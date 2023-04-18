Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals advice that has Leighton Clarkson hitting top form

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson reveals advice that has Leighton Clarkson hitting top form

Liverpool midfielder Leighton Clarkson's loan from the six-time European champions expires at the end of the season

By Sean Wallace
Loan star Leighton Clarkson applauds the fans after the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Loan star Leighton Clarkson applauds the fans after the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists loan star Leighton Clarkson is showing his class after taking on recent advice.

Liverpool midfielder Clarkson delivered a moment of magic with a pinpoint through ball to set up Duk for the winning goal in the 1-0 win against Ross County.

Robson revealed when he first took on the managerial role he told the 21-year-old to start playing more forward passes to strikers.

The Reds gaffer has praised the England U20 international for heeding his guidance by providing the ammunition for the Reds’ attack.

Clarkson has played a key role in a six game winning streak that has rocketed the Reds up to third in the Premiership table.

Robson reckons the Anfield ace has been a catalyst for bringing “excitement and speed” to the in-form Dons.

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson after the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He said: “When I first came in I watched Leighton and then sat and spoke with him.

“I told him every player can play nice sideways passes and backwards passes and think they are a football player.

“But when you want to be a football player you need to pass the ball through the lines quickly.

“You need to slide balls in for strikers.

“That’s what top players do.

“You can see Leighton is doing that now continuously.

“Leighton is making goals with it.”

Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson applauds travelling fans after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS.

‘It brings excitement and speed to the team’

Clarkson’s loan deal from six-time European champions Liverpool expires at the end of the season.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rates the midfielder highly and said Clarkson is “one of the biggest talents at our club.”

Clarkson made his senior debut as a substitute in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Aston Villa in December 2019.

He made his first start for Liverpool in an FA Cup fourth-round victory over Shrewsbury Town at Anfield.

Clarkson has also started for Liverpool in the Champions League.

He played all 90 minutes in a 1-1 group stage draw with FC Midtjylland in December 2020.

Clarkson was on loan at Championship Blackburn Rovers last season but the spell was cut short in January after just seven appearances.

His loan stint at Aberdeen has been far more successful with 32 appearances (27 starts) and five goals.

Clarkson has also pitched in with six assists in the Premiership for the Dons.

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen and Kilmarnock’s Brad Lyons in action. Image: Shutterstock

Robson said: “Leighton is better on the press, better on the counter press and is getting about the pitch better.

“When he brings that to the table it releases Ryan Duncan, Duk and Bojan (Miovski) who then start to look more dangerous.

“They are running in behind and starting to get fed.

“It brings excitement and speed to the team.

“That’s what top players do and Leighton has got that.

“And you will start to see a lot more of it.

“You will start to see all the chances Leighton makes.”

Focus switches to Rangers clash

Clarkson delivered the game-changing moment in Dingwall with a pass to set up Duk for his goal against Ross County.

In-form Cape Verde international Duk has now netted 18 goals in all competitions this season.

With six straight victories Aberdeen are in the midst of the club’s longest winning streak since 2015.

The Dons will bid to make it a magnificent seven consecutive wins when hosting Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday.

Duk scores for Aberdeen against Ross County, Image: SNS

Robson said: “A lot of the people have seen the team over the last six to eight weeks and we look really good on the transition.

“We look so quick.

“And that happened for us again at Ross County, going at teams at speed.

“That’s where the game was won.

“Rangers are a top side so it will be difficult.

“We are in alright place at the minute and will get a week’s training to see where we are at.”

