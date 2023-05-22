EXCLUSIVE: Aberdeen to receive cash boost after Scott McKenna’s Nottingham Forest secure Premier League survival

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen’s bank balance is set for a significant boost after Nottingham Forest secured their survival in the English Premier League.

The Dons are due £750,000 as part of the transfer deal which saw Scott McKenna swap Pittodrie for the City Ground three years ago.

Aberdeen negotiated a range of bonuses as part of the £3 million deal which took the Scotland international to Forest in 2020.

The Dons banked £1million last season following Forest’s English Championship play-off final win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley which ensured their ascension to the top table of football south of the border.

Forest’s victory over Arsenal on Saturday confirmed they will be playing Premier League football again next season – and this milestone banked a further windfall for the Dons.

Aberdeen have further add-ons as part of the deal, including a payment dependent on appearances McKenna makes in the EPL, while The Press and Journal can confirm Dons will also be due 20% of any fee if the centre-half is sold by Forest.

McKenna has missed the final weeks of Forest’s relegation dogfight after suffering a fractured collarbone in his side’s 3-2 loss to Liverpool at Anfield on April 24.

The additional payments highlight the importance of player trading at Pittodrie at a time when the club has been losing between £3-4million operationally due to the budget being increased by that amount each year to keep the club competitive in Scottish football.

The windfall is a timely one for the Dons – who also negotiated an identical 20% sell-on clause when Lewis Ferguson joined Italian side Bologna last season in a £3m deal.