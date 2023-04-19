Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women can have ‘best week of season’ ahead of Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women can have ‘best week of season’ ahead of Dundee United clash

The Dons would move eight points clear of the SWPL 1 relegation play-off spot if they were to win their second game on the spin.

By Sophie Goodwin
Gavin Levey delivers his Aberdeen Women post-match team talk following the win over Hamilton Accies. Image: Shutterstock.
Gavin Levey delivers his Aberdeen Women post-match team talk following the win over Hamilton Accies. Image: Shutterstock.

Gavin Levey has urged Aberdeen Women to grasp their chance and have the best week of their season by beating Dundee United.

The Dons face United at Gussie Park this evening off the back of a vital 2-1 win over Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

That win moved Levey’s side five points clear of 11th-placed Hamilton and a victory over the Terrors, who they are currently level with on points (21), would see the Reds leapfrog their opponents into ninth – and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

It will be a difficult task, though, as both sides boast a win over each other this season.

The two sides last met in February when United won 2-1 following a below-par performance from the Dons, while Aberdeen won by the same scoreline at Tannadice in November.

Against Accies on Sunday, Aberdeen produced one of their best performances of the season and were in total control, despite conceding a late goal, but Levey believes Hamilton’s 76th-minute header might prove beneficial ahead of the United clash.

Aberdeen Women celebrate Bayley Hutchison’s opener in the 2-1 win over Hamilton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The Aberdeen interim manager said: “We said before the Hamilton game, this could be the best week of the girls’ season and the win on Sunday was the start of it.

“It’s maybe not a bad thing we lost the goal, because we’ve had to get ourselves through it, because Dundee United will be a tough game.

“I don’t look back on the last game against them, we flushed that out as soon as we could. It was a bad performance and individual errors cost us that night.

“We were on our last legs during a busy five-game spell, so I think this will be a totally different game and it’s one the girls are looking forward to.”

Levey wants Dons to convert more chances

The Dons are yet to win consecutive top-flight games this season and have the chance to do so against Dundee United.

Levey said: “It’s not the kind of stat that we spend too much time on, but it would be nice to do because then we can build momentum for the run to the end of the season.

“But you can also look at it like we’ve won two games out of three in the split now.

“We’ve pulled up some of the numbers, and despite league position, all our stats – attacking and defensive – are higher than last season.

Eva Thomson pictured scoring Aberdeen’s second goal against Hamilton. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“The only thing different is the number of goals scored, but even our expected goals is up from last year.

“It’s about converting the chances and we could’ve done that better against Hamilton.

“We know there will be a big performance to come soon and let’s just hope it’s against Dundee United.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons' 1-0 win at Ross County on Friday. Image: SNS
Stats show Aberdeen’s defensive improvements under Barry Robson go far deeper than clean sheets…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Don't panic Red Army - Duk wants to stay at Aberdeen and…
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie. Image :SNS
Ryan Cryle: Inconsistency reigns as SFA panel deems Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie appeal 'frivolous' -…
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions - as striker closes…
Graeme Shinnie's challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS
Aberdeen hit back at Scottish FA over 'ridiculously harsh' four-game ban for captain Graeme…
Loan star Leighton Clarkson applauds the fans after the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals advice that has Leighton Clarkson hitting top form
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
Willie Miller: Aberdeen right to appeal Shinnie red card... but I have doubts it…
Duk celebrates his winner for Aberdeen against Ross County. Image: SNS
Everton latest club to watch Duk as Aberdeen goal hero says Benfica will get…
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during Friday's win at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Shutting out Rangers is key to Aberdeen's hopes of a crucial victory…
Aberdeen captain Willie Miller holds aloft the European Cup Winners' Cup. Image: SNS
Neil Drysdale: It's almost 50 years since Willie Miller made an impression for his…

Most Read

1
Riverbank School is located in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Police called to Aberdeen primary after teacher assaulted by child with knife
2
Jim Goodwin with Duk during his time as Aberdeen manager. Image: SNS
Former boss Jim Goodwin insists Duk will make Aberdeen millions – as striker closes…
3
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man in the dock over alleged serious assault in Soul
4
Westpark School is one of the schools being considered for closure. Image: Paul Glendell.
Exclusive: Council reveals plans to shut schools – with six in Northfield under threat
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man apologises to Stonehaven residents after performing sex act in high heels and thong
6
To go with story by Adele Merson. Aberdeen City Council should within weeks have the power to force entry to council properties in order to install new smoke alarms. Picture shows; Aberdeen's Marischal College. . Marischal College, Aberdeen. . Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Aberdeen City Council force entry to flats in multi-storeys to install new smoke alarms
7
DR Macleod vehicles are a familiar sight on Scottish roads. Image: DR Macleod.
Assurances made after Highlands and Islands haulier DR Macleod acquired by Danish firm
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie was jailed for putting non-existent lottery scratchcard wins through the system while working at Watermill Filling Station in Fraserburgh. Image: DC Thomson.
Jail for petrol station worker who stole £75,000 in scratchcard swindle
9
What does the future hold for the Bon Accord Centre Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Readers react as Bon Accord Centre in Aberdeen is sold
10
Ross Jack
Ross Jack reflects on frustrating campaign as Rothes prepare to face Huntly

More from Press and Journal

Two black and one white lambs have been taken. Image: Police Scotland.
Three baby lambs taken from building near Culloden Moor
The cost of refurbishing the nursery at Aberlour Primary School has risen to £1.017m. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council paying rent to store £260k unused temporary nursery units in Aberdeenshire
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public Picture shows; A case into wildlife crimes collapsed after it emerged police lied to members of the public. N/A. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Sheriff clears gamekeeper after hearing evidence police lied about investigation
26 East Lodge Drive is an exceptional family home. All photos supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning Stonehaven home on the market for £549,000
The former Jimmy Saville house in Glen Coe is rapidly deteriorating, Image: Lauren Watt.
New pictures of 'Jimmy Savile' house in Glen Coe prompt fresh calls for action
CR0042167 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Altens, Aberdeen. For food and drink story on the opening of The Key café in Altens, founded by former professional footballer Jonny Smith. This is his second venue to open in the north-east Pictured is 13th April 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Health cafe The Key opens new Altens branch - but owner is aiming for…
The new bins with orange lids are being rolled out across Aberdeenshire. Here's some of them already in place in Laurencekirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
New orange bins rolling out in Aberdeenshire: All you need to know
Colourful London Marathon 2022 runners in action (Image: Bonnie Britain/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)
Tracy Mcglynn: We're running to help young people facing a mental health marathon
To go with story by Ben Hendry. Caithess stock images Picture shows; Camps Bar. Wick. Ben Hendry/DCT Media Date; 17/04/2023
Derelict site in Wick to be transformed with new seating area outside Camps Bar
Toni Nicol admitted stalking a man and threatening to burn down his mother's home. Image: DC Thomson.
Stalker sent victim image of herself carrying out sex act on another man

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]