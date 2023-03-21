Interim boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen’s revival is down to the players

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson insists the players deserve the credit for turning the club’s fortunes around.

The Dons have rallied from a run of one win in 10 games to four wins out of their last five games to move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Supporters have chanted the caretaker boss’ name in the last two wins against Hearts and Dundee United.

But Robson, who has been in charge on an interim basis for almost two months, believes it is the players who should take the plaudits.

Robson believes it is only fair he let the players take the acclaim following the 3-0 win against Hearts on Saturday.

He said: “It has nothing to do with me. It is all about the players. I wasn’t out there, was I? I wasn’t there running about.

“Listen, if I was on the pitch I’d have maybe gone and clapped but I wasn’t there, I never won it, the players won it. The fans who won it.”

‘Fans and players deserve the acclaim’

Robson could be seen speaking to captain Graeme Shinnie before making a beeline for the tunnel and he was happy to explain the conversation.

He said: “I was just telling Graeme ‘you are here to perform for the fans and they deserve to be clapped because they turned out in big numbers’.

“That’s what I told him, they performed well for the fans and that is the most important thing. The fans deserved it and the players deserved it.”

Momentum is building at Pittodrie with the Dons cutting Hearts’ advantage, which was 10 points a few weeks ago, to four.

Robson is less concerned with the gap and more interested in consistency from his side.

The interim boss is not surprised to see the confidence return to the squad.

He said: “The way we want to play, the way an Aberdeen fan wants to see their team, it is fast and quick, up and at you, playing through the lines.

“It is not easy to get that every week.

“It is a really hard way to play. You’ve got to be skilled at it, you’ve got to be physically ready for it.

“You’ve got to be able to play the right passes at the right times. It is not easy.

“They did it perfectly in the first half. We’ve seen signs of it since coming a few weeks ago.

“We’ve had some good performances and scored some really good goals. You can see it is working.”

Robson’s praise for Pollock

One man who epitomised the feelgood factor at Pittodrie just now is loan defender Mattie Pollock.

The central defender opened his account for the club when he scored the third goal against the Jambos on Saturday and Robson says the Watford player’s enthusiasm is rubbing off on this team-mates.

He said: “He just wants to win. See that enthusiasm, it rips through your team, the club and comes through your fans, through everyone. He just loves defending. He just loves going to attack things.

“You could throw 100 balls up to him and (he’d attack them) all day, every day.

“He’s a bit of a throwback now. It’s nice to see when you have people wanting to step out with the ball and play a nice pass, these people really want to defend.

“That’s what the best defenders do, the best ones in the world have always done that.”