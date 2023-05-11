Neil Simpson knew Aberdeen were destined for greatness in Gothenburg

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

It was the biggest game of his career but facing Real Madrid in the European Cup Winners’ Cup final was a moment of calm for Neil Simpson and his fellow Gothenburg Greats.

The midfielder was just 21-years-old when he took to the field of the Ullevi Stadium in Sweden on May 11, 1983.

The Dons were in their first European final and about to face one of the most famous names in club football in the Spanish giants.

Yet, as Simpson recalls, that historic night was just like any other for Sir Alex Ferguson’s players.

When asked why everyone was so relaxed, Simpson believes the absence of his manager’s famous nervous tick was all he and his team-mates needed.

He said: “It was like any other game for us as Fergie kept our feet on the ground.

“Archie Knox and Fergie were relaxed which made us relaxed.

“Fergie had a nervous cough and it just wasn’t there at all for this game.

“When he speaks you are at attention but he managed us and prepared us really well in terms of what to expect against these players.

“We went out on that pitch knowing what we needed to do to win the game before a ball had been kicked.”

Big-game experience was crucial

Aberdeen had a mixture of youth and experience in their ranks from youngsters such as Simpson, Neale Cooper and Eric Black to seasoned campaigners like Willie Miller, Gordon Strachan and Peter Weir.

But what all the players shared was big-match experience.

Simpson, the pathways manager at the Dons, said: “I’ve said a number of times my international experience, while not at the top level, was quite vast.

“I played for the under-18s and under-21s against guys like Ruud Gullit and Lothar Matthaus and also Franco Baresi and Giuseppe Bergomi.

“We beat Italy at Pittodrie to reach the semi-final of the European Championship.

“I also played a lot of international games with the club and that experience of going abroad and how you prepare stood me in good stead.

“Then you add in Miller, McLeish, Strachan and Leighton who were regular internationals as well as McGhee and Weir who had also represented Scotland and the experience we had was incredible.

“There was a famous photo taken of all the Scotland players from youth level right through to Drew Jarvie, and it is one I love.

“Seeing everyone in that photo is brilliant and it’s something I’m striving to see repeated in my role at the club today.”

Ferguson shielded players from cup final fever

In the days leading up to the final Aberdeen had been a ball of excitement.

By air and sea, spectators were travelling to the game and it was the only topic of conversation both at home and in Gothenburg.

Ferguson kept his squad shielded away from the cup final mania which had engulfed the club.

Simpson believes ignoring the noise around the game was a pivotal call by the manager.

Simpson said: “We flew out on the Monday which with hindsight was a clever move.

“We were taken away from the hustle and bustle of Aberdeen where the game was the only thing people were talking about in the city.

“As everyone knows Fars Hatt was the hotel where we stayed and it was a good 15 to 20 miles out of Gothenburg away so again we were not in that bubble with the fans.

“Fergie kept us well away from it.

“We trained at Ullevi Stadium the day before the game and as we were coming off the pitch Real Madrid were coming on.

“I remember Fergie and Archie saying ‘when you come off don’t be looking around to see what they are doing as that is a sign you think you’re not as good as them.’

“I can remember walking in as if I wasn’t even interested in them.”

Simpson relishing chance to reunite with former team-mates

You can call it confidence or arrogance but there is little doubt it worked as the Dons beat Madrid 2-1 to win their first European trophy.

John Hewitt’s headed winner in extra-time ensured the class of 1983 etched their name not just in Aberdeen’s history but that of Scottish football too.

Those same heroes will this week be honoured on the 40th anniversary of the club’s greatest triumph.

For Simpson, the chance to catch-up with his old friends and team-mates, is an opportunity he is relishing.

He said: “We don’t get the chance to get together that often these days so we’re all looking forward to the anniversary.

“We’ve got a whatsapp group where the banter is brilliant and everyone has a good laugh.

“But we’re all spread out these days and some of us are still involved in football so it’s not easy.

“Our plan is to get together next year as a group at some point away from any dinners.

“We are a special group and we have a great laugh with each other.

“It’s great to sit and speak about old times together. Well, unless Stuart Kennedy starts.

“If he opens his mouth we know it is Stuart speaking about old times and we don’t get a word in.

“But seriously, I could listen to Stuart all day, his stories are great.”