Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

REVEALED: Barry Robson on how he spent Aberdeen youth academy years honing his football management blueprint

Aberdeen boss Robson lifted the lid on how he prepared himself to take his big Pittodrie chance, with his immediate success earning the former midfielder a two-year deal to remain as manager.

By Sean Wallace
Barry Robson standing in front of the Aberdeen badge at the club's Cormack Park training ground.
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson at the club's Cormack Park training facility. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Barry Robson has explained how he “worked in the background for a long time” on developing a football philosophy for Aberdeen.

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have agreed two-year contract extensions and will manage the Dons until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

The 44-year-old’s hard graft and preparation on building a Dons football blueprint ensured he was ready to grab his big chance at Pittodrie when it arrived three months ago.

Robson’s footballing philosophy has paid off sensationally with the Reds racking up a seven-game winning streak.

Aberdeen’s longest winning run since 2015 has elevated Robson’s side to third in the Premiership and in pole position for European qualification.

Aberdeen were struggling in the bottom six when Robson was given the managerial role on an interim basis following the dismissal of Jim Goodwin on January 28.

Robson says success hasn’t just been built on ‘getting the boys going again’

Robson insists the remarkable revival has been about much more than lifting a squad low on confidence.

It has been down to the implementation of a footballing strategy he developed during his time as the club’s under-18s coach and development phase manager.

And he praised the Aberdeen first team squad for embracing that philosophy.

He said: “I want to see Aberdeen play a certain way.

“A lot of people probably think myself, Steve (Agnew) and Foxy (Liam Fox, first team coach) just came in and tried to get the boys going again.

“However, I have been in the background for a long time working on a lot of things.

“There is so much more goes on that people don’t know.

“We go into things deeply and there is a process and a model that we work to.

Barry Robson during Aberdeen training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

“I have been thinking about this a long time and the players have adapted to it really well.

“There is a lot of hard work that has gone into this.”

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson shakes hands with defender Mattie Pollock following the Dons’ 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

Players embracing Robson’s strategy

Aberdeen were in crisis when Robson was appointed and had crashed out of the Scottish Cup with a 1-0 loss to sixth-tier minnows Darvel.

That Scottish Cup exit was sandwiched between two heavy away losses, at Hearts (5-0) and Hibs (6-0).

Robson was initially placed in temporary charge of the first team as the Dons searched for a new manager.

The club were inundated with applications and also teamed up with an external agency to source candidates who matched the club’s criteria.

A short-list of six candidates was delivered, which was then whittled down to three, including Robson.

Following an extensive interview process with those three candidates, on March 29, the Dons board confirmed Robson would manage the team until the end of the season.

Robson then delivered another four wins, all with clean sheets.

A 2-0 defeat of Rangers last weekend moved the Dons five points clear in third place in the Premiership.

In confirming Robson’s appointment, chairman Dave Cormack hailed the manager for “delivering a consistent playing philosophy from the academy to the first team”.

Robson said: “From the minute we came in there is a process we put in place with the way we want to work.

“Tactically we have got it right at times.

Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 ahead against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock

“Sometimes it is not always easy to get it right.

“But the players have enjoyed it and performed brilliantly at it.

“That is pleasing.”

The importance of having ‘good staff’

When appointed interim boss Robson immediately brought in Agnew as his assistant.

The 57-year-old has been No.2 at Newcastle United, Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Hull City and West Brom.

Agnew was also caretaker manager at Middlesbrough in the English Premier League for 11 games in 2017 until the end of the season.

His previous post was as assistant head coach to Steve Bruce at West Bromwich Albion.

However, Agnew left that role when Bruce was sacked last October.

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson and assistant Steve Agnew. Image: Shutterstock

On March 31, Robson also took in former Dundee United manager Liam Fox as first-team coach.

The 39-year-old was sacked by the Tannadice club in February after five months in charge.

Whilst working with the first-team squad Fox, who is also set to be tied down long-term later this week, also supports the pathway for young players to the first team.

Robson is in his first senior managerial role, and insists the success so far is down to having “good staff and good players”.

On managing Aberdeen, he said: “It is everything I expected it to be.

“Obviously when you are winning games that helps.

“I know how difficult a job it is for every football manager.

“It is full on and the key is to have some good staff about you and have good players.

Liam Fox during his time in charge of Dundee United. Image: SNS

“Luckily I have got that.

“We are going along okay and just need to keep doing that.”

