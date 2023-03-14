Starring for Aberdeen can propel loan star Jay Gorter’s career at Ajax, says Pittodrie legend Theo Snelders

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittodrie legend Theo Snelders insists loan star Jay Gorter can use Aberdeen to forward his career at Dutch giants Ajax.

Snelders reckons Pittodrie offers a vital platform for Gorter as he will learn from top keepers Kelle Roos and Joe Lewis.

Gorter was secured on loan from four-time European champions Ajax until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old was drafted in late on transfer deadline day after first-choice keeper Roos suffered a thigh injury.

On his arrival, Gorter was pitched straight into the Dons starting line-up by interim boss Barry Robson, replacing last season’s No.1 Lewis.

Gorter has started the last four games, with three wins, as Aberdeen reignited a bid for European qualification under interim boss Barry Robson.

Roos, 30, has been sidelined for two months since suffering an injury in the 2-1 League Cup semi-final loss to Rangers on January 15.

Former Derby County keeper Roos has returned to training.

However, interim boss Robson recently confirmed he will not be rushed back to action.

Goalkeeping legend Snelders said: “I saw Gorter a lot when he was at Go Ahead Eagles.

“He had a really good season and they won promotion.

“After that success at Go Ahead, he moved to Ajax.

“He showed a lot of potential at Go Ahead, but going from them to Ajax is a gigantic step.

“Gorter needs steps in between.

“We always say get ‘flying hours’ where you learn through game time.

“If he wants to become the Ajax keeper, he needs a few steps in between before he is being considered.

“Aberdeen is a good step for him as he is getting game time at the moment.

“That will improve his game.”

Gorter needs regular game time as Dutch football has changed since Snelder’s time

Gorter registered 25 clean sheets in the season Go Ahead Eagles won promotion to the Eredivisie (2020/21) – a league clean sheet record.

That form brought Gorter to the attention of Ajax, who swooped to secure him on a four-year contract until summer 2025.

On the same day Gorter joined the Dons on loan, he penned a one-year contract extension at Ajax until June 30 2026.

Club legend Snelders starred for the Dons between 1998 to 1996, racking up 291 appearances.

Snelders won the Scottish Cup and League Cup double with the Dons in 1990 and is regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever keepers.

He said: “Gorter is young and has to kick-start his career.

“When I came to Aberdeen I was 24, but I had played nearly 200 games in the highest league.

“Twente were third in the Dutch league when I left them to move to Aberdeen.

“That year, PSV won the Champions League.

“And Holland won the European championship (1988), which shows that Dutch football was at quite a good level at that time.

“Now in Holland a lot of players are going abroad and the teams there are quite young.

“For Gorter, it is good to live abroad and playing for Aberdeen will not do his career any harm.”

International call-up for Gorter

Gorter made his Ajax first team debut in a 9-0 cup defeat of Excelsior Maassluis in January last year.

The keeper has played three times for the Ajax first team.

He started in a a 5-3 defeat against PSV Eindhoven in the Johan Cruyff Shield earlier this season.

Previously, Gorter played in Ajax’s youth team between 2010 and 2014.

Gorter’s form with Aberdeen has earned him a call-up into the Netherlands U21 provisional squad for friendlies against Norway (March 25) and Czech Republic (March 27).

Those games are part of the build-up for the Under-21 European Championships in Romania and Georgia this summer.

Snelders, 59, said: “Gorter has a lot of potential.

“There are not a lot of young goalkeepers who can be picked for the Dutch U21s who are playing first-team football.

“With Gorter now playing for Aberdeen that gives him a good chance of caps.”

Three strong keepers at Pittodrie

Signed following his exit from Derby County last summer, Roos is Aberdeen’s first-choice keeper and started every game until suffering his injury.

Long-serving Lewis, 35, had been the Reds’ first-choice keeper for six seasons and had racked up 256 starts.

However, Lewis was replaced as No.1 by Roos when the Dutch stopper arrived.

Lewis was in goals for four games following Roos’ injury, all defeats including heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Snelders reckons Aberdeen are in a strong goalkeeping position.

He said: “I saw Kelle when he was at PSV and he played for the national team at U16 level.

“That was the first time I saw him, then he went to England where he ended up at Derby County.

“I was over with my son and his two friends for Aberdeen’s game against Rangers at Pittodrie (3-2 loss, January).

“I spoke with Kelle after the game.

“It is a good position for Aberdeen to be in with the keepers if they are all fit.

“Aberdeen have a good squad of keepers now.

“They have the young one in Gorter, Roos in the middle at 30 and Joe Lewis, the 30-plus goalie – they will help each other.

“It will be great for Gorter especially to have Roos and Lewis around, who are very good keepers.”