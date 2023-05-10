Aberdeen FC Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson to leave Portsmouth The Pompey captain is out of contract and has options in England, Scotland, Israel and Cyprus. By Danny Law May 10 2023, 1.58pm Share Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson to leave Portsmouth Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/aberdeen-fc/5713408/former-aberdeen-defender-clark-robertson-to-leave-portsmouth/ Copy Link 0 comment Clark Robertson in action for Portsmouth. Image: Shutterstock. [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson is to leave Portsmouth. The Pompey captain is out of contract and reportedly close to joining Derby County. The 29-year-old also has options from other clubs in England, Scotland and overseas, including Cyprus and Israel according to a report in the Daily Record. Robertson was heavily linked with a Dons return during Stephen Glass’ time in charge but opted to join Portsmouth after leaving Rotherham two years ago. Clark Robertson will have opportunities after leaving Portsmouth The former Dons defender worked with Derby manager Paul Warne during his time in charge of Rotherham. Derby finished seventh in English League One, missing out on the promotion play-offs by a point. Tranmere Rover’s defender Josh Dacres-Cogley. Image: Shutterstock Meanwhile, Aberdeen are reportedly facing competition from Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Port Vale if they decide to step up their interest in defender Josh Dacres-Cogley. The Tranmere full-back, 27, is out of contract and was a key target for former Dons boss Jim Goodwin. Aberdeen boss Barry Robson named Premiership manager of the month Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
Conversation