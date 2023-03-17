Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks will leave the Dons at the end of the season to take up the position of managing director for P&J Live.

Wicks joined the Pittodrie club in March 2018 having racked up 17 years of experience in sports marketing.

Wicks was instrumental in significantly growing Aberdeen’s commercial revenues, rolling out the AberDNA initiative and in securing the club’s biggest-ever sponsorship deal with Texo.

He was also key to the introduction of the Red Shed at Pittodrie.

Wicks’s accomplishments also include improvements to fan engagement with the introduction of eSports events and fan zones.

He admits leaving Aberdeen is a ‘gut-wrenching decision’.

Sir Alex Ferguson statue a highlight of Wicks’s time with Aberdeen

Wicks says the organisation of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue at Pittodrie was the personal highlight of his five years at the club.

He said: “Roles like this, to lead a major, purpose-built entertainment and events venue, don’t come around very often and I simply had to consider it when I was approached.

“It’s a terrific career opportunity for me personally but it was still a gut-wrenching decision to leave the club after five great years.

“During my time with Aberdeen FC, I have made many wonderful friends and memories, and worked with tremendously loyal and hard-working people.

“A personal highlight was undoubtedly the organisation of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue and the unveiling event which reflected so positively on both the club and the city.

“I have got to know many fans and really understand just how much the club means to them.

“It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to serve on the board and, when time allows, I look forward to coming back to Pittodrie.”

Chairman sad to see Wicks leave

Since arriving at Pittodrie Wicks has led the wider commercial team which covers ticket sales, partnerships and sponsorships, the AberDNA membership initiative, retail sales, hospitality, marketing and communication.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hailed Wicks’s contribution, insisting he helped place the club in a much stronger commercial position.

Cormack said: “We’re sad to see Rob go but appreciate this is an opportunity he could not turn down.

“He leaves with our very best wishes and gratitude for his achievements which have placed the club on a much stronger commercial footing.

“Under Rob’s direction, the commercial team has grown and we now have a great cohort of young managers who will work on the continued development and implementation of the commercial strategy.”