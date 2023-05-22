Fan view: St Mirren always looked like being the game where Aberdeen could secure third – let’s roar them into Europe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan view: St Mirren always looked like being the game where Aberdeen could secure third – let’s roar them into Europe

Combined with Hearts' result, a prize of huge proportions - competitively and financially - might be confirmed on Wednesday

St Mirren were the last team to score past Aberdeen from open play or beat the Dons at Pittodrie - all the way back in February. Image: SNS
By Chris Crighton

It goes without saying, given the choice, Aberdeen would rather have held on to their lead on Saturday and finished the job at the first attempt – but at least they will now have another chance to seal the deal, and to do so in front of their own supporters.

When the post-split fixtures were set, game four at home to St Mirren always looked like a highly possible red-letter day, and so it proves.

The Dons have not lost a match, nor conceded a goal from open play, at Pittodrie since their 10-man shift when Wednesday’s opponents last visited on February 1, and they will consider themselves favourites to extend that streak.

Victory, in itself, would bring Aberdeen to the very precipice of clinching third place, leaving Hearts needing to win both of their final fixtures to stay in with a shout.

On Wednesday night, the sun will set in Aberdeen at 9.37pm – and depending on events there and in Glasgow, it may simultaneously go down on the race for a presumptive Europa League spot.

Lawrence Shankland celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 Hearts against Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: SNS

These late-season midweek matches, kicking off in broad daylight and ending before dusk fully gathers, have an atmosphere all their own. Redolent of those warm autumn evenings early in the season when all things are still possible, they inspire fans both to reflect on what has been won and lost, and to look forward with excitement to what the next campaign may bring.

In the Dons’ case, subject to results up to and including next month’s cup final, that may be European play right through to at least Christmas. It is a big prize to be played for, both competitively and financially.

So for one last time before the close, let us pack Pittodrie to roar the team over the line and into Europe.

