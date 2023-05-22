Fan view: St Mirren always looked like being the game where Aberdeen could secure third – let’s roar them into Europe

It goes without saying, given the choice, Aberdeen would rather have held on to their lead on Saturday and finished the job at the first attempt – but at least they will now have another chance to seal the deal, and to do so in front of their own supporters.

When the post-split fixtures were set, game four at home to St Mirren always looked like a highly possible red-letter day, and so it proves.

The Dons have not lost a match, nor conceded a goal from open play, at Pittodrie since their 10-man shift when Wednesday’s opponents last visited on February 1, and they will consider themselves favourites to extend that streak.

Victory, in itself, would bring Aberdeen to the very precipice of clinching third place, leaving Hearts needing to win both of their final fixtures to stay in with a shout.

On Wednesday night, the sun will set in Aberdeen at 9.37pm – and depending on events there and in Glasgow, it may simultaneously go down on the race for a presumptive Europa League spot.

These late-season midweek matches, kicking off in broad daylight and ending before dusk fully gathers, have an atmosphere all their own. Redolent of those warm autumn evenings early in the season when all things are still possible, they inspire fans both to reflect on what has been won and lost, and to look forward with excitement to what the next campaign may bring.

In the Dons’ case, subject to results up to and including next month’s cup final, that may be European play right through to at least Christmas. It is a big prize to be played for, both competitively and financially.

So for one last time before the close, let us pack Pittodrie to roar the team over the line and into Europe.