Aberdeen fan view: Could the Dons rue the dismissal of the captain?

A save as good as a goal if ever there was one.

But when Kelle Roos so heartily celebrated tipping the colossal Liam Gordon’s header onto the bar with time expired, it was not only a measure of the importance of the two points directly earned by that single act.

It spoke of an afternoon on which the Dons came within a fingertip of squandering an extraordinary donation of good fortune.

Having been given the opportunity to play against 10 men for almost 90 minutes, a team with Aberdeen’s ambitions and form would expect to register more than one goal kicked over his own line by the opposing keeper.

No harm done on the day, but there may yet be ramifications.

Shinnie a competitive animal

Derek McInnes will not have been looking forward to coming up against a team driven by the captain in which he placed such faith during his Pittodrie tenure.

So if he is able to concoct a gameplan which squirrels points out of his former workplace, the Dons may live to regret their own red card which surely would not have occurred had the match not still been in the balance in injury time.

Graeme Shinnie is a competitive animal.

But had his side been in the comfortable position they would have expected after the first six minutes, there would have been no reason for him to become so animated at the officials’ missing of a clear and obvious foul on Duk, nor for him to be so desperate in his blocking of Drey Wright’s punt up the park.

Ultimately, though, Shinnie bears responsibility for his own actions, and he will hope the tangible consequences are none.

But he needn’t look far for an example of how the dismissal of a long-time Dons favourite can leave his teammates high and dry.