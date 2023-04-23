Aberdeen defender Ross McCrorie linked with £2m move to Bristol City

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie could be set to move to Bristol City in the summer.

According to a report on BBC Scotland, the Dons are “in advanced talks” with the English Championship club over a potential £2million move.

McCrorie, who can play at full back and the centre of defence as well as midfield, is under contract until 2026.

When asked about the move after his side’s 2-0 win against Rangers, Dons manager Barry Robson said: “You clearly know more than me.”

McCrorie has scored eight goals in 113 appearances since joining the Dons from Rangers, initially on loan, in August 2020.