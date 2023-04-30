‘I will miss it’: Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for permanent boss

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey has reflected on his time at the helm as he confirms the search for a permanent manager is still ongoing.

Levey has been in interim charge since late November after taking the reins following the resignation of co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith.

The vacancy was originally advertised by the club, with the closing date being December 19, but Levey confirmed in February he would be taking the team until the end of the season.

There are six games left of his tenure, with the Dons currently on a good run of form having won three out of their four matches since the SWPL 1 split.

A possible nine points from 12 has moved Aberdeen up to ninth, three clear of 10th-placed Dundee United and eight clear of Hamilton Accies, who sit 11th and in the relegation play-off spot.

The Dons can extend the gap even further with a win over Motherwell, who they host at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Levey, who is the academy director at Aberdeen, hopes the progress made during his time in charge will be beneficial for whoever comes in to replace him.

He said: “We feel we’ve made some really good progress as a team, so we’ve got that sense of achievement and you can see it amongst the group.

“They’re positive and the atmosphere is good.

“It’s strange, you prepare yourself to do something for two weeks and it ends up being five months, and whilst it’s flown by, it’s been a struggle to manage my time with everything and the academy.

“I will miss it – without a doubt. If you’re somebody who doesn’t do things by half and go all in embracing the challenge, then stepping away is always going to be difficult.

“I do think we’ve made some positive steps and it’s going to be about finding the right person to take this team to the next level.

“Initially, I’d hoped to have a transition period with the person who would be coming in to allow them to see the team before the end of the season, but time’s running against us for that now.

“We want to speak to the girls about going into next season, too, and we’re starting to have those conversations.”

Levey prepared to take ‘backseat’ when new boss appointed

As academy director at Aberdeen, Levey is heading up the process of appointing a new permanent manager, but admits nobody will be put in post until the bigger picture is assessed.

Levey said: “We need to know how the women’s programme is going to look going forward, not just the management role.

“That’s the bit we need to sort out and it’s not as straightforward as me giving my opinion on what needs to happen here to take it to another level.

“Everyone who’s in a leadership role at this football club can have an influence on it. They’ve got a better understanding now with me being in this role day-to-day and reporting back to them.

“Whilst we never wanted to rush into anything, it has taken longer than, personally, I would have liked.

“I would have liked to have the opportunity to be working alongside somebody, but it just means my handover with whoever it is will just come at a later time.

“The whole programme will still fall under the academy next season, so I’ll still be involved. I won’t be away for good, I’ll just take a backseat from the pitch and dressing room.”