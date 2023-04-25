Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen will face BOTH Celtic and Rangers away from home in the post-split top-six Premiership fixtures.

The Dons will face Premiership leaders Celtic for a THIRD time at Parkhead this season – in the final game of the season, and on the day the league trophy is likely to be awarded to the Hoops.

Aberdeen will play Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday May 24.

The Reds have already travelled to Celtic in the league opener on July 31 (2-0) loss and February 18 (4-0 loss).

Aberdeen have played Celtic just once at Pittodrie this season, a 1-0 loss on December 17.

Dons meet Rangers for second game in a row to kick-off post-split European bid

Barry Robson‘s in-form Reds will begin their post-split fixtures with an away clash against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday May 7.

It will mean back-to-back clashes against Rangers as the Dons beat them 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday to extend a winning streak to seven games.

Third-placed Aberdeen will then host Hibs on Saturday May 13, with a potential third-placed shootout with fourth-placed Hearts scheduled for Saturday May 20 at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen hold a five-point advantage over Hearts as things stand in the quest for European group-stage football.

The Dons then take on St Mirren in a midweek home fixture on Wednesday May 24.

Aberdeen call time on the season with the trip to Premiership champions-elect Celtic on Saturday May 27 (12.30pm).