Boss Barry Robson admits to selection headache for Aberdeen’s third place showdown at Hearts after substitutes impress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Boss Barry Robson admits to selection headache for Aberdeen’s third place showdown at Hearts after substitutes impress

The performances of the substitutes in the 0-0 draw with Hibs have given Aberdeen gaffer Robson "something to think about" ahead of the high-stakes trip to Hearts.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Dilan Markanday, centre, and Shayden Morris during the 0-0 draw with Hibs. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen's Dilan Markanday, centre, and Shayden Morris during the 0-0 draw with Hibs. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits his substitutes have given him a potential selection headache for the third place showdown with Hearts.

The Dons delivered arguably their worst performance under Robson’s management when drawing 0-0 with Hibs at Pittodrie.

Robson, however, did praise the impact of the players who came off the bench against Hibs.

Wingers Shayden Morris, Dilan Markanday, right-back Jayden Richardson and striker Marley Watkins all came off the bench.

It was the first game time for Richardson and Markanday since Robson took on the first team managerial role in late January.

Aberdeen travel to Hearts on Saturday in a game which could seal the Reds a third-placed Premiership finish.

Currently holding third spot, the Dons are five points clear of fourth-placed Hearts with just three games remaining.

Robson admits the performances of the subs has given him “something to think about” for the clash at Tynecastle.

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris. Image: Shutterstock

He said: “The substitutes did well when they came on against Hibs.

“We really struggled against Hibs as we didn’t play well and they (substitutes) got their opportunity.

“They have given me something to think about this week.

“However, I also have to consider how good the rest of the boys have been.

“Ultimately, when you look at our performances over the last two or three months, they have been very good.”

Watkins to replace Duk?

Aberdeen boss Robson faces a fitness sweat on 18-goal striker Duk for the trip to Tynecastle.

Cape Verde international Duk, the club’s player of the year, suffered a hamstring problem against Hibs and was taken off in the second half.

Striker Watkins, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has yet to start under Robson, but has featured 10 times off the bench.

Watkins has started just two games this season – with the last a 4-0 loss at Dundee United on October 8 under former boss Jim Goodwin.

Aberdeen striker Marley Watkins battles for the ball with Harry McKirdy of Hibs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The return of Richardson

Right-back Richardson was signed for £300,000 from Nottingham Forest last summer as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay.

Teenager Ramsay was transferred to Premier League Liverpool for initial £3.5m upfront that could rise to £8m with achievable add-ons.

Richardson was a regular first team starter in the first half of the season, but has not started in 2023.

His introduction off the bench against Hibs was the full-back’s first game-time under Robson.

Aberdeen right-back Jayden Richardson training at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Right-back/wing-back Ross McCrorie is currently sidelined having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

McCrorie looks set to exit Pittodrie in the summer as Championship Bristol City are confident of completing a £2 million move for the right-back.

In McCrorie’s absence, boss Robson started left-back Hayden Coulson, on loan from Middlesbrough, in the right-wing back role against Hibs.

Chance for loan star Markanday

On-loan Blackburn Rovers winger Markanday also got his first game-time under Robson in the draw with Hibs.

The 21-year-old was introduced in the 58th minute.

Aberdeen’s Dilan Markanday in action against Hibs. Image: Shutterstock

It was only his second appearance since arriving on loan in January, having previously featured off the bench against St Mirren on February 1.

Winger Morris has yet to start for Aberdeen since signing on a four-year deal from English League 1 side Fleetwood Town last summer.

The 21-year-old has made 12 appearances off the bench.

Robson said: “I have players knocking at my door who want to play and be at their best.

“If you win games, you have players who are desperate to be part of it.

“If you are not winning gamesm players are desperate to show they can help you win.

“The ones that have not been playing have been great. They have worked so hard and are supportive of their team, which is very important.

“That has been pleasing for me.”

Morris returns from injury absence

Winger Morris has featured off the bench in the last two matches.

His appearance in the 1-0 loss at Rangers was his first game action of the year due to long-term injury.

Morris had previously last featured in the 3-2 loss to Rangers on December 20.

Robson said: “We only got Shayden back fit three weeks ago, so that was the first time I saw him.

“Obviously we tried to implement him into the training we do.

“He took it on board and performed well, so I thought he deserved an opportunity.”

Aberdeen’s Shayden Morris during a 1-0 win over St Johnstone. Image: SNS

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]