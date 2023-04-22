Richard Gordon: Is Barry Robson ready for his biggest test as Aberdeen manager so far?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richard Gordon: Is Barry Robson ready for his biggest test as Aberdeen manager so far?

The Dons face Rangers at Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon on the back of six successive victories.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson during the 1-0 win against Ross County. Image: Stephen Dobson/Shutterstock
By Richard Gordon

Barry Robson faces the biggest examination of his fledgling managerial career tomorrow afternoon when Rangers are the visitors to Pittodrie.

Just nine games into his reign, the caretaker boss takes on the Ibrox side boasting an impressive record of seven victories, the last six of which have been on the bounce.

It is Aberdeen’s best run of wins in years, and one which has seen them instilled as clear favourites to clinch third place.

The two defeats suffered have come against St Mirren – when the team played with ten men for virtually the whole 90 minutes – and Celtic, who dismantled them, coasting to a 4-0 stroll.

Since then, Robson’s men have conceded a single goal while taking 18 points out of 18. It has been an astonishing turnaround.

During that time, they have played some excellent football and put in a few eye-catching performances, but they have also had to dig deep on occasion, and following the captures of Mattie Pollock and Angus MacDonald, have rediscovered the art of defending.

That says much about the players, but also about the work done on the training ground by Barry and Steve Agnew, and their staff.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson with Duk. Image: SNS

When you consider the pair took over after one of the worst weeks in the club’s history, the embarrassment at Darvel and the six goal hammering by Hibernian, it makes what has been achieved in the past few months all the more remarkable.

That has to put them in a better frame of mind for tomorrow’s showdown, but it will be a challenging encounter, and one which is likely to test the strength of the Dons’ revival to the limit.

Michael Beale is hardly a veteran boss himself, his time in charge stretching to just 22 matches. On the face of it, his stats are highly decent, given he emerged victorious in 19 of those, but crucially for him, and the club, the three blots on his copybook have all come against Celtic.

Rangers should have won the first of those, at Ibrox in January, but had to settle for a 2-2 draw, and have since been beaten by their city rivals in the League Cup final, and again in the Premiership, a result which extended Celtic’s lead to an insurmountable 12 points.

They still have the Scottish Cup semi and another league game to come, and there is no question Beale will be judged by the Rangers fans on how he fares in both.

Before then, he simply has to keep winning, and that adds some spice to what is always a much-anticipated fixture.

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock

The big talking point for Dons fans in the build-up has been the enforced absence of captain Graeme Shinnie.

Unlike many, I had no issue with the red card shown to him in Dingwall. Given the way the laws are currently applied, I am afraid the challenge ticked the required boxes. In the present day, that was a sending-off.

I was surprised the club appealed as I could not see any way it would be rescinded, but it certainly was not a ‘frivolous’ move, and adding an additional game to his ban was outrageous.

The club was entirely justified in issuing the statement it did but it was no shock that the Scottish FA rejected their request for the incident to be reviewed by a new panel.

All to play for in the Championship

As seems to happen every year, the Championship has once again been the most competitive of the divisions in the SPFL and it seems likely nothing will be decided until the final round of fixtures.

The title will almost certainly be won by either Dundee or Queen’s Park, but four other clubs are battling it out for the two remaining play-off places, and given how the season has panned out, it is almost impossible to predict which will be successful.

Of the ten, only Raith Rovers have nothing to play for in the run-in.

The other three are in an intense struggle for survival. Arbroath will feel they are almost there, but face Cove Rangers today, and finish off at home to Hamilton, so there could yet be a dramatic conclusion.

Cove need to win this afternoon to retain hopes of eighth place; it promises to be another nerve-wracking 90 minutes!

Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie is sent off against Ross County by referee Euan Anderson. Image: Shutterstock
