Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least’: Aberdeen fans react to resounding victory against Hearts

By Danny Law
March 19, 2023, 9:30 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 3:11 pm
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson boosted his chances of landing the job on a permanent basis as the Dons swept aside third-placed Hearts at Pittodrie.

A Duk double and a Mattie Pollock header had the Dons 3-0 up inside half an hour as they saw out a comfortable victory against a Jambos side that had inflicted a 5-0 defeat on them only a couple of months ago.

Robson has now guided the Reds to four wins in five matches and there are plenty of members of the Red Army who would like to see the 44-year-old and his assistant Steve Agnew handed the job on a permanent basis.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes. Image: Shutterstock.

Paul Archibald wrote: “Robson and Agnew must be in serious contention for the job permanently. Why look for someone else when as the saying goes ‘if it ain’t broke don’t fix it’. You can see all the players want to play for Robson, that’s something all the experience in the world can’t buy.”

Rory Ford agreed, writing: “Robson seems to be getting everything out of them today, 100 per cent for effort. Tactics were spot on as well. Can’t underestimate Steve Agnew’s role in this. That man knows his football and probably key in this turnaround.”

Chris Gray thinks it is an easy decision for the Dons board, saying: “Robson is doing everything we need. Give him the job.”

Lance Black is in agreement, adding: “I’m amazed he hasn’t been named manager.”

Angus Mair believes the former Scotland international deserves more time in the hotseat. He wrote: “Robson must be kept in place for at least the rest of the season now. Changing manager at this point would be daft.”

Neil Ritchie wrote: “Absolutely superb. Duk and Matty Pollock were outstanding. Getting harder to not give Robson the job.”

Mixed emotions on keeping on Robson as manager

Whereas Darren Douglas feels torn over whether the Dons should stick with Robson or try to think outside the box when appointing Jim Goodwin’s permanent successor.

He wrote: “I find myself in a weird state of mind…

“On one hand, I don’t want the typical Scottish manager, I want something different.

“But on the other hand, if he is proving the doubters wrong and the team has clearly improved under him, them why change things?”

The Dons players celebrate a well-deserved three points at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Andy Bates believes a short-term deal for Robson until the end of the season would be fair.

He said: “When Barry took over we were looking down and worried about being dragged into a relegation battle. Now we are looking up and hoping for European qualifying again. Give him the job until at least the end of the season and see where he takes us.”

Christopher Brown also thinks that move would strike the right balance. He wrote: “Give him till the end of the season. If we can finish in a European qualifying spot, he gets the job permanently. No point rushing now I think. Things are looking good.”

Celebrity support for interim boss

Even BAFTA-winning Scottish film director Jon Baird was joining in the calls for Robson to be given the nod, writing on Twitter: “Give him the job.”

The Dons supporters were raving about their side’s display, especially during the first half when they overpowered a shellshocked Hearts.

Gordon Kessack said: “That’s the Aberdeen we all want to see! Every player today was 10/10. One of the best performances I’ve seen from us.”

Ally MacMillan was also full of praise. He wrote: “Brilliant game. First half was immense, first 20 mins – I can’t remember the last time I saw us play so well. Totally bossed the game, well managed in the second half.”

Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week

