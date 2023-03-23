Jay Gorter puts Ajax future on hold and insists his full focus is on helping Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen goalkeeper Jay Gorter admits he is unsure if he has a future at parent club Ajax.

The 22-year-old has impressed since joining the Dons during the January transfer window on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He has made four appearances for the Dons but missed the recent 3-0 win against Hearts due to illness with fellow Dutchman Kelle Roos returning to the line-up.

Gorter, who is under contract with the Eredivisie side until 2026, told Ajax Showtime that he hasn’t had any contact from Ajax during his loan spell at Pittodrie.

He said: “I find the strange thing about that is I haven’t heard anything. I left on loan with the idea that when I come back I can show that I can be of value and Ajax showed that they have faith in me in how I will develop.

“But I haven’t had a conversation with Ajax about my perspective when I come back, I think that’s a pity. What counts for me now is that I focus on Aberdeen and I notice that I can be important for the team.

“I am happy that at my age I make many minutes at a good level. I’m going into the summer very open and then we’ll see how Ajax wants to fill it in.

“It has always been a dream to return to Ajax, the club where I started as a youth player. Only, the steps to come back are a bit uncertain. Not that I’m making a huge problem of that now. I’m happy where I am now and I’m focusing on the here now.”

Same need to win games

Gorter says he is enjoying his time at Pittodrie and hopes he can help the club end a testing season on a positive note.

He added: “At Ajax I was also used to always having to win and at this club that is also required of us. Aberdeen is historically Scotland’s third-largest club. Now we are climbing nicely.

“I’ll be very honest about it. Ajax has been my club, ever since I was young.

“Besides being a football player of Ajax, I am also a fan of Ajax. I’ve said that often enough. But there was so much chaos going on around everything (before moving to the Dons on loan) and also around myself at one point.

“There was so much ambiguity that I was actually open to a sale.

“I took a serious look at that and there was also a lot of interest. The fact that I am not sold has to do with Ajax. I couldn’t be sold. I was only allowed to leave on a loan basis.”