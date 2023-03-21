Interim boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen’s revival is down to the players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Interim boss Barry Robson insists Aberdeen’s revival is down to the players

By Paul Third
March 21, 2023, 5:00 pm
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Dons interim boss Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson insists the players deserve the credit for turning the club’s fortunes around.

The Dons have rallied from a run of one win in 10 games to four wins out of their last five games to move up to fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

Supporters have chanted the caretaker boss’ name in the last two wins against Hearts and Dundee United.

But Robson, who has been in charge on an interim basis for almost two months, believes it is the players who should take the plaudits.

Robson believes it is only fair he let the players take the acclaim following the 3-0 win against Hearts on Saturday.

He said: “It has nothing to do with me. It is all about the players. I wasn’t out there, was I? I wasn’t there running about.

“Listen, if I was on the pitch I’d have maybe gone and clapped but I wasn’t there, I never won it, the players won it. The fans who won it.”

‘Fans and players deserve the acclaim’

Barrie McKay  of Hearts and Dons captain Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Robson could be seen speaking to captain Graeme Shinnie before making a beeline for the tunnel and he was happy to explain the conversation.

He said: “I was just telling Graeme ‘you are here to perform for the fans and they deserve to be clapped because they turned out in big numbers’.

“That’s what I told him, they performed well for the fans and that is the most important thing. The fans deserved it and the players deserved it.”

Momentum is building at Pittodrie with the Dons cutting Hearts’ advantage, which was 10 points a few weeks ago, to four.

Robson is less concerned with the gap and more interested in consistency from his side.

The interim boss is not surprised to see the confidence return to the squad.

He said:  “The way we want to play, the way an Aberdeen fan wants to see their team, it is fast and quick, up and at you, playing through the lines.

“It is not easy to get that every week.

“It is a really hard way to play. You’ve got to be skilled at it, you’ve got to be physically ready for it.

“You’ve got to be able to play the right passes at the right times. It is not easy.

“They did it perfectly in the first half. We’ve seen signs of it since coming a few weeks ago.

“We’ve had some good performances and scored some really good goals. You can see it is working.”

Robson’s praise for Pollock

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. Image: SNS

One man who epitomised the feelgood factor at Pittodrie just now is loan defender Mattie Pollock.

The central defender opened his account for the club when he scored the third goal against the Jambos on Saturday and Robson says the Watford player’s enthusiasm is rubbing off on this team-mates.

He said: “He just wants to win. See that enthusiasm, it rips through your team, the club and comes through your fans, through everyone. He just loves defending. He just loves going to attack things.

“You could throw 100 balls up to him and (he’d attack them) all day, every day.

“He’s a bit of a throwback now. It’s nice to see when you have people wanting to step out with the ball and play a nice pass, these people really want to defend.

“That’s what the best defenders do, the best ones in the world have always done that.”

‘Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least’: Aberdeen fans react to resounding victory against Hearts

