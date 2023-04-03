Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?

Graeme Shinnie's absence may have repercussions for Aberdeen.

By Chris Crighton
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group
St Johnstone's Daniel Phillips pulls Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie back. Image: Paul Devlin / SNS Group

A save as good as a goal if ever there was one.

But when Kelle Roos so heartily celebrated tipping the colossal Liam Gordon’s header onto the bar with time expired, it was not only a measure of the importance of the two points directly earned by that single act.

It spoke of an afternoon on which the Dons came within a fingertip of squandering an extraordinary donation of good fortune.

Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos makes an important save at the end of the match against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Having been given the opportunity to play against 10 men for almost 90 minutes, a team with Aberdeen’s ambitions and form would expect to register more than one goal kicked over his own line by the opposing keeper.

No harm done on the day, but there may yet be ramifications.

Shinnie a competitive animal

Derek McInnes will not have been looking forward to coming up against a team driven by the captain in which he placed such faith during his Pittodrie tenure.

So if he is able to concoct a gameplan which squirrels points out of his former workplace, the Dons may live to regret their own red card which surely would not have occurred had the match not still been in the balance in injury time.

Graeme Shinnie is a competitive animal.

But had his side been in the comfortable position they would have expected after the first six minutes, there would have been no reason for him to become so animated at the officials’ missing of a clear and obvious foul on Duk, nor for him to be so desperate in his blocking of Drey Wright’s punt up the park.

Ultimately, though, Shinnie bears responsibility for his own actions, and he will hope the tangible consequences are none.

But he needn’t look far for an example of how the dismissal of a long-time Dons favourite can leave his teammates high and dry.

Tags

Conversation

