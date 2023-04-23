Barry Robson hails ‘outstanding’ Aberdeen but plays down talk on his own future

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boss Barry Robson hailed “outstanding” Aberdeen for securing a magnificent seventh straight win with a 2-0 win against Rangers.

Second half goals from Liam Scales and Bojan Miovski delivered a first victory against Rangers at Pittodrie since September 2016.

Aberdeen’s longest winning streak since 2016 has moved the Dons five points clear in third spot in the Premiership.

Finishing third could land European group football until Christmas and a cash prize of more than £3 million.

Robson accepts there is a financial chasm between the Pittodrie club and Rangers and Premiership leaders Celtic.

But he says that will not prevent him trying to beat the Glasgow clubs in one-off games.

Robson also revealed referee Nick Walsh asked for the Pittodrie ball boys to speed up during the second half.

The victory against second-placed Rangers will increase the clamour for Robson to be confirmed as permanent manager for next season and beyond.

As it stands the Pittodrie board have only confirmed Robson will be in the Dons’ dugout until the end of the campaign.

Robson was reluctant to talk about his future and wanted all the focus on another memorable win for the in-form Reds.

He said: “It was a big win and a big performance.

“They were outstanding in the second half.

“The boys gave everything they could and that is all you want as a coach and manager.

“I was really pleased with how they went about it.

“I want to see Aberdeen play a certain way and you saw that against Rangers.

“The players need to enjoy that because they were very good.”

🔴 "It's really tight, but Miovski did well!" Aberdeen's goal is deemed onside and they go 2-0 up! Correct call? ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5I7fNps2fw — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 23, 2023

Ross McCrorie potential £2m move

Ross McCrorie captained Aberdeen due to the suspension of skipper Graeme Shinnie.

Aberdeen and Bristol City are reportedly in advanced talks about a deal that would see McCrorie, 25, move to the Championship club for a fee of around £2m in the summer.

McCrorie is contracted to the Dons until summer 2026.

Aberdeen’s first win against Rangers at Pittodrie in seven years maintained the red hot form under Robson.

The Dons still have to play Rangers in the post-split fixtures as they bid to secure third spot.

Robson said: “There is a gap. Of course there is.

“The financial gap is huge but what you have to do, especially at home, is try to find a way to win games.

“So that you can perform well and the fans play a huge part in that.

“It is a different game when you have to go to Ibrox and face them.”

Focus on players, not Robson’s future

Robson was placed in interim charge of the Dons following the sacking of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

He took over the post as the Pittodrie board searched for a new manager.

However the Reds’ winning form elevated him into position for the permanent role.

A shortlist of six was whittled down to three, including Robson, who were all interviewed in-depth for the post.

After that round of interviews the Dons hierarchy confirmed Robson as manager until the end of the season.

Asked about his future, Robson said: “I will speak about that later.

“Let’s not get carried away with me and will I get the job?

“It’s not about me. Let’s make this about the players and the fans today.

“Put it onto them and how good they were.

“How much they ran and fought for their club.

“Not me.”

🤯 "I'm sure that's a cross… He won't bother with that!" Aberdeen take the lead in spectacular circumstances! Can they get another? Watch it now live on Sky 📺 pic.twitter.com/O65W4HJwcE — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) April 23, 2023

Referee calls for ball boys to ‘hurry up’

Aberdeen were 2-0 up with goals early in the second half from Scales and Miovski.

Robson revealed referee Nick Walsh requested that the ball boys “to hurry up”.

He said: “I have been in professional football for 30 years.

“And that is the first time I have heard a referee come over and speak about ‘can you tell the ball boys to hurry up’.

“There was about 15 minutes to go. I have not heard that one before.

“I’m not falling out with the referee. I just thought it was quite funny.”

Fans have Pittodrie rocking again

Aberdeen supporters delivered a raucous atmosphere to drive on the Dons to a memorable win.

Robson insists Pittodrie is rocking again.

He said: “That is the best I have heard Pittodrie in a long time and it was good to hear it like that again.

“I wanted to be aggressive, press Rangers and get after them – and I think you saw that.”