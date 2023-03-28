Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski targets Euro qualifier clash with England

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski targets Euro qualifier clash with England

Watch Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovkski's winning goal for North Macedonia against Faroe Islands

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibs.
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates after making it 1-0 against Hibs.

Striker Bojan Miovski aims to continue his goal scoring form with Aberdeen to secure a spot in a Euro 2024 qualifier clash with England this summer.

Miovski netted the winner for North Macedonia in a 1-0 friendly defeat of Faroe Islands on Monday night.

It took his goal tally to the season to 18 having scored 17 times for the Dons in all competitions.

The 23-year-old also pitched in with an assist in a 2-1 Euro 2024 group stage qualifier defeat of Malta on March 23.

North Macedonia face England in a Euro 2024 group qualifier clash at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on June 19.

Miovski aims to continue the goal trail in Aberdeen’s bid for European qualification to seal a starting slot against the Three Lions.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

He said: “In June we play England and Ukraine and that’s two huge games for us.

“It will be very important for me to get a lot of game time with Aberdeen before then.

“The more I play with Aberdeen, the more chance I have of getting into the team when we play the summer matches.”

Miovski’s scoring form alerting clubs

North Macedonia also play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 group qualifier on June 16, three days before playing England.

Miovski’s goal against Faroe Islands was his second in 15 caps for North Macedonia.

He previously scored against Gibraltar last summer in the Nations League.

A £535,000 signing from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer Miovski is Aberdeen’s top scorer this season.

Miovski is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Luis Lopes after scoring to make it 2-0 against Motherwell. Image: SNS

His form has alerted other clubs with Italian giants Lazio and French outfit Stade de Reims understood to have monitored Miovski.

It is understood Premier League Southampton recently watched Miovski in action.

Reports in Italy also claim Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia are tracking Miovski and Aberdeen strike partner Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

Duk and Miovski in demand

Former Benfica striker Duk, signed last summer, has hit 15 goals this season.

Cape Verde international Duk is contracted to the Dons until summer 2025.

Duk started in Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw with Eswatani in an African Cup of Nations group qualifier on Friday.

It was Duk’s third international cap.

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani also started for Albania in a 1-0 Euro 2024 group qualifier loss to Poland on Monday.

Captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates with goal-scorer Bojan Miovski against St Mirren. Image: Shutterstock

Scoring for club and country

Miovski started the recent Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta and set up the goal for Napoli star Elif Elmas.

The Dons striker was then named as a substitute for the friendly against Faroe Islands in Skopje.

He came off the bench in the 54th minute as a replacement for Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).

Miovski netted the winner in the 81st minute against Faroe Islands when collecting a pass from Stefan Ashkovski.

The Reds centre-forward then broke into the box before firing a low right-footed drive into the bottom corner.

Miovski said: “I’m glad I managed to show my good form for my club side into the international team and score a goal.

“We have had two good wins against Malta and the Faroe Islands during this international break.

“We should be satisfied with that.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented