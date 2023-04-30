‘I will miss it’: Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for permanent boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘I will miss it’: Gavin Levey reflects on Aberdeen Women tenure amid search for permanent boss

The Dons host Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium in search of their fourth win out of five since the SWPL 1 split.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey has reflected on his time at the helm as he confirms the search for a permanent manager is still ongoing.

Levey has been in interim charge since late November after taking the reins following the resignation of co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith.

The vacancy was originally advertised by the club, with the closing date being December 19, but Levey confirmed in February he would be taking the team until the end of the season.

There are six games left of his tenure, with the Dons currently on a good run of form having won three out of their four matches since the SWPL 1 split.

A possible nine points from 12 has moved Aberdeen up to ninth, three clear of 10th-placed Dundee United and eight clear of Hamilton Accies, who sit 11th and in the relegation play-off spot.

The Dons can extend the gap even further with a win over Motherwell, who they host at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Levey, who is the academy director at Aberdeen, hopes the progress made during his time in charge will be beneficial for whoever comes in to replace him.

Gavin Levey delivers his Aberdeen Women post-match team talk following the win over Hamilton Accies. Image: Shutterstock.

He said: “We feel we’ve made some really good progress as a team, so we’ve got that sense of achievement and you can see it amongst the group.

“They’re positive and the atmosphere is good.

“It’s strange, you prepare yourself to do something for two weeks and it ends up being five months, and whilst it’s flown by, it’s been a struggle to manage my time with everything and the academy.

“I will miss it – without a doubt. If you’re somebody who doesn’t do things by half and go all in embracing the challenge, then stepping away is always going to be difficult.

“I do think we’ve made some positive steps and it’s going to be about finding the right person to take this team to the next level.

“Initially, I’d hoped to have a transition period with the person who would be coming in to allow them to see the team before the end of the season, but time’s running against us for that now.

“We want to speak to the girls about going into next season, too, and we’re starting to have those conversations.”

Levey prepared to take ‘backseat’ when new boss appointed

As academy director at Aberdeen, Levey is heading up the process of appointing a new permanent manager, but admits nobody will be put in post until the bigger picture is assessed.

Levey said: “We need to know how the women’s programme is going to look going forward, not just the management role.

“That’s the bit we need to sort out and it’s not as straightforward as me giving my opinion on what needs to happen here to take it to another level.

“Everyone who’s in a leadership role at this football club can have an influence on it. They’ve got a better understanding now with me being in this role day-to-day and reporting back to them.

“Whilst we never wanted to rush into anything, it has taken longer than, personally, I would have liked.

“I would have liked to have the opportunity to be working alongside somebody, but it just means my handover with whoever it is will just come at a later time.

“The whole programme will still fall under the academy next season, so I’ll still be involved. I won’t be away for good, I’ll just take a backseat from the pitch and dressing room.”

