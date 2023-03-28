Aberdeen goal hero Bojan Miovski targets Euro qualifier clash with England

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Striker Bojan Miovski aims to continue his goal scoring form with Aberdeen to secure a spot in a Euro 2024 qualifier clash with England this summer.

Miovski netted the winner for North Macedonia in a 1-0 friendly defeat of Faroe Islands on Monday night.

It took his goal tally to the season to 18 having scored 17 times for the Dons in all competitions.

The 23-year-old also pitched in with an assist in a 2-1 Euro 2024 group stage qualifier defeat of Malta on March 23.

North Macedonia face England in a Euro 2024 group qualifier clash at Manchester United’s Old Trafford on June 19.

Miovski aims to continue the goal trail in Aberdeen’s bid for European qualification to seal a starting slot against the Three Lions.

He said: “In June we play England and Ukraine and that’s two huge games for us.

“It will be very important for me to get a lot of game time with Aberdeen before then.

“The more I play with Aberdeen, the more chance I have of getting into the team when we play the summer matches.”

GOL DA MACEDÔNIA DO NORTE 🇲🇰!!! ⚽️ Bojan Miovski

🅰️ Stefan Aškovski

🇲🇰 Macedônia do Norte 1×0 Ilhas Faroé 🇫🇴

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

🏆 #Amistoso 🌍pic.twitter.com/mahO5fy28D — twclips (@twclipshd) March 27, 2023

Miovski’s scoring form alerting clubs

North Macedonia also play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 group qualifier on June 16, three days before playing England.

Miovski’s goal against Faroe Islands was his second in 15 caps for North Macedonia.

He previously scored against Gibraltar last summer in the Nations League.

A £535,000 signing from Hungarian club MTK Budapest last summer Miovski is Aberdeen’s top scorer this season.

Miovski is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

His form has alerted other clubs with Italian giants Lazio and French outfit Stade de Reims understood to have monitored Miovski.

It is understood Premier League Southampton recently watched Miovski in action.

Reports in Italy also claim Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia are tracking Miovski and Aberdeen strike partner Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

Duk and Miovski in demand

Former Benfica striker Duk, signed last summer, has hit 15 goals this season.

Cape Verde international Duk is contracted to the Dons until summer 2025.

Duk started in Cape Verde’s 0-0 draw with Eswatani in an African Cup of Nations group qualifier on Friday.

It was Duk’s third international cap.

Aberdeen midfielder Ylber Ramadani also started for Albania in a 1-0 Euro 2024 group qualifier loss to Poland on Monday.

Scoring for club and country

Miovski started the recent Euro 2024 qualifier against Malta and set up the goal for Napoli star Elif Elmas.

The Dons striker was then named as a substitute for the friendly against Faroe Islands in Skopje.

He came off the bench in the 54th minute as a replacement for Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).

Miovski netted the winner in the 81st minute against Faroe Islands when collecting a pass from Stefan Ashkovski.

The Reds centre-forward then broke into the box before firing a low right-footed drive into the bottom corner.

Everything for this shirt 🇲🇰⚽️

Focus for Saturday game 🆎 pic.twitter.com/w50J7AETw1 — Bojan Miovski (@bojanmiovskii) March 27, 2023

Miovski said: “I’m glad I managed to show my good form for my club side into the international team and score a goal.

“We have had two good wins against Malta and the Faroe Islands during this international break.

“We should be satisfied with that.”