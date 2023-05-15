Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover opens up on ‘tough’ spell due to lack of minutes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover opens up on ‘tough’ spell due to lack of minutes

Gover has only started two out of the Dons' last seven games in SWPL 1.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

Aberdeen Women winger Chloe Gover has opened up on a “tough” spell where she has struggled for game-time.

The 24-year-old had been out of Gavin Levey’s starting lineup of late, but did feature from the start in the 2-1 defeat to Hamilton Accies on Sunday.

It was Gover’s first start since the reverse fixture in April, having been named on the substitutes bench in the Dons’ last five games before the trip to New Douglas Park.

Over those five games, Gover came on as a subsitute three times.

The winger said: “It’s been a tough season. I’ve not been playing as regularly as I would like to, but it’s due to the players who have come in and done well.

“It’s that sort of environment where you’re playing for your spot, so I’ve just got to keep going at it and take my chance when I get it.

“If you’re sitting watching the game from the bench, you do start to think about what you could do to impact the game – but you’ve got to trust the players out there to get the job done.

“When I get the opportunity, I have to take it, but it’s about what the manager decides to go with.”

Gover felt effect of time on sideline

Against Accies, Gover – who started in the backline – was taken off at half-time as Levey brought on 16-year-old defender Aimee Black to account for the loss of Jess Broadrick, who was shown a straight red card after only six minutes.

In the 45 minutes she played, Gover felt she struggled to really “get into” the match.

She added: “Because I’ve not been getting minutes, it’s just been here and there, I did feel like it was tough to get into the game.

“I felt like the pace was getting away from me – the girl I was coming up against was pretty quick, so it was hard to get into it, but I felt like I did okay.”

Chloe Gover in action for Aberdeen Women against Hamilton Accies earlier this season. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The Dons suffered a defeat in their penultimate game this season as Lucy Sinclair and Eilidh Martin put Accies 2-0 up, before Eilidh Shore netted what proved to be a consolation effort for the Dons with 10 minutes left to play.

Aberdeen remain in ninth, despite the defeat, with 30 points. The Reds – who secured their safety last midweek – travel to Motherwell on Sunday for their final game of the season.

Gover said: “It was always going to be an uphill battle after Jess got sent off, but we did well to keep the score at 0-0 going into half-time.

“Hamilton came out and got the two goals they needed for the points to take it (relegation play-off) down to the last game for them.

“We’ll get the Hamilton game out of our heads now and just focus on Motherwell. We’ll prepare the best we can and hopefully get the win on Sunday.”

