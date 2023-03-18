Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons reignite the bid to finish third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as Dons reignite the bid to finish third

By Sean Wallace
March 18, 2023, 5:49 pm
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Interim boss Barry Robson strengthened the argument to become permanent Aberdeen manager with a win that reignited the bid to finish third.

A dominant victory slashed the gap on third placed Hearts to just four points.

Aberdeen also leapfrogged Hibs into fourth place in the Premiership following the Easter Road club’s 2-1 loss at Celtic.

Under Robson an Aberdeen team in crisis when he took over in late January have now secured four wins from five games.

Robson is delivering a compelling argument with each passing game to land the Pittodrie managerial role on a permanent basis.

Aberdeen destroyed Hearts with a devastating first half display where a double from Duk and Mattie Pollock put them 3-0 up at the break.

This was revenge for a 5-0 humiliation inflicted by Hearts at Tannadice in January.

The difference between the team that blew away the Jambos under Robson and the one that crumbled in Edinburgh under Jim Goodwin is stark.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Under Robson Aberdeen outfought, outmanoeuvred and outplayed Hearts.

It was a major statement of intent from a revived Aberdeen in the fight to salvage a season with a third placed finish and European qualification.

This is the first time Aberdeen have won three consecutive league games since December 2021 under Stephen Glass since a 0-0 draw in December 2017.

At full-time Aberdeen supporters sang ‘there’s only one Barry Robson’.

In two months he has transformed the Dons from a team threatened with being dragged into a relegation dogfight into challenging for third spot.

Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Talking points

Barry Robson strengthens argument for permanent role

Interim boss Barry Robson strengthen the argument to appoint him as permanent manager with a superb win to reignite the race to finish third.

Under Robson and assistant Steve Agnew the resurrected Reds have now won five of their last five games, with the only loss away to Premiership leaders Celtic.

For context Aberdeen secured just 13 points in the final 14 Premiership games of Jim Goodwin’s time as manager.

Robson has secured 12 points from five games.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson during the defeat of Hearts.(Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Aberdeen’s search for a new manager is now into the seventh week following the sacking of  Goodwin on January 28 following a 6-0 loss to Hibs.

The longer the delay in appointing a replacement to Goodwin the more Robson becomes a viable candidate for the role.

Robson inherited a squad with rock bottom confidence and in free-fall.

They had suffered heavy defeats to Hibs and Hearts (5-0) either side of a humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier Darvel.

Aberdeen were in crisis and Robson has delivered not just stability but a transformation in form that could salvage the troubled season.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates scoring to go 3-0 up against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Under Robson the Dons are a completely different proposition to the team that were in complete disarray  in the final games under Goodwin.

The transformation masterminded by Robson has been huge.

In January Aberdeen were humiliated and outclassed 5-0 by Hearst at Tynecastle.

This time it was Hearts who were humbled as the Dons to a man delivered a fully committed and high quality performance.

Aberdeen chief executive Alan Burrows is overseeing the search for a new manager.

The Pittodrie hierarchy have whittled down a list of candidates to a short-list.

After securing four wins from the last five games Robson’s name must surely be on that list.

Aberdeen Chief Executive Alan Burrows during the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Duk proves why English clubs are monitoring him

In form striker Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes emphatically underlined why he is on the radar of a number of English clubs with another impressive shift.

A host of English clubs are monitoring the 23-year-old with the view to a potential summer swoop.

Duk netted a double with goals in the fifth and 21st minute to take his tally to 15 in all competitions this season – with six assists.

He was denied a hat-trick when a vicious 22 yard drive in the 48th minute was tipped over the cross-bar by keeper Zander Clark.

The striker’s performance against Hearts will likely increase the number of clubs watching him.

Luis Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts.(Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

If Duk keeps this level up his value will also increase – although the Dons will be desperate to hold onto the talismanic striker who is contracted until summer 2025.

Quality players produce performances in big games.

An opportunity to reignite the bid to finish third this clash was massive for the Dons and Duk delivered.

Duk’s performance was about so much more than his early double that left Hearts shell-shocked.

He was a constant threat and ran himself into the ground closing down Hearts.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Hearts.(Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Duk’s pace, aggression, skill and game intelligence to produce a moment of magic make him one of the best signings by any Premiership club this season.

Duk will now meet up with the Cape Verde international squad for  a crunch African Cup of Nations group stage double header qualifier against Eswatini.

Cape Verde host Eswatini on March 24 before a return away four days later.

On this form who would back against him to score for Cape Verde.

The importance of loan defender Mattie Pollock

Loan defender Mattie Pollock has been a fundamental factor in the resurgence of form under interim manager Barry Robson.

Secured on loan from Championship Watford late in the January transfer window Pollock quickly forged a strong centre-back partnership with Angus MacDonald.

The Pollock-MacDonald partnership have brought a stability and calmness to a defence that was damagingly fragile before their arrival.

Pollock impressed in a back four and delivered another strong shift when Robson went with a back three against Hearts.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock scores to make it 3-0 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Not only did he keep it rock solid with key tackles, headers and interceptions Pollock also posed a threat in attack.

Pollock delivered a magnificent cross from the right flank to find Duk who headed home for his second goal in the 21st minute.

It was a pinpoint, accurate cross that a winger would be proud of.

Pollock, on loan until the end of the season, then also netted his first goal for the Dons with a brave diving header to make it 3-0.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates scoring against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13833156u)

He was denied a further goal when keeper Zander Clark saved his shot.

Pollock is contracted to Watford until summer 2026 so he will go back to his parent club at the end of the season to fight for a first team slot.

If he continues this form he will leave having made a major impact at Pittodrie.

Talking tactics

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson switched from his previous 4-3-3 formation to go with 3-5-2 against Hearts.

Centre-back Liam Scales returned to the starting line-up and slotted in at the left of a back three alongside Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald.

Jonny Hayes also returned to the staring XI and operated as left-wing back with Ross McCrorie right wing-back.

Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts.(Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

The wing-backs added width to the Reds and also effectively transformed to a five man wall at the back when Hearts were in possession and pushing forward.

Keeper Kelle Roos returned to the starting line-up after eight weeks out due to a thigh injury.

Fellow Dutch keeper Jay Gorter, on loan from Ajax was ruled out due to illness.

Referee watch

David Dickinson: There was a flashpoint in the second half when the game threatened to boil over following a challenge on Duk

Dickinson managed to keep control and handed yellow cards to Ylber Ramadani, Bojan Miovski, James Hill and Tony Sibbock during that flareup.

Player ratings

ABERDEEN (3-5-2): Roos 7; MacDonald 8, Pollock 8, Scales 7; McCrorie 8, Ramadani 7, Clarkson 8 (Myslovic 84), Shinnie 8, Hayes 5 (Coulson 39); Miovski 6 (Watkins 70), Duk 8 (Duncan 84)

Subs not used: Lewis, MacKenzie, Barron, Markanday,  Richardson.

HEART OF MIDLOTHIAN (3-4-3): Clark 7; Hill 5, Sibbick 5 (Grant 75), Rowles 5; Smith 5, Kiomourtzoglou 4 (Forrest 46), Snodgrass 6, Cochrane 3 (Cochrane 34); Shankland 5, Ginnelly 5 (Humphrys 75), McKay 5

Subs not used: Stewart,  Devlin, Halliday,  Neilson, Kuol.

Attendance: 16,278

Star man

Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen): Captain Shinnie led by example with a superb performance.

He ran himself into the ground and powered into tackles, never giving Hearts any time to settle.

Aberdeen were bullied 5-0 by Hearts at Tynecastle in January.

From the outset Shinnie ensured there would never be a repeat.

 

