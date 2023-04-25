Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Breaking: Aberdeen to face both Celtic and Rangers away in post-split Premiership fixtures

Aberdeen will take on Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead for a THIRD time this season as they look to finish the job of securing European group stage football.

By Sean Wallace
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Aberdeen will face BOTH Celtic and Rangers away from home in the post-split top-six Premiership fixtures.

The Dons will face Premiership leaders Celtic for a THIRD time at Parkhead this season – in the final game of the season, and on the day the league trophy is likely to be awarded to the Hoops.

Aberdeen will play Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday May 24.

The Reds have already travelled to Celtic in the league opener on July 31 (2-0) loss and February 18 (4-0 loss).

Aberdeen have played Celtic just once at Pittodrie this season, a 1-0 loss on December 17.

Dons meet Rangers for second game in a row to kick-off post-split European bid

Barry Robson‘s in-form Reds will begin their post-split fixtures with an away clash against Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday May 7.

It will mean back-to-back clashes against Rangers as the Dons beat them 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday to extend a winning streak to seven games.

Third-placed Aberdeen will then host Hibs on Saturday May 13, with a potential third-placed shootout with fourth-placed Hearts scheduled for Saturday May 20 at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen hold a five-point advantage over Hearts as things stand in the quest for European group-stage football.

The Dons then take on St Mirren in a midweek home fixture on Wednesday May 24.

Aberdeen call time on the season with the trip to Premiership champions-elect Celtic on Saturday May 27 (12.30pm).

