Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Interim boss Barry Robson must be considered for permanent post if Aberdeen beat Hearts

By Joe Harper
March 17, 2023, 11:45 am
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

Interim boss Barry Robson should be in the frame for the permanent managerial position if Aberdeen beat Hearts on Saturday.

He has turned around a team that were on a downward slide and led them back into European qualification contention.

If Aberdeen beat third-placed Hearts they will slash the gap on the Edinburgh club to just four points.

Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Aberdeen Interim manager Barry Robson during the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

Beating Hearts would make it four wins from the last five games under Robson which must make him a strong contender to land the job permanently.

Robson knows the club inside out.

He understands the club’s culture and what is expected.

The players are definitely performing for Robson and the Aberdeen team now is a different proposition to the one that crashed to humiliating defeats in January under Jim Goodwin.

If it is working under Robson, why break it?

Barry Robson is loyal to Aberdeen

Throughout Aberdeen’s search for a new manager I have said the Dons should not go for anyone on the Scottish managerial merry-go-round.

By that I mean the merry-go-round where managers are sacked in Scotland then get another job quickly.

Such as Goodwin being appointed Dundee United a month after being axed by Aberdeen.

However Robson has never been in that situation.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

He has been consistent and loyal to Aberdeen for many years both as a player and development phase manager overseeing the development of young talent.

Aberdeen know exactly what they are getting with Robson and he is delivering wins.

The clash with Hearts at Pittodrie is huge and I have no doubt Robson will have hammered into his side its importance.

It is the opportunity to reignite the bid to finish third which is a prospect that seemed far away during that disastrous January.

Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United with supporters. Image: SNS

When Robson was named interim boss the Dons were in the bottom six and the main priority was avoiding the threat of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Now they are on the up and can salvage something from a troubled season.

Hearts v Aberdeen: Dons up to the challenge – thanks to Robson

I am sure gaining revenge on Hearts for the 5-0 hammering at Tynecastle in January will be an extra motivation for many players.

They will be desperate to right the wrong of that heavy loss and I am sure that defeat in Edinburgh will still be fresh in their minds.

Hearts are a good team and I have been impressed with them this season.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

It will be a very difficult game but Aberdeen are more than capable of winning.

The Dons have to close Hearts players down and stop crosses being delivered into the box.

They need players like Duk to work his magic and for Bojan Miovski to bring a goal threat, and goals, as well.

The midfield needs to be aggressive and retain the ball.

Aberdeen striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scores an audacious goal against Dundee United Supplied by SNS

And the defence must be rock solid and keep it tight.

What has changed under Robson is that this team look like they go into games believing they can win.

They have a different mindset now where they see themselves winning.

That wasn’t the case in the final games under Goodwin when they were also hammered 6-0 by Hibs and lost to sixth tier Darvel in the Scottish Cup.

They are a different team now and that is down to Robson.

Aberdeen should sign up MacDonald

Aberdeen should sign up centre-back Angus MacDonald on a long-term contract.

The 30-year-old was secured in a January transfer window deadline day move on a short term deal until the end of the season.

He has made a major impact since coming to Pittodrie and has helped shore up the defence.

MacDonald has a superb attitude and is a leader.

He is also a rock solid defender.

Ideally the Reds, whoever the new manager is, will sign him up for next season and potentially beyond.

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald during the 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock

MacDonald has already forged a strong partnership at centre-back with on-loan Watford defender Mattie Pollock.

They have impressed and are more than capable of dealing with the Hearts’ attack.

That partnership has developed very quickly considering MacDonald and Pollock only arrived at Pittodrie late in the January window.

Their presence was needed as Aberdeen’s defence was vulnerable and leaking goals at an alarming rate.

McDonald and Pollock are both solid at the back.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald and Mattie Pollock in action in the 1-0 defeat of Livingston. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

They work hard, tackle hard and get the job done.

When a new manager is appointed there will inevitably be a lot of signings in the summer.

One signing that should be made is securing MacDonald on a new contract.

Injury setback for winger Roberts

Hopefully Aberdeen winger Callum Roberts will return to action quickly from a hamstring strain.

It is the latest setback for Roberts who has suffered a frustrating season due to injury.

Aberdeen’s Callum Roberts on his debut in the Premiership opener against Celtic at Parkhead. Image: SNS

Former Newcastle United talent Roberts looks an exciting talent but he has been restricted to just four appearances this season due injury.

Hopefully he can get a long period free of injury to show the Dons’ fans his skills on a regular basis.

