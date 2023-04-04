Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie Hart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed strong mentality as Caley Thistle starlet, says Richie Hart

The star winger's stellar playing career was launched after finding form in the Highlands following a loan stint at Forfar.

By Paul Chalk
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson showed he had a passion and drive to succeed even as an emerging teenager, according to former Caley Thistle midfielder Richie Hart.

Signed as an 18-year-old by Steve Paterson for Caley Thistle in 1997, Robson, who was a Rangers youth player, took time to find his feet in the Highlands.

However, a loan stint at Forfar Athletic was a winning move for the tremendous talent, who returned to ICT and shone for the club for six years before clinching a move to Dundee United.

His career advanced and he starred for Celtic, Middlesbrough, Vancouver Whitecaps, Sheffield United and the Dons, and made 17 appearances for Scotland between 2007 and 2012.

After sacking boss Jim Goodwin in late January with the club knocked out the Scottish Cup by sixth tier Darvel and plummeting down the table, Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack handed Robson, the development club manager, the position on an interim basis.

With five wins from seven games, Robson was last week confirmed as boss at least until the end of the season.

Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS

Robson flourished after Loons’ loan

Hart, who spent six sparkling years as a Caley Jags midfielder from 2002, recalled Robson’s early days at the Caledonian Stadium and knew he had the potential, highlighted by his character.

He said: “Barry was always a whingey, moany guy when he was a young player, but you don’t mind that from a team-mate if they can perform.

“He was a brilliant team-mate and a pleasure to have at our club. He delivered for us in the big games. He had big performances in him and scored some really important goals. Barry was great from set-pieces, was strong as an ox.

“Having come through the (youth) ranks at Rangers, you could see he had those values instilled in him at an early age.

“When Steve (Paterson) signed him for Caley Thistle, it was unclear which way his career would go and he went on loan to Forfar Athletic.

“He dropped down a level, but found his way back. He performed at Caley Thistle and got his move to Dundee United and then Celtic.

“Barry went on to have an unbelievable playing career. That’s testament to his character. He had that passion and drive within him to overcome any difficulties early on in his career.

“He’s done a great job as a coach at Aberdeen and you can see that with the young players coming through. He was, in many ways, the ideal guy to step into the job.

“Making it a position until the end of the season is a great move by Aberdeen. They have nothing to lose after being in a terrible state of form.

“If they finish the season well, Barry will put himself in a really strong position to get the job longer term. Fingers crossed he does. If he does, he will deserve it.”

Barry Robson in action for Caley Thistle against St Mirren. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Exciting times will follow key results

Hart, who helped Inverness win promotion to the top-table in 2004, is sure the exciting style Robson demonstrated as a player will be mirrored before long by his team.

Former Caley Thistle star Richie Hart hopes his former ICT team-mate Barry Robson can deliver results for Aberdeen. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

However, delivering enough wins in the closing weeks to secure European football will top the agenda.

He said: “Given the players Barry has played with in his career and the managers he’s worked under, he will also have his own ideas. He’s always been a forward-thinker. He loved scoring and setting up goals.

“Under Pele (Steve Paterson) at Inverness, we always played on the front foot. If a team scored three against us, we’d score five.

“So, I’d expect Barry to bring a style of play to Aberdeen which the fans will appreciate, although right now, for this season, I don’t think the fans will care too much – it’s all about results.

“If they can finish in the top-four, he will have done an unbelievable job, given where they were when he took over as the interim manager.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s…
Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes with the cinch SPFL Premiership Player of the Month award for March. Image: SPFL
Duk hails Aberdeen fans after winning Premiership Player of the Month prize
Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Barry Robson and Steve Agnew in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
John McMaster: Aberdeen's management team possess same coaching qualities as Archie Knox
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson shouts from the sideline against Saints. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson's managerial fate is in his own hands at Aberdeen
Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
John McMaster hails Barry Robson for miraculous Aberdeen turnaround - as he says Hearts…
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
St Johnstone's Andrew Considine fouls Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski on the edge of the box and is then shown a red card. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Andy Considine red the right call, and what did Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie…
Madison Finnie in action for Aberdeen against Spartans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women's Madison Finnie says better decision-making needed following 2-1 defeat to Spartans
Sir Alex Ferguson, left, and Teddy Scott - who will both be awarded belated European Cup Winners' Cup medals.
Aberdeen secure six additional 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup medals for club figures who…

Most Read

1
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
2
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
3
Cheerz Bar asked to extend their opening hours for a Pet Shop Boys after-party event. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
It’s a sin? Cheerz Bar refused permission to stay open late for Pet Shop…
4
The new bins will eventually be rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire controversially launches new orange-lidded bins as collections move to once every three weeks
2
5
The 13-year-old has been found.
Missing Ellon teenager found ‘safe and well’
6
CR0042003 Adele Merson story, Aberdeen. First Minister Humza Yousaf announced a new multi-million pound support for the Scottish National Investment Bank to help accelerate Scotlands just transition during a visit to see progress at the Port of Aberdeen South Harbour expansion project, which provides greater deepwater access and quayside space to support the energy transition. The First Minister was joined by Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition, Mairi McAllan and Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive Officer, Port of Aberdeen. Picture shows; First Minister Humza Yousaf . Tuesaday 4 April 2023 Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf wants words with Fergus Ewing’s SNP rebels as Green backlash grows
2
7
An Old Aberdeen shed has been saved after the government stepped in. Image: Ben Hendry/Mhorvan Park
Old Aberdeen shed branded ‘monstrosity’ SAVED by Scottish Government after council wanted it knocked…
5
8
Andrew Quick Ritchie was clocked by police travelling at nearly 150mph. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
BMW driver clocked at nearly 150mph because he was running late for work
9
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
10
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison

More from Press and Journal

weather
I do like to be beside the seaside in Nairn and Stonehaven - at…
ToAndrzej Wlodzimierz Dziuba has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland / DCT Media.
Missing Aberdeen man, 41, may be driving white Audi A5
Elgin City manager Gavin Price. Image: SNS
Elgin City defeated by Stirling Albion despite improved display
Stagecoach will continue to run the school bus service - despite Aberdeen City Council cuts. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach steps in to save Lochside Academy buses following council cuts
Hull 802 is one of the two ferries ordered by Cmal under construction in Port Glasgow. They are £200m over budget and five years late. Image: Andrew Cawley.
Islander business group writes letter demanding Cmal is 'disbanded immediately' following ferry procurement failures
Missing teenager
Hunt for boy, 14, missing from Boddam for five days
Mavis Macdonald when the shop relocated in 2015 to its current premises. Image: DC Thomson.
New chapter for Nairn Bookshop owner as she puts business up for sale
Former Second World War pilot and Mearns farmer Bill Innes.
Bill Innes of Fordoun: Farmer and former Second World War pilot dies
Muirburn - the burning of heather - makes conditions more suitable for grouse
Max Wiszniewski: New wildlife management and muirburn bill is a start - but more…
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000

Editor's Picks

Most Commented