Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen player Dougie Bell dedicates Gothenburg medal to wife Hazel who died in 2020

The midfielder missed the final in Gothenburg after breaking his ankle against Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final.

By Danny Law
Dougie Bell was a pivotal part of the great Aberdeen team of the 1980s.

Aberdeen legend Dougie Bell says his wife Hazel would have been delighted he is finally to receive a medal for his part in Aberdeen’s 1983 European Cup Winners’ Cup success.

Only the 11 players and five substitutes who were selected for the Dons in Gothenburg received winners’ medals on the historic evening on 11 May 1983.

Bell missed the final after breaking his ankle against Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final just three weeks before the biggest match in Aberdeen’s history.

The midfielder more than played his part in getting the Dons to the final against Real Madrid with a stunning display against Waterschei in the 5-1 semi-final first leg win at Pittodrie.

During his time with the Dons, Bell was part of three title-winning teams and also won two Scottish Cups and the European Super Cup.

Bell will receive a medal at a special event planned to take place at Pittodrie on Friday May 12 when the Gothenburg Greats will also receive the Freedom of the City from Aberdeen City Council.

Dons manager Sir Alex Ferguson and assistant manager Archie Knox will also receive medals.

Dougie Bell in action for Aberdeen.

A medal will be presented to the Donald Family in recognition of then director, Ian Donald, and his father and late chairman, Dick Donald. The same accolade will also be granted posthumously to former vice-chairman, Chris Anderson.

And a medal will also be presented to the family of legendary Dons trainer and coach Teddy Scott.

‘My wife would be happy’

Speaking to the Daily Record, Bell says he will dedicate the medal to his wife Hazel who died in 2020.

He said: “I got a phone call out the blue from the chairman on Sunday and it made me smile.

“I was shocked. I was actually having a kickabout, playing in a charity game, and I’d come off the park to that news, which was great.

“I’ve been lucky that although I missed the final I have been involved in all the anniversary celebrations since.

“My late wife Hazel was always saying I should have got a medal – I’m even more delighted for her.

“She passed away three years ago but this would have made her happy.”

He added: “It was disappointing not getting a medal. But it’s just the way it was back then, you got injured, you miss a final and you don’t get a medal.

“I broke my ankle after 20 minutes of the Scottish Cup semi final against Celtic. But I’d played on which made it worse, after the game it swelled up like a balloon.

“As hard as I tried I was never going to be fit for the final in Gothenburg.”

Eric Black says European Cup Winners’ Cup medals are justice for men who ‘contributed enormously’ to Aberdeen’s Gothenburg triumph

Tags

Editor's Picks