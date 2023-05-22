Returning skipper Graeme Shinnie ‘desperate’ to lead Aberdeen’s charge for third-placed finish, says boss Barry Robson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Returning skipper Graeme Shinnie ‘desperate’ to lead Aberdeen’s charge for third-placed finish, says boss Barry Robson

Skipper Graeme Shinnie has been inspirational behind the scenes during his four-game ban, according to his manager, but will now return to action in Wednesday's crunch home clash with St Mirren.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie is “desperate” to return to action to lead the bid to finish third, says boss Barry Robson.

Influential skipper Shinnie was ruled out of the Dons’ previous four Premiership games having been hit with a controversial ban.

The on-loan Wigan Athletic midfielder will return for Wednesday’s crunch Pittodrie showdown with St Mirren.

Aberdeen can secure a third-placed finish if they beat the Buddies – and Hearts fail to win at Rangers.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS

Despite his enforced four-game absence, boss Robson insists Shinnie has remained influential behind the scenes.

Now, the club captain aims to get Aberdeen’s bid to finish third over the line in his first fixture back.

Robson said: “Graeme is desperate to get back on the pitch.

“He has been great during the suspension, driving the sessions every day in training as you would expect from our captain.

“He is frustrated, as we all are, as Hearts was his fourth game suspended.”

Frustration lingers over Shinnie ban

Aberdeen have opened negotiations with Wigan Athletic in a bid to secure Shinnie on a permanent contract.

Wigan were recently relegated to the League One and are open to selling the midfielder.

However, it is understood they would seek a six-figure sum.

Graeme Shinnie’s challenge on Jack Baldwin which resulted in a red card. Image: SNS

Captain Shinnie was hit with the hefty ban having received a red card following a VAR review on a 50-50 challenge with Ross County’s Jack Baldwin where the Dons midfielder won the ball.

Aberdeen’s appeal against the red card failed and his ban was increased from the initial three games to four for what an appeals panel deemed a “frivolous” attempt to overturn the dismissal.

The Dons subsequently urged the Scottish FA to urgently review their appeal – but that request was rebuffed.

Aberdeen have taken just four points from the four games Shinnie has missed through suspension.

That extra game ban, for the “frivolous” nature of the appeal, saw Shinnie ruled out of the weekend’s loss at third-place rivals Hearts.

Hearts’ red card appeal successful

In contrast, Hearts’ midfielder Peter Haring’s red card against St Mirren was last week downgraded to a yellow, allowing him to face Aberdeen.

Haring was shown a straight red in the recent 2-2 draw with St Mirren having been  adjudged to have stopped St Mirren’s Mark O’Hara break away with a foul.

VAR did not ask referee David Dickinson to review the red card incident.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during the 2-1 loss to Hearts at Tynecastle. Image:  SNS

Hearts lodged an appeal and an independent panel found the midfielder not guilty of serious foul play.

Robson said: “We missed Graeme, he was a big miss.

“We got an extra game on the decision.

“And they (Hearts) got theirs’ overturned – but we crack on.”

‘I’ve not had one decision from VAR’

Robson’s frustration is not limited to the decisions surrounding the red card and subsequent four-game ban for Shinnie.

He was also disappointed at calls made by referee Kevin Clancy in the loss to Hearts.

Aberdeen were denied a penalty following a VAR review for a challenge on Marley Watkins by Haring.

VAR chose not to send the official to the monitor to review his decision.

There was a sense of déjà vu for Robson as the Dons were denied a penalty following a VAR review in the recent 1-0 loss at Rangers for a clumsy challenge by Connor Goldson on Duk.

Aberdeen penalty claim as Marley Watkins goes down under a tackle from Peter Haring. Image: SNS

Robson was booked by referee Clancy at Tynecastle.

He said: “You need referees to make good decisions.

“I’m being honest, we didn’t get a lot here (Tynecastle).

“It was really frustrating for me.

“They came over and booked me and that has never happened before.

“The frustration of getting things wrong, that’s what it is.

Rangers’ Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen’s Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

“But we keep moving on.

“We’ve got two games to go and I’ve not had one decision from VAR.

“So the thing I’m massively hopeful about is that surely I’m going to get one in the last two games? Surely?

“We’ve not had those decisions since I’ve been in post.”

Duk and Ross McCrorie set to return

Shinnie is not the only influential first-team regular set to return to face St Mirren.

Duk and Ross McCrorie are also set to come back on Wednesday to bolster the bid to finish third.

Striker Duk, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions, missed the loss at Hearts due to a hamstring problem.

McCrorie has missed the previous three games having undergone surgery on a hernia problem.

Bristol City are closing in on a deal to land McCrorie in a £2 million summer transfer.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes is checked after an injury against Hibs. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We have Shinnie, Duk and McCrorie all coming back on Wednesday to help us.

“We will get ready for St Mirren, which will be a great game, and we have these boys coming back to give us a hand.

“We look to Wednesday and it is a great opportunity to get three points.”

