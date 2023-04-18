Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get 50% of any transfer fee

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Premier League Everton are the latest club to monitor Duk as the Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica would get 50% of any future transfer fee.

Duk signed for the Dons last summer from the Portuguese giants for a fee of around £400,000.

And the 23-year-old said in Portuguese media there is a sell-on clause where Benfica would land half of any future fee.

Everton have reportedly joined the growing list of admirers for the in form Cape Verde international.

The Goodison Park club reportedly sent a scout to Dingwall on Friday to watch Duk in action against Ross County.

Duk scored the only goal in a 1-0 win to take his goal tally to 18 for the season in all competitions.

English Championship leaders Burnley, who have already secured promotion to the top flight, are also interested in Duk with a view to a potential summer swoop.

Duk is also understood to be on the radar of Championship Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Italian Serie A clubs Bologna and Spezia are also tracking Duk.

‘Benfica has 50 per cent of my transfer’

The striker is contracted to Aberdeen until summer 2025 and the Dons are desperate to retain the prolific scorer.

Duk insists he is ‘very happy’ at Aberdeen and in no rush to leave.

He told Portuguese media: “I have a contract with Aberdeen for two more seasons, until June 2025.

“Benfica has 50 per cent of my transfer.

“But right now I’m very happy here.

“I’m enjoying it a lot and I’m in no rush to leave here.

“I’m focused on Aberdeen and what I want is to keep scoring goals.”