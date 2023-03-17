Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the season

By Sean Wallace
March 17, 2023, 12:36 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 5:14 pm
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. Image: Kath Flannery
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. Image: Kath Flannery

Aberdeen commercial director Rob Wicks will leave the Dons at the end of the season to take up the position of managing director for P&J Live.

Wicks joined the Pittodrie club in March 2018 having racked up 17 years of experience in sports marketing.

Wicks was instrumental in significantly growing Aberdeen’s commercial revenues, rolling out the AberDNA initiative and in securing the club’s biggest-ever sponsorship deal with Texo.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks alongside some of the artwork and murals that have been installed at Pittodrie stadium. Picture by Paul Glendell

He was also key to the introduction of the Red Shed at Pittodrie.

Wicks’s accomplishments also include improvements to fan engagement with the introduction of eSports events and fan zones.

He admits leaving Aberdeen is a ‘gut-wrenching decision’.

Sir Alex Ferguson statue a highlight of Wicks’s time with Aberdeen

Wicks says the organisation of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue at Pittodrie was the personal highlight of his five years at the club.

He said: “Roles like this, to lead a major, purpose-built entertainment and events venue, don’t come around very often and I simply had to consider it when I was approached.

“It’s a terrific career opportunity for me personally but it was still a gut-wrenching decision to leave the club after five great years.

“During my time with Aberdeen FC, I have made many wonderful friends and memories, and worked with tremendously loyal and hard-working people.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks alongside some of the artwork and murals that have been installed at Pittodrie stadium. Picture by Paul Glendell

“A personal highlight was undoubtedly the organisation of the Sir Alex Ferguson statue and the unveiling event which reflected so positively on both the club and the city.

“I have got to know many fans and really understand just how much the club means to them.

“It has been both a pleasure and a privilege to serve on the board and, when time allows, I look forward to coming back to Pittodrie.”

Chairman sad to see Wicks leave

Since arriving at Pittodrie Wicks has led the wider commercial team which covers ticket sales, partnerships and sponsorships, the AberDNA membership initiative, retail sales, hospitality, marketing and communication.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack hailed Wicks’s contribution, insisting he helped place the club in a much stronger commercial position.

Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks at Pittodrie stadium Picture by Paul Glendell

Cormack said:  “We’re sad to see Rob go but appreciate this is an opportunity he could not turn down.

“He leaves with our very best wishes and gratitude for his achievements which have placed the club on a much stronger commercial footing.

“Under Rob’s direction, the commercial team has grown and we now have a great cohort of young managers who will work on the continued development and implementation of the commercial strategy.”

