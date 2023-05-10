Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson to leave Portsmouth

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Aberdeen defender Clark Robertson is to leave Portsmouth.

The Pompey captain is out of contract and reportedly close to joining Derby County.

The 29-year-old also has options from other clubs in England, Scotland and overseas, including Cyprus and Israel according to a report in the Daily Record.

Robertson was heavily linked with a Dons return during Stephen Glass’ time in charge but opted to join Portsmouth after leaving Rotherham two years ago.

Clark Robertson will have opportunities after leaving Portsmouth

The former Dons defender worked with Derby manager Paul Warne during his time in charge of Rotherham.

Derby finished seventh in English League One, missing out on the promotion play-offs by a point.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen are reportedly facing competition from Burton Albion, Lincoln City and Port Vale if they decide to step up their interest in defender Josh Dacres-Cogley.

The Tranmere full-back, 27, is out of contract and was a key target for former Dons boss Jim Goodwin.