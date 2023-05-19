Loan defender Liam Scales reveals Aberdeen will have to wait until late summer for clarity on his future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Loan defender Liam Scales reveals Aberdeen will have to wait until late summer for clarity on his future

Finishing third in the Premiership is Liam Scales' sole motivation for crunch clash at Hearts - and not revenge for the humiliating 5-0 hammering in the last visit to Tynecastle.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen defender Liam Scales during the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Loan star Liam Scales has revealed Aberdeen will have to wait until late in the summer transfer window for any clarity on his future.

Centre-back Scales’ loan deal from Premiership champions Celtic expires at the end of the season.

Scales only has two games remaining of his Pittodrie loan – against Hearts and St Mirren.

The 24-year-old is ineligible to face parent club Celtic in the final game of the campaign due to the terms of his loan deal.

Centre-back Scales confirmed he is set to report back for pre-season training with the Hoops and will then discuss his future.

But Scales insists he “loves” playing for Aberdeen.

However, he has two years left on his Celtic contract and admits he does not know what the Parkhead club have planned for him.

It is understood Aberdeen boss Barry Robson is keen on securing Scales for next season.

Defender Liam Scales celebrates making it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers. Image: SNS

Scales has been key in a defence who have secured six clean sheets in seven games to elevate the Dons up to third in the Premiership table.

He is set to start against Hearts at Tynecastle on Saturday in a potential third-place decider.

The defender said: “I have two games left to finish as strongly as I can to put myself in a good position for when I report back to Celtic in the summer for pre-season.

Liam Scales celebrates scoring against Rangers with Jonny Hayes.  Image: Shutterstock

“That is what I am assuming will happen.

“I will need to go back there and discuss what plans they have for me.

“I am looking forward to taking a break in the summer.

“And I don’t think I’ll be worrying too much while I’m off about what the future holds.”

‘I love playing here, it has been brilliant for me’

Aberdeen attempted to secure Scales on a permanent deal last summer under former boss Jim Goodwin.

The Dons pushed the Parkhead club to try to receive a figure on a fee which would get a deal for Scales over the line.

However, Celtic were not willing to sell the defender then.

A season-long loan deal was the only way for the Dons to get Scales to Pittodrie.

Liam Scales celebrates scoring against Rangers with Aberdeen fans. Image: SNS

Scales said: “I love playing here – it has been brilliant for me.

“But I can’t decide now what’s going to happen, because I really don’t know what’s going on between the clubs.

“I don’t know what Celtic have planned for me, so there’s no point jumping ahead and rushing things.

“All I can do is finish the season strongly then take it from there.”

Limited feedback on loan from Celtic

Left-sided centre-back Scales signed for Celtic in summer 2021 in a £500,000 switch from Shamrock Rovers.

He has formed a rock-solid Aberdeen back three alongside Mattie Pollock (on loan from Watford) and Angus MacDonald.

Scales said: “There hasn’t been much feedback from Celtic.

“All I have heard recently is that they’re happy I’m playing games, getting experience and doing well.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is beaten by Liam Scales of Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock

“They just let me get on with it, which is the way I wanted it.

“I wanted to just come here, focus solely on playing for Aberdeen and not really think about Celtic.

“I think separating the two and focusing on being an Aberdeen player has helped my performances here.

“They have been happy to let me get on with doing that and are happy I’m getting experience and playing games.”

Aberdeen’s granite-solid defence

Aberdeen’s defence have conceded just two goals in the previous nine Premiership matches.

No other top-flight team, including champions Celtic, boast recent defensive stats as impressive.

It is in stark contrast to Aberdeen under former manager Goodwin, when the Reds registered just six clean sheets from 23 league games.

Aberdeen’s Angus MacDonald, Mattie Pollock and Liam Scales (L-R) after the 1-0 win at Ross County. Image: SNS

Aberdeen are now in a position where they can secure third on Saturday if they beat Hearts and Hibs also lose to Rangers.

Scales said: “It’s going well at the moment and we have had a lot of clean sheets.

“We are going in the right direction and if we keep clean sheets we know our forward players will score goals.

“Obviously that didn’t happen for us at the weekend (0-0 Hibs).

On-loan Aberdeen centre-back wins a header in the 1-0 defeat of Ross County. Image: Shutterstock

“But and I think all over the pitch we might have had an off-day there.

“We know when we don’t concede goals we have the ability to go and win games by outscoring the opposition.”

Third is the motivation, not revenge

This weekend, Aberdeen will return to Tynecastle for the first time since a humiliating 5-0 loss to Hearts in January.

Much has changed since then.

Hearts held third place in January and the Dons were in the bottom six.

Scales insists there is no notion of revenge at Tynecastle – securing third and a potential cash boost of £5 million for the club.

He said: “It is completely different. We are a different team now and a lot of things have changed.

“We proved that point when we beat them up at Pittodrie (3-0) a couple of months ago.

“I don’t think that (5-0 loss) is really on the mind of anyone at the moment.

“We just know what is riding on this game, which is massive – how, if we win, we can finish third.

“That is the main motivation.”

Conversation

