Joe Harper: Magnificent Aberdeen fans making Pittodrie a fortress again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Magnificent Aberdeen fans making Pittodrie a fortress again

Frustration at Aberdeen being forced to play Celtic away from home three times this season but Red Army can cheer them to Europe.

By Joe Harper
Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)
Aberdeen supporters during the Premiership clash with Rangers at Pittodrie. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The magnificent Red Army will play a key role in Aberdeen securing a third-placed finish and a return to European action.

Something special is happening at Pittodrie under manager Barry Robson as the stadium was absolutely rocking during the 2-0 win against Rangers.

It is the best atmosphere I have witnessed at Pittodrie for many years.

Aberdeen supporters raised the roof and had the stadium bouncing.

The attendance was 18,666.

Yet it sounded like there were 100,000 Dons fans inside Pittodrie roaring on their team, creating a wall of sound that inspired them to a win.

Aberdeen fans celebrate at full-time following a 2-0 win against Rangers. Image: SNS.

Pittodrie is becoming a fortress again and the fear factor will be back for teams coming to the stadium.

Aberdeen have two games at Pittodrie remaining before the end of the season, against Hibs and St Mirren.

If they win those two home matches Reds will finish third in the Premiership.

When I was a player having that level of backing from Aberdeen fans was so special, it made me reach even higher heights.

It is the same with Robson’s team.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 ahead against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

You saw just how much that backing means to the players when they walked around the pitch at full-time on Sunday, applauding the supporters.

Aberdeen also have three games away from fortress Pittodrie in the post-split fixtures.

I find it ridiculous that the Dons have to face Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead three times this season.

The publication of the post-split fixtures revealed that extra trip to Parkhead.

So Aberdeen will play league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie just once this season, but three times away.

Where’s the fairness in that?

It is the latest kick in the teeth for the Dons after Graeme Shinnie was hit with a four game ban for winning the ball in a 50-50 tackle at Ross County.

That challenge from Shinnie was not even a booking, never mind a red card.

For the SFA to hammer the Dons skipper with a further one match ban on the original three for a “frivolous” appeal added insult to injury.

Shinnie’s long ban is all the more infuriating considering Hibs this week won their appeal for the red card shown to James Jeggo against St Johnstone.

It was an almost identical challenge to Shinnie’s – yet Jeggo’s appeal was successful.

There is absolutely no consistency from the SFA.

Bojan Miovski heads Aberdeen 2-0 in front against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

Those setbacks are only strengthening the Dons who are fighting back.

Those injustices are also further cementing the bond between Aberdeen players and the supporters.

There is a real unity now and a drive for a common cause – finishing third and the potential riches in Europe that come with that.

Although Aberdeen will play Celtic at Parkhead three times this season the Dons will also face St Mirren at home three times.

If they can see off St Mirren in the second last game of the season third could be sealed before the trip to Parkhead on the final game.

Yilber Ramadani celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

And Aberdeen are in such red hot form they cannot be discounted from taking something from Celtic.

Surely the Dons’ board will confirm Robson as manager for next season and beyond very soon.

He has led Aberdeen to seven successive league wins and delivered a first victory at home against Rangers since 2016.

Under Robson’s guidance the Dons have moved from the bottom six up to pole position in the race to finish third.

Robson has Pittodrie buzzing again. As an audition for the job it could not have gone much better.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson drives on his side against Rangers. Image: SNS

Mistake if McCrorie is sold for £2m

It would be extremely disappointing if Aberdeen accept just £2 million for Ross McCrorie.

The versatile defender-midfielder is worth at least double that.

Aberdeen are reportedly in advanced talks with Championship Bristol City for a £2m transfer for McCrorie in the summer window.

McCrorie still has three years left on his Aberdeen contract and is an extremely influential player for the Reds.

Any team interested in signing him should start with a minimum bid of £4m and then expect to be pushed up to a higher figure to land him.

Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win against Rangers. Image: SNS.

McCrorie captained the Reds to the 2-0 win against Rangers on Sunday in the absence of suspended captain Graeme Shinnie, and was excellent.

He can play at wing-back, right-back, centre-back and in midfield.

McCrorie is fast, powerful, influential and is so important to Aberdeen.

To let him go for just £2m would be selling the Dons and McCrorie short.

It is no surprise clubs at looking at Pittodrie for signing talents.

A seven-game winning streak is bound to bring attention.

Ross McCrorie of Aberdeen battles for the ball with Rabbi Matondo of Rangers Image: Shutterstock.

However Aberdeen should not be looking to sell on their top players this summer, they should be building for success next season.

With three years left on his contract the Dons are in the driving seat.

And I would hope they would not be tempted to part with him for as little as £2m.

Cove Rangers can still beat drop

With just two games remaining Cove Rangers battle to retain their Championship status will go right down to the wire.

And they have to hold their nerve as they scrap to avoid the drop.

