Joe Harper: After his two-goal show for Aberdeen against Kilmarnock, I witnessed Duk show further class outside Pittodrie

Humble Duk signed autographs for children outside Main Stand for 45 minutes after the 2-0 defeat of Killie where he scored a double.

Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
Young Aberdeen fans with Duk. Image: SNS
By Joe Harper

Aberdeen striker Duk is becoming a hero of the club’s supporters – both on and off the pitch.

In-form Duk has scored five goals in the last four games to help fire the Dons up to third in the Premiership table.

The Red Army love what he is delivering because Duk is exciting to watch and is scoring regularly.

However, he is also becoming a hero to supporters away from the pitch, because he is so humble.

After the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock last weekend, where Duk netted both goals, I was standing talking to friends outside Pittodrie.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Duk emerged from the Main Stand and there were loads of fans, mostly kids, asking for his autograph.

He signed an autograph for every single one and posed for photos.

By the time I went to the car park to leave Duk was still there… 45 minutes after he first came out of the Main Stand.

To give his time to everyone is special, and something that makes him a hero – just as much as his goal-scoring exploits.

£7 million should be starting bid for any Duk suitors

Securing Duk from Benfica last summer was a major signing coup for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock in Saturday’s 2-0 Premiership win. Image: SNS

The 23-year-old is an exciting talent who will only get better and hopefully the Dons can keep him for at least another season.

Duk is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025 and I have no doubt there will be offers from clubs to sign him.

Clubs in England and Italy already reportedly have the striker on their radar.

With his scoring form, talent and potential you have to look at a bid of at least £7 million for the Dons to even consider opening up talks.

Even then I think it would take a higher fee for a club to sign Duk.

Ultimately every player has a price, but ideally he will remain at Aberdeen for next season at the very least.

One positive is that Duk is clearly loving life at Pittodrie and has built a real connection with the Red Army.

The Cape Verde international has the ability to take players on and can also deliver the unexpected to turn games.

He is capable of a moment of brilliance such as his superb back-heeled goal in the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United recently.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson hugs Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes after the two-goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock

How Duk can get even better…

Duk is a very talented player and the good news for Aberdeen and the Red Army is that he will get even better.

He does some brilliant things on the pitch, but sometimes he needs to look up to either side to see if there is anyone there he can use.

Duk is capable of going on great runs that deliver game changing moments.

However, sometimes his runs fizzle out.

I am sure he will start to look around more on those runs to find players – then even more goals will come from Duk passing to his team-mates for assists.

Duk’s exuberance and love of the game epitomises the positivity flooding through Pittodrie at the moment.

The Dons are on a real roll with five straight wins and there is a real happiness and smile within the team.

You can see that in the way they celebrate goals together.

Against Kilmarnock Duk celebrated one of his goals by pretending to take a golf swing along with strike partner Bojan Miovski.

It showed how happy and confident the team are as a unit.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

Duk and Miovski have both scored 17 goals each this season which is a good return.

The attack is delivering goals and the midfield are performing with the defence now rock solid behind them.

The football is good to watch so it is no wonder the fans are happy.

Aberdeen face a tough test against Ross County tonight and it is important they do not take their foot off the gas in Dingwall.

Bright future for teen striker Bavidge

I am confident Aberdeen’s teenage striker Alfie Bavidge will go on to be a brilliant player and have a successful career.

He only turned 17 this week, just a few days after impressing as a substitute in the 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock.

I made my debut for Morton at 16 years old, so age is no barrier if you are good enough.

Bavidge has been prolific for the Dons’ under-18s team this season with more than 30 goals.

There is a massive jump up from the U18s to the first team and playing in the Premiership.

However, in the time Bavidge played against Kilmarnock he showed his undoubted ability.

Teenage striker Alfie Bavidge comes on for Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes in Aberdeen’s 2-0 defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock

He held the ball up very well and took team-mates into the game.

Bavidge had one shot at goal, but he took it very quickly which shows he has that sharp, killer instinct a striker needs.

Aberdeen are on a winning streak and strikers Duk and Bojan Miovski are both in form.

Maybe Bavidge will have to wait a wee while to get regular game time.

However, he is only 17 and has a bright future ahead of him.

After his performance against Kilmarnock, I am sure he will be in all the first team squads going forward.

Kilmarnock’s Lewis Mayo and Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge battle for possession at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

He will get many more chances to shine, and – on the basis of what I saw against Kilmarnock – the teen will take them.

Bavidge can go on to become a huge asset for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Alfie Bavidge in action against Kilmarnock. Image: SNS

Cove Rangers battling to avoid drop

Cove Rangers secured a positive result when drawing 1-1 away at relegation rivals Hamilton Accies at the weekend.

It ended a six-game losing streak in the league for Paul Hartley’s side, who still remain bottom of the Championship.

They must use that as a turning point.

Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS

Next up they host Inverness Caley Thistle on Saturday which will be a tough game.

Cove showed they have the fight against Hamilton. Now they have to back it up by securing more positive results.

 

