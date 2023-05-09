Aberdeen boss Barry Robson confirms he aims to complete squad rebuild early in the summer window with Dutch defender on the radar

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson aims to complete most of his transfer business early in the summer window.

Sitting third placed in the Premiership table the Dons are on course for a return to Europe next season and Robson wants new signings in place as soon as possible.

Robson confirmed he and the Pittodrie recruitment team are “very active” in the search for signings.

The Dons boss says he aims to secure the “right people” in the summer window who can handle the expectations and pressure of playing for Aberdeen.

Go Ahead Eagles centre-back Jay Idzes is on Robson’s summer transfer window wish-list.

The 22-year-old defender is out of contract with the Dutch top flight club at the end of the season.

Aberdeen tried to sign Idzes during the January window but a pre-contract move stalled when Jim Goodwin was sacked as manager.

Idzes did not want to commit to the Dons until there was clarity over who the next manager will be.

Robson recently penned a two-year contract to manage Aberdeen until at least the end of the 2024/25 season.

It is understood Pittodrie’s director of football Steven Gunn has kept negotiations open with Idzes’ camp.

Idzes, who has made 29 appearances this season, is also a target for Hibs.

Robson said: “We are very active and would like to get business done early.

“But that is not always possible.

“We are forward thinking as a club and are trying to bring in the right people who can handle playing for Aberdeen and the way we want to do things.

“Which is built on hard work, desire and wanting to run for your club.

“Then all the detail, the technical ability comes after that.

“Those are the type of people we want at the club.

“The type of people the fans want and that is what we are looking into.”

Four full-time scouts searching Europe

Robson recently confirmed he expects a “huge rebuild” of the squad in the summer, despite closing in on a third placed finish.

Aberdeen have invested in their search for talent and now have four full-time scouts operating across Europe.

Their scope for signings is not just focused on Europe, but extends world-wide.

As well as hunting for new signings, Robson confirmed the Reds are also locked in talks with players on loan and those with deals set to expire at the end of the campaign.

Aberdeen have opened up talks with Wigan Athletic on securing captain Graeme Shinnie on a permanent contract this summer.

The 31-year-old is on loan until the end of the campaign.

Midfielder Shinnie has a year left on his deal at Wigan who have been relegated from the Championship.

Having dropped to League One, Wigan are open to selling Shinnie but it is understood they want a six-figure fee.

Aberdeen are also keen on retaining loan stars Leighton Clarkson (Liverpool), Mattie Pollock (Watford) and Liam Scales (Celtic), who are all first team regulars.

Robson has already secured Jonny Hayes and Angus MacDonald on new contracts.

Veteran wing-back Hayes, 35, penned a one-year contract extension until the end of next season.

Centre-back MacDonald, 30, signed on for two years until summer 2025.

Also with loan deals set to expire are Hayden Coulson (Middlesbrough), Dilan Markanday (Blackburn Rovers), Jay Gorter (Ajax) and Patrick Myslovic (MSK Zilina).

All four have had limited game-time under Robson although Coulson started in the 1-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday.

Coulson signed a new deal with English Championship side Middlesbrough in February until 2025.

Talks with current players ongoing

As well as the eight loan players, Robson has to deal with four senior players with contracts set to expire.

Winger Matty Kennedy and attacker Marley Watkins are both set to go out of contract.

Midfielder Dean Campbell is on loan at Stevenage and this week won promotion to English League One.

Winger Connor McLennan is on loan at St Johnstone.

Both Campbell and McLennan’s Pittodrie contracts expire at the end of the season.

Robson said: “We are in conversation with a lot of different people and need to make sure that stays private between the players.

“There are some players on loan and tied to other clubs so we need to respect that.

“We are in conversation with a lot of different people.”