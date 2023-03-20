Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson: Dons are bringing out the best in humble Duk

By Paul Third
March 20, 2023, 10:30 pm
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ ProSports/ Shutterstock

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson believes the team’s style of play is bringing out the best in Duk.

The former Benfica striker took his tally for the season to 15 with his double in Saturday’s 3-0 win against Hearts at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s dominant display cut the gap between themselves and the third-placed Jambos to four points and Robson insists “humble” Duk is thriving in the side.

Robson said: “The way we are playing suits him – it suits all the players in the middle of the pitch.

“We played some real good football out there, I think you would all agree that.

“It was exciting. That’s what ultimately I want to see, good football and winning football matches. I was pleased with that.

“Duk brought a lot of that. He is a humble boy, he wants to work for his team, he wants to run and he looks dangerous. The way we want to play really suits him.”

All-action approach paid off against Hearts

Aberdeen’s aggressive approach overwhelmed Robbie Neilson’s side at Pittodrie and the Gorgie side had no answer after conceding three goals in a pulsating first half display.

 

Robson was delighted with the display, which was easily the best of his six games in charge, against the team which finished third in the Premiership last season.

He said: “The speed at which we played at, the transitions, the quick passing, going through teams quickly, acceleration of the front players, the tempo, the counter-pressing – it was all there for 45 minutes.

“It is not easy to keep that going for 90 minutes. Don’t forget that is a good Hearts team, they are a good side. They’ve got good management, good staff.

“It was always going to be a difficult game, but the boys in the first half really looked exciting, quick, fast and it is not easy to keep playing at that level.

“The second half, we spoke about it at half-time, made a few tactical changes, about managing the game and they did that well and still looked good on transitions and looked like we could score a goal.

“I was happy with the performance. The boys did really well and I’m proud of them for that.”

Dons building momentum after landmark win

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s win against Hearts was their fourth in the last five games and the first time the Dons have won three Premiership matches in a row since December 2021.

The quick-tempo, high pressing approach is paying dividends and Robson believes the system plays to the strengths of the team.

He said: “When you want to play fast and want to play through teams and want to be aggressive on the counter press, all of a sudden when you lose the ball you are in better places to win the ball back again.

“Right away you become a harder team to beat, your structure is closer, your team is closer, everything is closer, there are no distances to play through you.

“It’s not easy to do. It is difficult, but I think the players have adapted quite well to it – we look dangerous.

“I think our possession stats have come down, but our chances have flown through the roof.

“To get fans excited is enjoyable. It’s not easy to coach because you need to punch the ball through lines, play off the back of teams.

“It’s difficult, but when you get it right it’s quick, aggressive, fast and it’s exciting.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager's…
Aberdeen Women trio who are out on loan. From L-R: Hannah Innes, Eirinn McCafferty and Brodie Greenwood. Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock.
Loan watch: How are Aberdeen Women trio fairing in SWPL 2 and SWF Championship?
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen fan view: Barry Robson has given the Dons board a huge decision to…
James Hill (72) of Hearts fouls Luis 'Duk' Lopes (11) of Aberdeen on Saturday at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: James Hill knew what he was doing with dangerous tackle on Aberdeen's…
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen players all love working under interim boss Barry Robson, says defender Mattie Pollock
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
'Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least': Aberdeen fans…
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim boss Barry Robson insists Hearts revenge mission not on Aberdeen's mind

Most Read

1
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
2
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Calls for clarity over what went ‘so terribly wrong’ with dualling of A9
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
6
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
8
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…
9
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
10
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…

More from Press and Journal

Large floor to ceiling windows offer guests stunning views of Scapa Flow. Image: Scapa Distillery.
New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery
Breaking news logo
A96 blocked due to two-car crash near Inverness Airport
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age
Scott Milne and his friend Steve Beedie want to help their fellow veterans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Emotional 217-mile cross country walk for two north-east military veterans
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning w/c March 20, 2023 Picture shows; Barn Church in Inverness. Culloden, Inverness. Supplied by Google/DC Thomson Date; 20/03/2023
Woodland Trust issues warning over Highland house plan, changes on the way for trio…
Louise Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie eager for Scottish Gymnastics to thrive at all…
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months
Sweet peas benefit from nicking for germination.
Scott Smith: Seed sowing and sympathising with the great Socrates at the Beechgrove Garden
Women can experience certain health concerns and issues throughout different stages of life (Image: adriaticfoto/Shutterstock)
Mohamed Abdel-Fattah: Celebrating five years of vital women’s health research in Aberdeen

Editor's Picks

Most Commented