Aberdeen Women’s Madison Finnie says better decision-making needed following 2-1 defeat to Spartans

Aberdeen Women defender Madison Finnie believes poor decision-making proved costly in the Dons’ 2-1 defeat to Spartans on Sunday.

Eilidh Shore had given Aberdeen the lead with just 45 seconds on the clock, but quickfire second-half goals from Amelie Birse and Caley Gibb, in the 75th and 78th minute, secured the win for Spartans.

It was a frustrating afternoon for Aberdeen, who had rarely been troubled after scoring the opener, and 16-year-old Finnie admits the Dons should have been able to extend their lead – given the amount of time they spent in Spartans’ third of the pitch.

She said: “It’s a disappointing result – we didn’t get the three points we needed. They brought on subs and changed formation, which definitely changed the game.

“I think our decision-making all over the park could’ve been better. We worked the ball up the pitch well, but just weren’t clinical enough.

“But we’ll get working on that in training before our next game against Hamilton.”

‘We’re going to be fighting battles’

The Edinburgh side’s equaliser was a big topic of conversation after the match as it was unclear whether the ball had crossed the line after goalkeeper Annalisa McCann seemed to have made a good stop to deny Birse at the back post.

Finnie said: “I couldn’t see their first goal, but the ref’s given it. It’s a decision he’s made and we’ve just had to deal with it.

“Both teams were fighting to get the second goal after they equalised – it was back and forth – but, unfortunately, they got that goal quickly.”

The loss against Spartans means Aberdeen are just two points clear of the relegation spot in SWPL 1, and Finnie hopes her side aren’t left to rue points lost from the defeat.

The Dons currently sit ninth in the table – level on 18 points with Dundee United in 10th – with Accies just two behind following their 2-0 win over Glasgow Women on Sunday.

Finnie said: “If we had got the three points, we would’ve moved more clear of relegation, but now we’re going to be fighting battles.

“We just need to keep on fighting, get the confidence back up in training and go again against Hamilton in a couple weeks.”