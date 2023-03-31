Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlie Christie is willing his former Caley Thistle team-mate Barry Robson to be a roaring success in charge of Aberdeen.

Ex-Inverness star Christie, whose son Ryan helped Scotland to a 2-0 Euro 2024 win against Spain on Tuesday, knows all about management, having guided the Highlanders to a seventh-placed top-flight finish in 2005-06.

Christie, a midfielder for ICT for more than a decade, earning 312 appearances, enjoyed playing alongside Robson, who has been confirmed as the Dons boss until the end of the season.

Robson’s spell in interim charge since replacing Jim Goodwin has seen the Dons rise from eighth to sixth spot, with the recent stirring 3-0 win over Hearts putting them firmly in the hunt for a third-place finish.

Ryan Christie rates Robson as coach

Christie said: “I was delighted to see Barry is going to get the chance of managing Aberdeen until the end of the season.

“He has deserved it and done really well since he’s come in (to the caretaker role).

“It’s amazing how careers inter-link and Barry was obviously at Aberdeen when Ryan went there on loan from Celtic.

“Ryan really enjoyed working with Barry and Paul Sheerin and said he is a really good coach. He said Barry used to join in with the training games at times and they enjoyed a bit of banter.

“He’s got a great manner and is a really popular guy. He was a terrific player for us at Inverness. I think he will do very well and I’ll be keeping my eyes on Aberdeen’s results between now and the end of the season.”

Robson ‘one of ICT’s finest players’

Robson arrived as a fresh-faced talented youth at Inverness in 1997 and spent six largely impressive years in the Highlands.

Christie explained his star qualities as a player were evident as soon as he arrived at the Caledonian Stadium.

He said: “Barry is one of the finest players we’ve ever had at Caley Thistle. We were so lucky to have a player of his ability at Inverness.

“He knows his stuff and you could tell that when he joined us as a player, having come through the Rangers youth system. He was another gem which (former ICT manager) Steve Paterson sourced, along with so many others.

“I’d love to see Barry get the job on a full-time, permanent basis, for a few seasons. I know he’s got it in his locker to be a manager. He’s a determined individual and he showed that as a player.”

Front-foot approach can excite fans

And Christie tips Robson to have entertaining Dons fans high up the agenda as he seeks to keep the Dons on the upward curve.

He added: “I know the way Barry likes to play the game. He’s very attack-minded. He was like that as a player and could create a goal or score a goal. His deliveries from set-plays was top-notch.

“He will want his team to play on the front foot and that’s the way the Aberdeen fans want their team to play. It looks like a really good fit.

“It won’t be easy and it will take time for him to put his stamp on the team, but the fact he’s coached at the club and knows all the players is great. He’s not coming in from the cold.

“Not only has he got a great manner, he’s a winner too. Sometimes people don’t realise just how much. I remember seeing him on the training ground away back and he’ll hope that will to win can rub off on the squad.”

Christie willing Robson to succeed

That recent pulsating win over Hearts hauled Aberdeen to within just four points of the Edinburgh club and Christie is sure that persuaded chairman Dave Cormack to give Barry the nod.

He said: “The victory over Hearts would really have rubber-stamped the decision for Barry to get the job until the end of the season.

“I know Dave Cormack well and I hope Aberdeen do well. It’s a club I like and we’ve had links with them over the years, including playing at Pittodrie (as a home ground) when we were first promoted to the Premiership. The staff treated us fantastically well.

“And, of course, later on Ryan went there for a season-and-a-half on loan from Celtic. It’s difficult for Aberdeen to try and break into the top-two given the resources the Old Firm have, but the fans certainly want their team to be the third-best team in Scotland, with the European ties that would entail.

“I really hope they can go on to secure third place, especially now Barry’s got the job.”