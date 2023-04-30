Gavin Levey rues missed chances following Aberdeen Women’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey rues missed chances following Aberdeen Women’s 2-0 defeat to Motherwell

The Dons had a number of opportunities but didn't take them as Motherwell scored either side of half-time to secure the win.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Gavin Levey believes Aberdeen Women paid the price for their profligacy in their 2-0 defeat to Motherwell.

After a scrappy opening 45 minutes at Balmoral Stadium, with the Dons having the most notable opportunities, Motherwell took the lead through a long-range Tiree Burchill strike right on half-time.

Motherwell got their second after 59 minutes when Louisa Boyes unleashed a curling effort from just outside the box after latching on to a slack Aberdeen pass at the back.

There were plenty chances for Aberdeen to get themselves back into the game after going behind, but the Reds suffered their first defeat in three SWPL 1 games.

Despite the loss, Levey’s side remain in ninth with 24 points, two clear of Dundee United in 10th and seven ahead of 11th-placed Hamilton Accies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The Dons interim manager said: “That’s one that has got away. We created good chances, like we have been in our previous games, but just didn’t take them.

“I thought we should have been ahead at half-time, even then I was thinking if we can get in at 0-0 then we can regroup, but we concede a minute before the end of the half – that was sore to take.

“We lose a poor goal early on in the second half and that gives Motherwell something to hold on to. They managed the game well and their goalkeeper made some terrific saves.

“On that performance, we should’ve come away with something.

“There was just not enough quality in the final third, and despite the two goals we’ve lost – I think we should be walking away from here having scored two or three goals ourselves.”

A scrappy encounter at Balmoral

There was an Aberdeen debut for on-loan Celtic goalkeeper India Marwaha, while Hannah Stewart, Bailley Collins and Francesca Ogilvie also came into the starting XI.

It was a lacklustre opening 20 minutes, with Motherwell registering the first chance of the game but Katie Rice’s long-range shot went well wide of the target.

Aberdeen started to find their feet in the game and had two chances in quick succession as Millie Urquhart hit the bar, before Bayley Hutchison blasted her effort over.

It was the Dons who continued to create the best opportunities, as Hutchison teed up Collins, who was denied by a fantastic stop from former Aberdeen Ladies goalkeeper Emily Mutch.

Urquhart looked lively down the right flank and had an excellent first touch to take the ball down, before finding Ogilvie with a superb pass, but her effort was off target.

Aberdeen goalkeeper India Marwaha. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

The final 15 minutes of the first half became cagey again and the Motherwell dug-out were becoming visibly frustrated as player-coach Leanne Crichton was shown a yellow on the sidelines.

After the interval, Ogilvie had a glorious chance to pull level but she delayed her shot and she hit it right at Mutch who didn’t have to do much to push the ball over the bar.

The next best opportunity fell to the Dons against the run of play and this time Mutch made a fantastic stop with her feet to deny Hutchison from close-range.

With their best chance of the second half, Motherwell went close to doubling their advantage but Boyes’ strike was just an inch too high as it only just went over the bar, however, her next effort was the visitors’ second goal.

Motherwell celebrate scoring against Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

There was an immediate response from Aberdeen as Hutchison hooked a shot goal wards which looked off target, but it clipped the post before Mutch collected it.

Donna Paterson was next to go close for the Dons as her effort from a corner was saved by Mutch, after the Motherwell goalkeeper made another fine stop and sent the ball out for the set-piece to deny Collins.

In the dying minutes, Marwaha made a fantastic low-diving save at her far past to keep out Burchill, who was played clear through on goal.

