Aberdeen boss Barry Robson ‘disappointed’ at 0-0 draw with Hibs but still proud of his squad after recent resurgence

Aberdeen face fitness sweat over Duk for the trip to Hearts after the striker was taken off midway through the second half with a hamstring problem.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson celebrates with keeper Kelle Roos after he saved a penalty from Hibs' Kevin Nisbet. Photo by SNS
Aberdeen's Hayden Coulson celebrates with keeper Kelle Roos after he saved a penalty from Hibs' Kevin Nisbet. Photo by SNS

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson insists there is no way he could get angry with his players despite a below par performance.

The Reds needed a late penalty save from keeper Kelle Roos to salvage a 0-0 draw against Hibs at Pittodrie.

Hibs also hit the woodwork twice in the second half.

Robson accepts the Reds ‘didn’t play well’ but says he is proud of what they have delivered in recent months

Under Robson the Dons recently racked up a seven game winning streak to take control of the race to finish third.

The draw with Hibs was the second straight game without a victory but Robson praised his team’s fighting spirit for still grinding out a point.

On a day when Pittodrie celebrated the Gothenburg Greats Robson’s side could not deliver a win that would have taken them a step closer to European qualification.

However the Dons did not lose any ground in the race to finish third and secure a potential £3 million UEFA cash prize.

Aberdeen remain five points ahead of fourth placed Hearts  who drew 2-2 at St Mirren.

Aberdeen travel to Hearts next Saturday for a third placed shoot-out.

However Robson faces a fitness sweat on Duk for the Tynecastle clash as the striker was taken off with 20 minutes remaining due to a hamstring problem.

Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos celebrates at full time against Hibs. Photo by SNS

Robson said: “I’m disappointed we drew the game but I’m also proud of the players and what they’ve given us over the past three months.

“They’ve been outstanding.

“I said that to them. Can I sit here and get angry after what these boys have given me?

“No chance.

“I’m happy we kept the points tally where it is against the other teams on a big emotional day.

“We come away with a clean sheet and move on. ”

Hibs’ Kevin Nisbet’ penalty is saved by Kelle Roos. Photo by SNS

‘Kelle was terrific and you need that’

Hibs were awarded a penalty in the 79th minute following a VAR review for handball by Liam Scales from a Harry McKirdy shot.

Dutch keeper Roos saved Kevin Nisbet’s spot kick which was fired down the middle.

It was Aberdeen’s fifth successive Premiership clean sheet at Pittodrie.

hbs’ Kevin Nisbet see’s his penalty saved by Aberdeen’s Kelle Roos. Photo by SNS

Robson said: “Kelle was terrific and you need that.

“You need him at his best and he was.

“I was really pleased with him.

“In football you don’t always play well, but they kept a clean sheet.

“‘The most pleasing factor for me is that when you don’t play well – and that’s right across the board – they dig, they fight and they come out with a point.

“That’s what I want to see.

‘I’m so pleased on that side of it because we never had a good day and the boys never played well.

“But we never lost and we kept a clean sheet.”

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald (L) and Ewan Henderson (R) of Hibs. Photo by SNS

‘It was a big, emotional game’

Aberdeen celebrated the club’s Gothenburg Greats prior to kick-off with the club legends walking out onto the pitch.

It was 40 years this Thursday since the club’s greatest side beat Real Madrid to lift the European Cup Winners’ Cup in Sweden.

Robson says he maybe ‘fired the boys up a bit too much’ in an emotional day where the supporters honoured the club legends.

A banner is unveiled in the Red Shed to commemorate the Gothenburg Greats. Photo by SNS.

He said: “I think it was a big, emotional game.

“We maybe fired the boys up a bit too much.

“You’ve got to remember Hibs were desperate to win and they performed well.

“We didn’t and we understand that.

“But I’m proud of the boys.

“They kept a clean sheet and you take that when not playing well.”

The Gothenburg Greats are welcomed onto the pitch before Aberdeen’s match with Hibs.<br />Photo: SNS

Fitness sweat over striker Duk

Aberdeen face a fitness sweat on striker Duk for Saturday’s trip to Tynecastle.

Cape Verde international Duk was substituted midway through the second half after sustaining a hamstring problem.

The Dons’ Player of the Year Duk has netted 18 goals in all competitions.

Aberdeen striker Duk looks on after coming off with a hamstring problem. Photo by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Asked about Duk, Robson said: “I’ve not checked. He’s got something on his hamstring.

“I think you saw three or four of our players today with hamstrings, that’s the emotion of the game and where we are. ”

 

 

 

 

 

