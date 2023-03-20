Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson believes the team’s style of play is bringing out the best in Duk.

The former Benfica striker took his tally for the season to 15 with his double in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Hearts at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s dominant display cut the gap between themselves and the third-placed Jambos to four points and Robson insists “humble” Duk is thriving in the side.

Robson said: “The way we are playing suits him – it suits all the players in the middle of the pitch.

“We played some real good football out there, I think you would all agree that.

“It was exciting. That’s what ultimately I want to see, good football and winning football matches. I was pleased with that.

“Duk brought a lot of that. He is a humble boy, he wants to work for his team, he wants to run and he looks dangerous. The way we want to play really suits him.”

All-action approach paid off against Hearts

Aberdeen’s aggressive approach overwhelmed Robbie Neilson’s side at Pittodrie and the Gorgie side had no answer after conceding three goals in a pulsating first half display.

Robson was delighted with the display, which was easily the best of his six games in charge, against the team which finished third in the Premiership last season.

He said: “The speed at which we played at, the transitions, the quick passing, going through teams quickly, acceleration of the front players, the tempo, the counter-pressing – it was all there for 45 minutes.

“It is not easy to keep that going for 90 minutes. Don’t forget that is a good Hearts team, they are a good side. They’ve got good management, good staff.

“It was always going to be a difficult game, but the boys in the first half really looked exciting, quick, fast and it is not easy to keep playing at that level.

“The second half, we spoke about it at half-time, made a few tactical changes, about managing the game and they did that well and still looked good on transitions and looked like we could score a goal.

“I was happy with the performance. The boys did really well and I’m proud of them for that.”

Dons building momentum after landmark win

Aberdeen’s win against Hearts was their fourth in the last five games and the first time the Dons have won three Premiership matches in a row since December 2021.

The quick-tempo, high pressing approach is paying dividends and Robson believes the system plays to the strengths of the team.

He said: “When you want to play fast and want to play through teams and want to be aggressive on the counter press, all of a sudden when you lose the ball you are in better places to win the ball back again.

“Right away you become a harder team to beat, your structure is closer, your team is closer, everything is closer, there are no distances to play through you.

“It’s not easy to do. It is difficult, but I think the players have adapted quite well to it – we look dangerous.

“I think our possession stats have come down, but our chances have flown through the roof.

“To get fans excited is enjoyable. It’s not easy to coach because you need to punch the ball through lines, play off the back of teams.

“It’s difficult, but when you get it right it’s quick, aggressive, fast and it’s exciting.”