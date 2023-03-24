Joe Harper: If Barry Robson stays in charge at Aberdeen that’s fine by me

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: If Barry Robson stays in charge at Aberdeen that’s fine by me

Aberdeen interim manager's success has bought the board all the time they need to find a new boss

Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
By Joe Harper

We’re no nearer to knowing whether Barry Robson will be given the Aberdeen manager’s job permanently but I doubt there will be too many dissenting voices if he lands the role.

Put it this way – I find it very hard in trying to make an argument against him getting the job.

Barry has been in charge for almost two months now and I don’t think he has put a foot wrong since taking over from Jim Goodwin in the Dons dugout.

He has won three games in a row in the league which might not sound like that big a deal but given it was December 2021 when it last happened then clearly it is something to shout about.

Had he lost those games I’m sure the fans would falling over themselves to call for a manager to be appointed now.

It’s due to the excellent job being done that Pittodrie hasn’t been this calm and serene in months.

The biggest compliment I can pay the interim Aberdeen boss is that he and his players produced the best display from a Dons team in the last four years in beating Hearts 3-0 on Saturday.

There was no mystery involved in how Aberdeen swept the Jambos aside either.

It was an old-fashioned attacking, in-your-face aggressive approach from the team.

They closed down Hearts and had such a grip on the game that they made the team sitting third in the Premiership look ordinary.

It has been great to watch the confidence come back into the team with each passing result and I can understand why Dons chairman Dave Cormack and chief executive Alan Burrows are in no rush to make a decision at this point.

Robson has transformed Dons into Euro contenders

At the end of January after Hibs beat the Dons 6-0 I feared the club was going to drop like a stone down the table.

The way things are going Aberdeen have a very good chance of playing in Europe next season – so why change it?

Barry is clearly doing something right.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is congratulated by his team-mates after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.

The roar with every goal and the passion being shown by the players in celebrating every time the ball hits the back of the net tells us all that much.

It looks clear to me everyone from Barry and his backroom staff to the players are comfortable with the situation as it stands.

The transfer window is closed so it’s not as if a new manager is going to come in and make wholesale changes between now and the end of May.

The focus from everyone is on trying to catch Hearts for third and with the gap now down to four points it’s all to play for.

Barry has shown he can be trusted to get results and he is doing so well I haven’t given the new manager a second’s thought all week.

The need isn’t urgent, the team is playing well and getting results and there is a feelgood factor about the club again.

It’s not something we’ve been able to say for some time and I can’t help but think if it isn’t broke don’t try to fix it.

There are four games to go before the split and the Dons are in a good position going into them. If Barry is still in charge for all of them I won’t be complaining.

Change of manager is one last throw of the dice from Peterhead

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown

I’ve got sympathy for everyone involved at Peterhead following their decision to part company with David Robertson this week.

Robertson had big shoes to fill after replacing the long-serving Jim McInally but he lasted little more than three months at Balmoor Stadium.

Saturday’s 7-0 defeat by Airdrie was a terrible result and it’s clear Blue Toon chairman Rodger Morrison felt he had to act.

It wasn’t getting any better. Robertson made 11 signings and it brought just three goals, one win and two draws from his 12 matches in charge.

The board have backed their man and don’t believe it is working.

Despite that horrendous run Peterhead remain just three points from the play-off spot. They have a game in hand on ninth-placed Clyde and have 10 games to save themselves.

They are not going to catch Kelty Hearts, who are 21 points ahead of them, but leapfrogging the Bully Wee and taking their chances in the play-offs is possible.

From Robertson’s point of view, I am sure he will be disappointed. It was always going to be a tough job given the club’s struggles this season but I’m sure he will have learned a lot from the experience.

He’ll be back somewhere soon enough.

Farewell to Peterhead’s Super Frank

I was saddened to hear of the death of former Blue Toon player Frank Krukowski following a long illness.

Frank played for Peterhead for 10 years including a spell under me when I was manager of the club in the Highland League days and also had a spell with Huntly after leaving Recreation Park.

An Aberdonian, Frank was a real stalwart of the Highland League years ago and a top-class guy too.

He’ll be sadly missed and my thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

