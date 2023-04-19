Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women can have ‘best week of season’ ahead of Dundee United clash

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gavin Levey has urged Aberdeen Women to grasp their chance and have the best week of their season by beating Dundee United.

The Dons face United at Gussie Park this evening off the back of a vital 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

That win moved Levey’s side five points clear of 11th-placed Hamilton and a victory over the Terrors, who they are currently level with on points (21), would see the Reds leapfrog their opponents into ninth – and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

It will be a difficult task, though, as both sides boast a win over each other this season.

The two sides last met in February when United won 2-1 following a below-par performance from the Dons, while Aberdeen won by the same scoreline at Tannadice in November.

Against Accies on Sunday, Aberdeen produced one of their best performances of the season and were in total control, despite conceding a late goal, but Levey believes Hamilton’s 76th-minute header might prove beneficial ahead of the United clash.

The Aberdeen interim manager said: “We said before the Hamilton game, this could be the best week of the girls’ season and the win on Sunday was the start of it.

“It’s maybe not a bad thing we lost the goal, because we’ve had to get ourselves through it, because Dundee United will be a tough game.

“I don’t look back on the last game against them, we flushed that out as soon as we could. It was a bad performance and individual errors cost us that night.

“We were on our last legs during a busy five-game spell, so I think this will be a totally different game and it’s one the girls are looking forward to.”

Levey wants Dons to convert more chances

The Dons are yet to win consecutive top-flight games this season and have the chance to do so against Dundee United.

Levey said: “It’s not the kind of stat that we spend too much time on, but it would be nice to do because then we can build momentum for the run to the end of the season.

“But you can also look at it like we’ve won two games out of three in the split now.

“We’ve pulled up some of the numbers, and despite league position, all our stats – attacking and defensive – are higher than last season.

“The only thing different is the number of goals scored, but even our expected goals is up from last year.

“It’s about converting the chances and we could’ve done that better against Hamilton.

“We know there will be a big performance to come soon and let’s just hope it’s against Dundee United.”