in Ajax’s youth team between 2010 and 2014.

Gorter’s form with Aberdeen has earned him a call-up into the Netherlands U21 provisional squad for friendlies against Norway (March 25) and Czech Republic (March 27).

Those games are part of the build-up for the Under-21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia this summer.

Snelders, 59, said: “Gorter has a lot of potential.

“There are not a lot of young goalkeepers who can be picked for the Dutch U21s who are playing first-team football.

“With Gorter now playing for Aberdeen that gives him a good chance of caps.”

Aberdeen’s Theo Snelders, Alex McLeish and Hans Gillhaus with the Scottish Cup in 1990. Image: SNS

Three strong keepers at Pittodrie

Signed following his exit from Derby County last summer, Roos is Aberdeen’s first-choice keeper and started every game until suffering his injury.

Long-serving Lewis, 35, had been the Reds’ first-choice keeper for six seasons and had racked up 256 starts.

However, Lewis was replaced as No.1 by Roos when the Dutch stopper arrived.

Lewis was  in goals for four games following Roos’ injury, all defeats including heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Snelders reckons Aberdeen are in a strong goalkeeping position.

He said: “I saw Kelle when he was at PSV and he played for the national team at U16 level.

“That was the first time I saw him, then he went to England where he ended up at Derby County.

“I was over with my son and his two friends for Aberdeen’s game against Rangers at Pittodrie (3-2 loss, January).

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos celebrates as his side go 1-0 against Rangers in the League Cup semi-final. Image: SNS

“I spoke with Kelle after the game.

“It is a good position for Aberdeen to be in with the keepers if they are all fit.

“Aberdeen have a good squad of keepers now.

“They have the young one in Gorter, Roos in the middle at 30 and Joe Lewis, the 30-plus goalie – they will help each other.

“It will be great for Gorter especially to have Roos and Lewis around, who are very good keepers.”

