Aberdeen won’t shy away from competitive approach despite Graeme Shinnie red at Ross County – Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen won’t shy away from competitive approach despite Graeme Shinnie red at Ross County – Barry Robson

"Every one of the players that play for me and Aberdeen Football Club will go into that challenge."

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is sent off at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson wants his players to continue to go into 50-50 challenges – despite the controversial red card to Graeme Shinnie.

Captain Shinnie was sent off after a 50-50 challenge with Jack Baldwin during injury-time in the 1-0 away win at Ross County.

Referee Euan Anderson dismissed Shinnie with a straight red following a VAR review where the whistler went to the pitch-side monitor.

Robson insists his captain should not have been sent off as Shinnie won the ball and tried to pull his leg away during the challenge.

The Dons gaffer says he will never take the will to win 50-50 challenges out of his side, sayin: “That’s what we are”.

Robson will discuss whether or not to appeal Shinnie’s red card with the club’s hierarchy.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

He said: “The one thing I will say is that every one of the players that play for me and Aberdeen Football Club will go into that challenge.

“I want that and I will never take that out of us.

“That’s what we are. That’s what we want to be.

“We will go into that challenge.”

‘I am not angry with Graeme  – that’s what I want from my players’

Aberdeen skipper Shinnie was dismissed on the night he marked his 200th appearance for Aberdeen.

The midfielder is in his second spell at the club having joined on loan until the end of the season from Championship strugglers Wigan Athletic.

Shinnie had only just returned from a one-game suspension, having also been sent off in the recent 1-0 win St Johnstone.

That dismissal in Perth, for two yellows, was the first red card in Shinnie’s career.

Shinnie is now set to be suspended for Sunday’s Premiership clash at Pittodrie against Rangers.

Robson said: “I don’t think it was a bad challenge. I think it is part of the game.

“When he went in for the tackle, he won the ball first and it bounced off him.

“You can see he tried to pull his leg away.

“Graeme didn’t deserve to be sent off.

“I am not angry with Graeme at all – that’s what I want from players.

“Don’t get me wrong, if it’s a dangerous challenge or someone goes over the  top, yes 100 percent I get that.

“That was a good challenge for me.”

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson in Dingwall. Image: SNS

Aberdeen making speed count

A Duk goal in the first half continued the Dons impressive winning streak.

Cape Verde international Duk has now scored six times in the last five games to take his tally for the season to 18 goals.

That form has not gone unnoticed.

A host of English and Italian teams are tracking the 23-year-old with the view to a potential summer transfer window move.

Duk is contracted to the Dons until summer 2025.

Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen also had a Bojan Miovski goal disallowed early in the second half for offside – following a VAR review.

In-form Aberdeen have now won seven of the nine games Robson has managed.

Robson took over as interim boss following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

The Dons board recently confirmed Robson would be manager until at least the end of the season.

The win in Dingwall was also Aberdeen’s fifth clean sheet in the last six games – all wins.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson with goalscorer Duk. Image: SNS

Robson said:  “A lot of the people have seen the team over the last six to eight weeks and we look really good on the transition.

“We look so quick. And that happened for us again at Ross County, going at teams at speed.

“That’s where the game was won.

“However, it was really hard to get into the game when Ross County put so many balls on top of you as they did.

“But we stood up to it and dealt with it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen director Willie Garner sitting at the seat he used to occupy in the Pittodrie home dressing room during his playing career. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
AberDNA Junior scheme hits 10,000-member mark – with Willie Garner joining Aberdeen-daft youngsters on…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
Paul Third: Beating Rangers can be statement win for Aberdeen - and Barry Robson
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Mattie Pollock vows Aberdeen 'will be aggressive and have a go' against Rangers
Aberdeen skipper Loren Campbell celebrates with goal scorer Bayley Hutchison. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey hails 'huge' win as Aberdeen Women beat Hamilton Accies 2-1 to move…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: No point in VAR without proper camera angles, as red for Aberdeen's…
Donna Paterson in action for Aberdeen Women against Spartans. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women aim to create 'breathing space' from relegation play-off spot, says defender Donna…
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson with goalscorer Duk. Image: SNS
Fan view: Robson's Reds rewriting script on how late-season usually goes for Aberdeen -…
Graeme Shinnie's challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS
'It wasn't a red card' - Aberdeen boss Barry Robson's frustration at Graeme Shinnie…
Duk scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
ANALYSIS: Aberdeen and Duk's magic run goes on, but 1-0 win at Ross County…
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen rack up sixth successive win with 1-0 win over Ross County - which…

Most Read

1
The High Court in Glasgow
Offshore worker found with £550,000 of drugs after home raided
2
A835 Inverness to Ullapool road.
Motorcyclist, 65, killed in A835 crash near Garve named
3
Kelly Anne Booth leaving court. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Woman who went on £3,000 shoplifting spree across north-east is jailed
4
Caird Road.
Police called to reports of disturbance in Kemnay
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Trolley 'thrown from three story car park' narrowly misses Union Square shopper - male youth charged Picture shows; Union Square, showing exterior where TK Maxx and Marks & Spencer can be seen below multi-storey car park. Union Square, Aberdeen. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Trolley ‘thrown’ from three-storey car park almost hit Union Square shopper
6
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0042140 Story by Karla Sinclair Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie Story on JP's Kitchen. They have just bought a new bigger food trailer after outgrowing their old one after just 3 months of being in business. Pictured is John Paul with a Mac and Cheese Burger. Wednesday 12th April 2023 Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
JP’s Kitchen in Inverurie forced to expand just 3 months after business’ launch
7
David Spencer from Skyline CableWays hopes to build a cable car in Aberdeen to help connect the beach to the city. Image: DCT design/ David Spencer
Exclusive: Firm eyes Aberdeen with plans to ‘make millions’ by building city cable car
5
8
Corran ferry
Army could be called in to rescue stranded Highland communities amid Corran Ferry crisis
9
Plans for a cable car from Aberdeen beach to the Castlegate could include a station on the Justice Port roundabout at the top of the Beach Boulevard. Image: Skyline/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cable car: Everything we know about the plans so far
10
Stoycho Marinov admitted biting a female police officer and refusing a breath test on two occasions. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson/Facebook.
Drink-driver bit police officer then refused to be breathalysed

More from Press and Journal

Samantha Kane is launching the Lady Carbisdale whisky
Carbisdale Castle: Owner to launch her own whisky and hopes to build on-site distillery
Culter celebrate Cameron Fraser scoring his second. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rivals Culter and Hermes remain neck and neck in Premier League title race
Sam Robertson gave Inverurie the lead at Keith. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos a step closer to securing sixth place, while early goals from Nairn…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
Cammy Harper. Image: SNS
Cammy Harper - Caley Thistle must maintain winning 'obsession' to make play-offs
A Scottish protester demonstrates in support of asylum seekers (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Aman Uppal: UK Home Office care for asylum seekers is dangerously lacking
Iain Vigurs, left, celebrates after scoring for Cove Rangers in their 2-1 weekend defeat against Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Time for talking is over, says Cove Rangers' Iain Vigurs in battle for survival…
Aileen Merchant, the managing director of Stonehouse Sales & Lettings, Aberdeen. Image: Stonehouse
Property expert on why Aberdeen house prices are set to rise
Gordon Quinn, managing director of Badachro Distillery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
From a garden shed to exporting to 14 countries for Badachro Distillery  
Cathy Howden said she is determined to stay positive and keep living life to the full. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Courage on the Catwalk model determined to keep 'living life to the full' despite…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]