Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Gavin Levey demands reaction from Aberdeen Women ahead of clash with already-relegated Glasgow Women

The Dons were beaten 2-0 by Motherwell on Sunday in a clash where the interim manager rued several squandered chances.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Women interim manager Gavin Levey. Image: Shutterstock

Gavin Levey wants to see a reaction from Aberdeen Women when they host Glasgow Women at Balmoral Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Dons host SWPL 1’s basement side, whose relegation has already been confirmed with five games left to play, off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell.

After Sunday’s loss to the Women of Steel, interim boss Levey bemoaned several squandered chances which he felt cost Aberdeen.

Levey wants the Reds to put that right against Glasgow Women, saying: “They need to put in a performance, regardless of opposition – whoever it is, it doesn’t matter.

“There needs to be a reaction off the back of the Motherwell game. We need to be more clinical and that’s the challenge that they’ve been set.

“If they perform to the capabilities we know they can, then they should score goals.”

Aberdeen aiming to return to winning ways against Glasgow

Since the SWPL 1 split, the Dons have won three games – against Hamilton Accies, Dundee United and Glasgow – out of five and sit ninth with 24 points.

Levey’s side are two points clear of Dundee United in 10th and seven ahead of 11th-placed Accies, who occupy the relegation play-off spot.

The interim boss said: “It’s not been a bad return. We’ve got our own targets that we’ve set which is our own private focus.

Aberdeen’s Bayley Hutchison in action against Motherwell. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s a good thing that after the Motherwell game we’ve only had to wait a few days to go again and hopefully pick up the three points.

Glasgow Women will come up here and fight like they do every time they’ve played us this season.

“But we should have enough with the players in there and with the reaction I expect these girls to give.”

Hanssen out due to family situation

Nadine Hanssen was the only absentee from Aberdeen’s squad against Motherwell and Levey expects the Dutch midfielder to be unavailable against Glasgow Women.

He explained: “Nadine is dealing with a family situation and she’ll be a doubt.

“It gives other people opportunities to step in to the team, but once we know Nadine’s situation, we can make the changes and tweaks we need to make.”

Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