Paul Hartley’s side are bottom of the table on goal difference but crucially hold a game in hand on second-bottom Hamilton.

Cove’s Morgyn Neill celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.

There is a real test tonight for Cove Rangers when travelling to face league leaders Dundee.

Then there is the home clash against Morton in the final game of the season.

Hopefully Cove Rangers can get the results to guarantee safety or a play-off slot.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: Barry Robson can start planning for next season after passing Rangers test…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes of Aberdeen celebrates his second goal against Hearts a few weeks ago. Image: Shutterstock
'Unbelievable powerhouse' Duk has everything a modern footballer needs, says Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald. Image: SNS
Angus MacDonald signs two-year contract extension with Aberdeen - 'We are building something special'
3
Post Thumbnail
Hearts v Aberdeen kick-off time changed due to Beyonce gig at Murrayfield
Experienced Aberdeen player Jonny Hayes (left) and Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson on why he lets experienced players run the dressing room
Will Aberdeen enter a colts team into the new fifth-tier Conference League?
Exclusive: Aberdeen colts team entry into SFA’s new Conference League not a done deal…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Loren Campbell on 'positive' environment at Aberdeen thanks to men and women's teams' good…
Willie Miller and the Dons stars in the recording studio in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
When Aberdeen FC launched assault on pop charts with the European Song
Ross McCrorie celebrates at full-time after the 2-0 win over Rangers. Image: SNS.
Paul Hartley talks up former club Bristol City amid interest in Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie
Bojan Miovski celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 against Rangers with his team-mates. Image: Shutterstock
Boss Barry Robson on delivering daily reminder to players of winning mentality demanded at…

Most Read

1
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery
2
Police are standing near to a cordoned off at Belmont Gardens where a body was found. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police investigating ‘unexplained’ death of woman in Aberdeen
3
Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin has cancelled reservations just days before the MacMoray Festival begins. Image: Jasperimage.
Last-minute cancellations at Eight Acres causes chaos for MacMoray festival goers
4
More than 150 drivers were stopped by police during patrols in the Highlands. Image: Highlands and Islands Police Division.
Two drivers fail eyesight tests during Highland road policing patrols
5
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. An offshore worker who threw a cardboard cup towards Hearts star Barrie McKay at Celtic Park has been fined ?790. Zack Griffiths, 25, was also banned from attending all football matches for three years. Griffiths, of Aberdeen, pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on December 2 2021 Picture shows; Zack Griffiths and Hearts winger Barrie McKay. N/A. Supplied by Spindrift/Craig Foy/SNS Group Date; Unknown
Aberdeen offshore worker fined for throwing cardboard cup at Hearts footballer
6
Someone holiday a handmade burger
Tasty options: 5 places to eat in Lossiemouth
7
The Range Rover crashed onto its side, closing the road in both directions. Image: Ben Hendry/ DC Thomson.
Two people charged after Range Rover overturns on Aberdeen street
8
Colleagues and friends have been helping Anna Marie Chalmers to raise money. Image: gofundme.
Friends rally to help keep Fraserburgh woman ‘fiercely independent’
9
Police were called to a property on Rosehill Drive. Picture of Rosehill Drive. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Investigation launched into sudden death of baby girl in Aberdeen
10
Lee Munro admitted climbing on top of a roof and throwing a glass bottle. Image: Facebook/Google.
Man climbed onto roof of tenement and tossed objects to the ground below

More from Press and Journal

MJ and the mister went off to buy a new mattress. A simple-seeming task, you would think.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A new mattress for the seven dwarves of menopause
Nature Watch: Glen Dye trek reveals wonderful diversity of nature
Alistair Stenton will be hitting the Brave catwalk with his fellow models. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Aircraft enthusiast looks to spread his wings at Brave fashion show
A stall of locally grown vegetables.
Food insecurity and ferry delays: Local food growing strategy for Outer Hebrides
The event has been planned the “dragon trainer” Laura Ripley. Image: Northern Frights.
Cosplayers welcome! Fantasy Con Scotland to take place in Aberdeen Beach Ballroom
A legal challenge was launched over the decision to approve a housing development on Portessie woodlands.
Legal costs for Moray Council in 'David and Goliath' court battle to stop housing…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Business feature on rewilding Picture shows; Planting a Forest of Hope at Beldorney Estate. Beldorney Estate. Supplied by Peter Ranscombe Date; 13/06/2022
Rewilding: Unlocking the value of north's natural assets
A spring lamb story with a difference hit the headlines across Scotland this week (Image: evandavies8/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Scotland's most famous sheep since Dolly was caught breaking baa-d
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Mum suspected of drink-driving with child in car failed to give breath samples
Corach Rambler and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse, Liverpool. Picture by David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club.
Don't hedge your bets: Lucinda Russell and fellow experts weigh in on protests

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]