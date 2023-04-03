Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health towards end of his spell at Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez has revealed the toll that abuse directed at him and his family by fans took on his mental health.

American forward Ramirez spent 18 months at Pittodrie, before joining MLS side Columbus Crew in January.

After being brought to the Dons by Stephen Glass in 2021, Ramirez made a promising start to his Reds career, netting 16 goals in 34 games.

Following the sacking of Glass last February however, Ramirez failed to score any further goals in his debut season under his successor Jim Goodwin.

In an interview with the Red Tinted Glasses podcast, Ramirez revealed his family was targeted by online abusers, as well as Dons supporters at a game against St Johnstone last season.

Ramirez said: “I knew what I was getting into. But what I didn’t expect was what I would say was the 1% to attack my family the way they did.

“Every little thing was turned into a big situation. I can remember a few times.

“Still this weekend, for some reason I get tags about a post my wife made a few months in when we were there, when people took it as her saying Scotland was a third-world country.

“It made no sense, but it was that 1% that doesn’t accept people from different countries essentially, or view Americans in a certain way with regards to football.

“That was the part I didn’t expect. You always expect some negativity or criticism, but not when it becomes personal with the attacks on your family and kids.

“Nobody knows, but last year away at St Johnstone my wife was followed by some supporters.

“It was Aberdeen supporters, yelling and cursing at my wife, as she was walking to the car with just the two kids – not me there.

“I don’t know why you would do that, or what in your head triggers you to attack her and the kids.

“That was part of a build up of things that we had to deal with as a family – especially over the last 10 months when things weren’t as pretty as people wanted them to be.”

Ramirez reveals he spent time in hospital after suffering panic attack

The arrival of Bojan Miovski last summer pushed Ramirez down the pecking order, with the 31-year-old making just one league start this term prior to his departure.

Ramirez revealed a summer deadline day move to an English Championship side fell through, due to his work permit being denied.

During the World Cup break later in the year, Ramirez says he spent time in hospital after suffering a panic attack.

He added: “People don’t know, but the amount of abuse and stuff that happened in the last 10 months essentially took a turning point on deadline day.

“My mental health was at risk at that time. Everything just came in.

“Since that day I have spoken to people and got that under control.

“I have taken great steps, and now I feel really good. I learned a lot about myself in the next five months, because it was just about training and being ready for when January happened.

“It got to a point during the World Cup break, in that first week back in Scotland, I was in hospital for a couple of nights, because I had a panic attack.

“I didn’t know what was going on, and didn’t know it was a panic attack. I was alone, my family was in the States, and I just had some crazy feeling that was going on.

“I was in hospital getting tests run and everything. Luckily all was good and everything got sorted in January.

“I think that stint was everything bottled up into one night of not knowing what was going to happen.

“Since that moment, it really opened my eyes to a lot of things. I’m grateful to be where I am now.”