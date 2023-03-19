Aberdeen players all love working under interim boss Barry Robson, says defender Mattie Pollock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen players all love working under interim boss Barry Robson, says defender Mattie Pollock

By Sean Wallace
March 19, 2023, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

On loan defender Mattie Pollock insists every Aberdeen player loves working with interim boss Barry Robson.

Pollock says Robson has delivered a “real kick” to the team and is driving standards since taking on the reins.

Robson has masterminded an upsurge in form since being installed as interim boss following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

A 3-0 win against third-placed Hearts was the fourth win in the last five games under Robson.

Interim gaffer Robson has led the Dons out of the bottom six to within four points of Hearts in the race to finish third in the Premiership.

Pollock, on loan from Watford, netted the third goal against Hearts in a win that elevated the Reds up to fourth in the Premiership table.

The 21-year-old dedicated the goal to his aunt Sue who sadly passed away recently.

Pollock missed his aunt’s funeral on Friday so that he could play in the game against Hearts.

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

Players ‘buzzing’ under Robson

Pittodrie chief executive Alan Burrows is overseeing the search for a new manager along with director of football Steven Gunn and director Willie Garner.

A shortlist of candidates has been compiled.

Pollock insists Robson is now getting his football philosophy across to the squad who are “buzzing” to play for him.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS.

He said: “Everyone in the changing room is buzzing to be working with the gaffer and genuinely loving working with him.

“The gaffer knows what this club is about and he drives standards, whether that is on the field or off it.

“He has us working. The training has been tough but we needed it.

“We have had a real kick.

“It is starting to show on the field with the ideas he is beginning to get across.

“We are starting to do that now.

“From what I have heard, we haven’t played like this for a while.

“This is what the clubs needs to do and the players need to do it for the fans.

“I love working under him, Aggers (Steve Agnew, assistant) and the other staff.”

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates scoring against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock. 

‘Special feeling’ at club under Robson

Aberdeen will continue the interview process in the hunt for a new manager this week.

The Dons are not in action next weekend due to the international break with the next match away at St Johnstone on April 1.

In the aftermath of the Hearts win, interim gaffer Robson confirmed he has had no fresh discussions with the Pittodrie hierarchy.

However he hopes for talks with Burrows and Gunn some time this week.

Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

Asked if it would be difficult for the Dons’ board to overlook Robson, Pollock said: “The club has to make the decision it has to make.

“I am not going to comment on that.

“From working with him, Aggers and the other coaches, even the people behind the scenes, there has been a real special feeling.

“I haven’t felt something of this nature for a long time.

“I am loving every second of it.

“The gaffer has got us all going and has got us playing with a smile on our face.

“That is massive because when it comes to a game you want to be relaxed and be able to play your football.”

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock scores to make it 3-0 against Hearts at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Goal dedicated to Pollock’s aunt

Signed on loan from Championship Watford until the end of the season Pollock played a key role in the defeat of Hearts with a goal, assist and clean sheet.

He delivered the cross for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes’ second goal and then fired in a diving header to make it 3-0 in the 29th minute.

Pollock dedicated the goal to his aunt Sue who recently passed away.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)

“I’ve had a really tough week,” he said.

“My auntie passed away and I want to dedicate that goal to her.

“I missed the funeral on Friday so I could play in the game.

“To get a goal for her was great and also to have my family in the crowd.

“Just to see my mum and dad and my sister, with her boyfriend, I had everyone there.

“It is funny how football works.

“I got the goal ruled out against Motherwell but it has made this one sweeter.”

