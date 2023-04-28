Joe Harper: Magnificent Aberdeen fans making Pittodrie a fortress again

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The magnificent Red Army will play a key role in Aberdeen securing a third-placed finish and a return to European action.

Something special is happening at Pittodrie under manager Barry Robson as the stadium was absolutely rocking during the 2-0 win against Rangers.

It is the best atmosphere I have witnessed at Pittodrie for many years.

Aberdeen supporters raised the roof and had the stadium bouncing.

The attendance was 18,666.

Yet it sounded like there were 100,000 Dons fans inside Pittodrie roaring on their team, creating a wall of sound that inspired them to a win.

Pittodrie is becoming a fortress again and the fear factor will be back for teams coming to the stadium.

Aberdeen have two games at Pittodrie remaining before the end of the season, against Hibs and St Mirren.

If they win those two home matches Reds will finish third in the Premiership.

When I was a player having that level of backing from Aberdeen fans was so special, it made me reach even higher heights.

It is the same with Robson’s team.

You saw just how much that backing means to the players when they walked around the pitch at full-time on Sunday, applauding the supporters.

Aberdeen also have three games away from fortress Pittodrie in the post-split fixtures.

I find it ridiculous that the Dons have to face Premiership leaders Celtic at Parkhead three times this season.

The publication of the post-split fixtures revealed that extra trip to Parkhead.

So Aberdeen will play league leaders Celtic at Pittodrie just once this season, but three times away.

Where’s the fairness in that?

It is the latest kick in the teeth for the Dons after Graeme Shinnie was hit with a four game ban for winning the ball in a 50-50 tackle at Ross County.

That challenge from Shinnie was not even a booking, never mind a red card.

For the SFA to hammer the Dons skipper with a further one match ban on the original three for a “frivolous” appeal added insult to injury.

Shinnie’s long ban is all the more infuriating considering Hibs this week won their appeal for the red card shown to James Jeggo against St Johnstone.

It was an almost identical challenge to Shinnie’s – yet Jeggo’s appeal was successful.

There is absolutely no consistency from the SFA.

Those setbacks are only strengthening the Dons who are fighting back.

Those injustices are also further cementing the bond between Aberdeen players and the supporters.

There is a real unity now and a drive for a common cause – finishing third and the potential riches in Europe that come with that.

Although Aberdeen will play Celtic at Parkhead three times this season the Dons will also face St Mirren at home three times.

If they can see off St Mirren in the second last game of the season third could be sealed before the trip to Parkhead on the final game.

And Aberdeen are in such red hot form they cannot be discounted from taking something from Celtic.

Surely the Dons’ board will confirm Robson as manager for next season and beyond very soon.

He has led Aberdeen to seven successive league wins and delivered a first victory at home against Rangers since 2016.

Under Robson’s guidance the Dons have moved from the bottom six up to pole position in the race to finish third.

Robson has Pittodrie buzzing again. As an audition for the job it could not have gone much better.

Mistake if McCrorie is sold for £2m

It would be extremely disappointing if Aberdeen accept just £2 million for Ross McCrorie.

The versatile defender-midfielder is worth at least double that.

Aberdeen are reportedly in advanced talks with Championship Bristol City for a £2m transfer for McCrorie in the summer window.

McCrorie still has three years left on his Aberdeen contract and is an extremely influential player for the Reds.

Any team interested in signing him should start with a minimum bid of £4m and then expect to be pushed up to a higher figure to land him.

McCrorie captained the Reds to the 2-0 win against Rangers on Sunday in the absence of suspended captain Graeme Shinnie, and was excellent.

He can play at wing-back, right-back, centre-back and in midfield.

McCrorie is fast, powerful, influential and is so important to Aberdeen.

To let him go for just £2m would be selling the Dons and McCrorie short.

It is no surprise clubs at looking at Pittodrie for signing talents.

A seven-game winning streak is bound to bring attention.

However Aberdeen should not be looking to sell on their top players this summer, they should be building for success next season.

With three years left on his contract the Dons are in the driving seat.

And I would hope they would not be tempted to part with him for as little as £2m.

Cove Rangers can still beat drop

With just two games remaining Cove Rangers battle to retain their Championship status will go right down to the wire.

And they have to hold their nerve as they scrap to avoid the drop.

Paul Hartley’s side are bottom of the table on goal difference but crucially hold a game in hand on second-bottom Hamilton.

There is a real test tonight for Cove Rangers when travelling to face league leaders Dundee.

Then there is the home clash against Morton in the final game of the season.

Hopefully Cove Rangers can get the results to guarantee safety or a play-off slot.