‘Arise Sir Barry’ – Dons fans have their say as Aberdeen beat Rangers at Pittodrie

Aberdeen will go into the Premiership split five points clear with five games remaining after a thrilling 2-0 win over Rangers at Pittodrie.

Goals from Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski made it seven wins in a row for the Dons and supporters were quick to hail the incredible progress made under boss Barry Robson.

What a goal👏👏👏👏👏 — Andy J (@andy_j1903) April 23, 2023

Paul Arnott wrote on Facebook: “There’s no manager out there that can come and give a better job interview than Barry has given in the last few months.

“The only way he shouldn’t get the job is if he says no to it. Arise Sir Barry.”

Colin Clyne agreed: “Mon the Dons, give that man the job, he’s one of our own!”

It was a similar story on Twitter.

Robson put himself in serious position for the permanent. — AdamAce12💙💙(Chelsea have won it all!) (@Ace12Adam) April 23, 2023

That second half performance was absolutely tremendous. Group of boys totally committed to the cause and running themselves into the ground. Give Barry whatever he wants, the transformation in this team is unbelievable! — Rory Stuart (@TheRoryStuart) April 23, 2023

Give Robson the full time position what a guy 😍 — Marcus (@marcio123k) April 23, 2023

Praise for Aberdeen’s backline

The first win against Rangers at Pittodrie since 2016 came at a crucial for the Dons after Hearts’ 6-1 win against Ross County on Saturday.

Now watched that about 312 times ♥️🐑🔥 — Gareth Jones 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@garethjones349) April 23, 2023

It was also the fifth clean sheet in a row for Aberdeen under Robson and the contribution of the backline was recognised by the Red Army.

MOTM – Liam Scales Best I have seen him in a red jersey🟥 Great cross!! Even his yellow card was class! Big MacDonald (also brilliant today) played a huge part in settling Scales & McCrorie by taking responsibility at the back P.S. shout out too to Ramadani

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/uXti8hdrOi — Rustler (@TheRustler83) April 23, 2023

Scales phenomenal. By far his best match. Totally meant his goal. Probably. — Stuart (@harrtheo) April 23, 2023

Linda Ann Black added on Facebook: “Brilliant amazing defence again, woohoo.”

Kyle Robertson agreed: “Get McDonald, Pollock signed up asap – unreal from them the day, get Clarkson signed up on loan again also. What a passion from the lot of them.”

Goalkeeper Kelle Roos also made two crucial saves, one in each half, to ensure another clean sheet for his side.

Been excellent since he came back from injury helps the defence in front of him is actually capable of defending unlike first half of the season — Neale and Fergus the Westie!! (@neale_morrison) April 23, 2023

Absolutely. Top class save. — David Gauld (@DaveGauld) April 23, 2023