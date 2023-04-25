‘We stay strong and keep fighting’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s post-split message as Dons land Celtic, Rangers and Hearts away

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘We stay strong and keep fighting’ – Aberdeen boss Barry Robson’s post-split message as Dons land Celtic, Rangers and Hearts away

Aberdeen will face league leaders Celtic away from home for a THIRD time this season as the SPFL issues an explanation for the fixture reverse

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

Fired-up Aberdeen boss Barry Robson has issued a “we keep fighting” message in the face of a tough run of post-split fixtures.

The Dons will face Celtic, Rangers and Hearts away from home in the remaining five league matches as Robson’s in-form side bid to secure a third-placed finish.

Aberdeen will play Premiership leaders and champions-elect Celtic at Parkhead for the third time in the league this season.

Robson believes the fixtures have “gone against” Aberdeen, but has urged his team to “stay strong”.

The Dons, five points clear in third, secured a seventh straight victory when overcoming Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie on Sunday.

A third-placed finish could secure Aberdeen a bumper European football cash bonus.

The club who finish third could land around £3 million in UEFA prize money and Euro action until December – if Celtic or Rangers win the Scottish Cup.

Third place in the Premiership also secures a £3.5m prize payment.

That is £2.55m more than the £1.45 payment for ninth – Aberdeen’s finishing position last season.

Robson said: “It is three away games we are looking at as usual.

“All the things go against us with the away games, but that doesn’t matter to us.

“We stay strong and keep fighting and performing.”

Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock

Boss upbeat despite difficult fixtures as they try to finish Euro job

Robson’s Reds will begin their post-split fixtures with an away clash against Rangers – meaning they will back-to-back games against their Glasgow rivals – at Ibrox on Sunday May 7.

The Dons will then host Hibs on Saturday May 13, a game which will double as the Gothenburg Greats 40th anniversary homecoming match, with a potential third-placed shootout with fourth-placed Hearts scheduled for Saturday May 20 at Tynecastle.

They then take on St Mirren in a midweek home fixture on Wednesday May 24. It will be the third time Aberdeen have played St Mirren at home this season.

The Reds call time on the season with the trip to Premiership champions-elect Celtic on Saturday May 27 (12.30pm).

That game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Reds have already travelled to Celtic in the league opener on July 31 (2-0) loss and February 18 (4-0 loss).

Aberdeen have played Celtic just once at Pittodrie this season: a 1-0 loss on December 17.

Celtic’s Callum McGregor celebrates making it 1-0 against Aberdeen at Pittodrie in December. Image: SNS

Under Robson, the Dons have racked up a longest winning streak since 2015 to move up to pole position for a third-placed finish.

The team who finish third could go into the Europa League play-offs, just one round away from the lucrative group stages and a £3.2m payment.

Even if the play-off is lost, there is the safety net of parachuting into the Conference League group stages, which brings a £2.7m payment and group stage action until mid-December.

Aberdeen’s trip to Hearts on Saturday May 20 looks like it could be a showdown for third and the rewards which come with it.

Robson said: “Hearts had a terrific win at the weekend (6-1 v Ross County) and we have to play them away.

“It is not going to be easy.

“We will also have to play Rangers away, which will also be difficult.

“Progress is being made, but winning games is the most important thing after the split.”

‘Fitness or freshness’ question

The Reds have a free weekend as there are no Premiership fixtures on Saturday or Sunday due to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Robson will decide on whether or not to give his squad downtime before the league fixture run-in.

He said: “We have some difficult games coming up, but we have a free week.

“It is trying to work out what is best – is it fitness or freshness?

“That is the hard part and the bit we have to think about.

“Do we rest them up for a few days?

“But we also need to train.

“We will try to get that right this week then see what the split brings us.”

SPFL offer fixture explanation

SPFL chief operating officer Calum Beattie has explained why Aberdeen will travel to Celtic for a third time this season.

As mentioned, the Reds also have a third home game against St Mirren.

Beattie says the aim is to avoid reversing fixtures which have a key impact on the league title, the race for Europe and the relegation battle.

However, he admitted it is not always possible.

Beattie said: “To achieve the 19/19 home/away balance, five pairings have been reversed in the post-split schedule for 2022/23.

“In the top six, Celtic host Aberdeen for a third time, Aberdeen are at home to
St Mirren for a third time, and Hibernian welcome Rangers to Easter Road for a third time.

“In the bottom six, Motherwell host Dundee United for a third time and
Kilmarnock will play St Johnstone at Rugby Park for a third time.

“We generally aim for the fewest switches possible and try to avoid reversing fixtures that have a key impact on the league title, the race for Europe and the battle to avoid relegation.

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

“But the reality is that this is not always possible.

“We try to avoid reversing the big city derbies and may also take into account what has happened with the post-split fixtures in previous years.”

