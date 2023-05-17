Boss Barry Robson admits to selection headache for Aberdeen’s third place showdown at Hearts after substitutes impress

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson admits his substitutes have given him a potential selection headache for the third place showdown with Hearts.

The Dons delivered arguably their worst performance under Robson’s management when drawing 0-0 with Hibs at Pittodrie.

Robson, however, did praise the impact of the players who came off the bench against Hibs.

Wingers Shayden Morris, Dilan Markanday, right-back Jayden Richardson and striker Marley Watkins all came off the bench.

It was the first game time for Richardson and Markanday since Robson took on the first team managerial role in late January.

Aberdeen travel to Hearts on Saturday in a game which could seal the Reds a third-placed Premiership finish.

Currently holding third spot, the Dons are five points clear of fourth-placed Hearts with just three games remaining.

Robson admits the performances of the subs has given him “something to think about” for the clash at Tynecastle.

He said: “The substitutes did well when they came on against Hibs.

“We really struggled against Hibs as we didn’t play well and they (substitutes) got their opportunity.

“They have given me something to think about this week.

“However, I also have to consider how good the rest of the boys have been.

“Ultimately, when you look at our performances over the last two or three months, they have been very good.”

Watkins to replace Duk?

Aberdeen boss Robson faces a fitness sweat on 18-goal striker Duk for the trip to Tynecastle.

Cape Verde international Duk, the club’s player of the year, suffered a hamstring problem against Hibs and was taken off in the second half.

Striker Watkins, who is out of contract at the end of the season, has yet to start under Robson, but has featured 10 times off the bench.

Watkins has started just two games this season – with the last a 4-0 loss at Dundee United on October 8 under former boss Jim Goodwin.

The return of Richardson

Right-back Richardson was signed for £300,000 from Nottingham Forest last summer as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay.

Teenager Ramsay was transferred to Premier League Liverpool for initial £3.5m upfront that could rise to £8m with achievable add-ons.

Richardson was a regular first team starter in the first half of the season, but has not started in 2023.

His introduction off the bench against Hibs was the full-back’s first game-time under Robson.

Right-back/wing-back Ross McCrorie is currently sidelined having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

McCrorie looks set to exit Pittodrie in the summer as Championship Bristol City are confident of completing a £2 million move for the right-back.

In McCrorie’s absence, boss Robson started left-back Hayden Coulson, on loan from Middlesbrough, in the right-wing back role against Hibs.

Chance for loan star Markanday

On-loan Blackburn Rovers winger Markanday also got his first game-time under Robson in the draw with Hibs.

The 21-year-old was introduced in the 58th minute.

It was only his second appearance since arriving on loan in January, having previously featured off the bench against St Mirren on February 1.

Winger Morris has yet to start for Aberdeen since signing on a four-year deal from English League 1 side Fleetwood Town last summer.

The 21-year-old has made 12 appearances off the bench.

Robson said: “I have players knocking at my door who want to play and be at their best.

“If you win games, you have players who are desperate to be part of it.

“If you are not winning gamesm players are desperate to show they can help you win.

“The ones that have not been playing have been great. They have worked so hard and are supportive of their team, which is very important.

“That has been pleasing for me.”

Morris returns from injury absence

Winger Morris has featured off the bench in the last two matches.

His appearance in the 1-0 loss at Rangers was his first game action of the year due to long-term injury.

Morris had previously last featured in the 3-2 loss to Rangers on December 20.

Robson said: “We only got Shayden back fit three weeks ago, so that was the first time I saw him.

“Obviously we tried to implement him into the training we do.

“He took it on board and performed well, so I thought he deserved an opportunity.”