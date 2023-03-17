Richard Gordon: Aberdeen fans can reflect fondly on two important anniversaries for the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Richard Gordon: Aberdeen fans can reflect fondly on two important anniversaries for the club

By Richard Gordon
March 17, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen ended a 19-year wait for silverware at the 2014 League Cup.
Aberdeen ended a 19-year wait for silverware at the 2014 League Cup.

Aberdeen FC celebrated two important anniversaries this week, and while one was certainly more momentous in nature, both were important in the context of the eras in which the matches originally took place.

On Thursday, it was 40 years since Pittodrie’s greatest night, the never to be forgotten 3-2 victory over Bayern Munich which took the Dons to the European Cup Winners’ Cup semi-finals, and one step closer to Gothenburg.

And on the same day, younger fans in particular were able to reflect on the club’s last major trophy win, nine years on from the penalty shoot-out triumph over Caley Thistle.

It was an afternoon which resulted in Russell Anderson lifting aloft the League Cup trophy, and allowed many supporters their first opportunity to revel in such success.

In the wake of the dramatic climax, and with the celebrations going on all around him, then chairman Stewart Milne uttered his infamous “Nineteen years, one hundred and twenty minutes, and then f***ing penalties” outburst live on national radio. It was a memorable moment, one which was entirely understandable as almost two decades of disappointment and frustration came to an end.

It was an incredible occasion, and I do not mind admitting I shed a tear while presenting the aftermath on Sportsound. The emotions were raw that day as the club finally returned to the winner’s circle.

Former Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (left) and Derek McInnes celebrate with the League Cup trophy in 2014.

We all hoped it would herald another successful era under Derek McInnes, but no further silverware materialised, despite some big opportunities, and it is hard to believe the 2014 League Cup remains the only final success the Dons have enjoyed in the last 28 years.

It is the most barren spell the club has endured since winning its first major trophy, the Scottish Cup, in 1947.

Given that, the loyalty of the present days fanbase is remarkable. Very few, if any, harbour any hopes of emulating the team I had the privilege of growing up with, and that is just as well. Those halcyon days will never be repeated.

The younger supporters can only imagine what it was like to be at Pittodrie on the evening Alex Ferguson masterminded the downfall of the German giants, but it was the most intense atmosphere I have ever experienced at the old stadium, and it will live with me forever.

The match had all the ingredients required to make it so spectacularly memorable.

Aberdeen had put in an impressive performance at the Olympic Stadium to secure a 0-0 draw in the first leg, so we trooped along the Merkland Road that night with reason to be optimistic.

That took a hit early on when Klaus Augenthaler ripped a long-range effort past Jim Leighton, but Neil Simpson forced home an equaliser just before the interval. Pflugler’s volley restored Bayern’s lead, quietening the stadium for a few minutes, and then came the most sensational 60 seconds in the Dons’ history.

The cleverly worked free-kick, Alex McLeish’s equaliser, John McMaster’s long driven ball forward, Black’s header, Muller’s despairing save, and John Hewitt’s slip and hook shot into the net.

It is almost incomprehensible to believe all that happened in one single minute, but it did, and although further anniversary celebrations lie ahead during 2023, that night against Munich will always burn brightly for those of us who witnessed it.

The road to Euro 2024

Following a hiatus of more than four months, and almost six months after the national team’s last competitive outing, Steve Clarke is about to embark on qualifying for Euro 2024.

He does so safe in the knowledge that the impressive Nations League campaign has secured a play-off spot, should that be required, but the manager will be keen to make it through the more traditional route.

With a group that includes Spain and Norway, that will be no easy task, but confidence should be high, and the fact it kicks-off with a Hampden double header gives the side the opportunity to put early points on the board.

That should certainly be the case in next Saturday’s opener against Cyprus, and while the Spanish will be a tougher proposition, they do not have a vintage side right now.

However, the only guarantee is that more nervous anxiety lies ahead for the Tartan Army.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Barry Robson insists Hearts revenge mission not on Aberdeen's mind
Dundee United's Mark Birighitti stretches for the ball during the recent match between Dundee United and Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen FC welcome SPFL’s crackdown on illegal streaming
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks. Image: Kath Flannery
Aberdeen FC commercial director Rob Wicks to leave Pittodrie at the end of the…
Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Interim boss Barry Robson must be considered for permanent post if Aberdeen…
Aberdeen Women interim coach Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock
Gavin Levey to assess who in squad is 'capable' of playing for Aberdeen Women…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson and coach Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson: Steve Agnew has been first class for Aberdeen
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Stopping Shankland and Snodgrass key for Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson
Ricardo Rodriguez and his Urawa Red Diamonds team celebrate their Emperor's Cup success in December 2021. Image: Shutterstock.
Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez would 'have the courage to try something different' at Aberdeen
2
The triumphant Dons heroes celebrate after putting the West Germans to the sword. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's victory over Bayern Munich in 1983 sent shockwaves throughout Europe

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren't reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done -…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented